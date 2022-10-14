Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
'Handle With Care' allows Ky. children access to mental health resources if police participate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Helping students experiencing trauma is the goal of a new Kentucky program called Handle with Care. It started in 2019 following the passing of the School Safety and Resiliency Act. Kentucky State Police oversees the program but it doesn't operate without local police and sheriff's departments...
wdrb.com
Several southern Indiana counties under burn ban because of dry conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn...
WLKY.com
New facility in southern Indiana meets growing need for mental health services
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A new facility in southern Indiana is meeting a growing need for mental health services. Representatives from Centerstone had a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the opening of their new location in Jeffersonville. Centerstone is a nonprofit health system that provides mental health and substance use...
wdrb.com
New Albany teen motorcyclist dies in Meade County crash, KSP says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
Wave 3
An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The happiest day of their lives unfolded in a couple of seconds when Andrew took his first steps. “We were told from birth that Andrew would never walk,” Andrew’s father Jeremy Haydon said. “Never stand on his own. Never do anything. Years and years of tortuous physical therapy, muscle training, strength training, he walked and that was a beautiful moment for us and we thought there is hope for him.”
Wave 3
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
wdrb.com
Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
Training course featuring impaired driving, texting simulator stops at Indiana high school
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — 'Arrive Alive' was the message the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KYTC) delivered to Jeffersontown High School students on Friday, Oct. 14. The training featured an SUV and a virtual reality impaired driving and texting simulator designed to give students a chance to feel what driving impaired or distracted feels like, and the potential consequences.
wdrb.com
New proposed ordinance would encourage city to work with second chance Louisville businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new city proposal sets a goal for Metro Government to work with companies who hire people with prior felony convictions. The ordinance's sponsor says this is an effort to stop the cycle of incarceration and give people coming out of lookup a real chance at reform.
wdrb.com
Waverly Hills Historical Society reaches agreement with former owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waverly Hills Historical Society has reached an agreement with the former owner of the sanatorium. In a statement, the historical society and Charlie Mattingly all parties share a love for the preservation of Waverly Hills, and they agreed that a collaboration is the best course of action.
wdrb.com
GE Appliances donates kitchen for blind students in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at one Louisville school now have the tools they need to face the challenges of life after high school. GE Appliances donated a full kitchen for students at Central High School who are blind or have low vision. Central High School's Vision resource center is...
WLWT 5
Police: 63-year-old Indiana man dead after tanker crash in northern Kentucky
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — An Indiana man is dead after a crash in Henry County, Kentucky, on Friday. It happened around 12:04 p.m. when Kentucky State Police got a call about a single-vehicle crash on Lake Jericho Road. KSP said a preliminary investigation indicates a 2020 Freightliner Tanker ran...
wdrb.com
Louisville's Bellwether Hotel expanding to historic building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood is expanding to a nearby space. The hotel shared on social media that they are expanding to a nearby historic building on Bardstown Road, and demolition work has already begun. The hotel, which currently has 20 rooms and no front...
Inside Indiana Business
USDA grants to support four rural health projects in Indiana
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $110 million grants to improve health care facilities in rural communities nationwide, including nearly $2 million going to projects in four Indiana counties. The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Indiana projects range...
WLKY.com
Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
WLKY.com
Here's what's going on around Louisville, southern Indiana this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Big Stomp Music Festival kicked off Friday as one of the many events going on this weekend. Mental health resource booths lined the festival stages in Fern Creeks' Jones Field for the event. It was started by the Jones Family in 2017 after Peter Jones took his life in 2016.
Wave 3
New Albany woman living in Florida murdered by ex-husband
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers found the burned remains of a New Albany woman from South Florida on Monday. The victim was identified as Katie Baunach. She was last seen alive on Sept. 29, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said. Baunach leaves behind two children, 4 and 6 years...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Kingdom encourages new, family-fun tradition with Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The whole family would enjoy a new experience with Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom. The event is during weekends in October. During daylight, take a spin on rides at the park, or taste autumn treats. After dark, the park lights up with glow pumpkin sculptures and gourds.
Police: 2 juveniles arrested after 'theatre disturbance' in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Officers said there was a 'theatre disturbance' early Sunday morning at a Jeffersonville movie theatre. Jeffersonville Police Department (JPD) responded to the Xscape Theatre 12 on report of shots being fired near the front parking area of the theatre. Officials said nobody was injured and no...
wdrb.com
Memorial for murdered Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis vandalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The memorial for a Bardstown Police officer who was murdered nine years ago has been vandalized. A metal memorial flag was taken off a rock, and property was also damaged at the memorial site on the ramp to the Bluegrass Parkway. Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis...
