Floyd County, IN

New Albany teen motorcyclist dies in Meade County crash, KSP says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The happiest day of their lives unfolded in a couple of seconds when Andrew took his first steps. “We were told from birth that Andrew would never walk,” Andrew’s father Jeremy Haydon said. “Never stand on his own. Never do anything. Years and years of tortuous physical therapy, muscle training, strength training, he walked and that was a beautiful moment for us and we thought there is hope for him.”
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house

Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
Training course featuring impaired driving, texting simulator stops at Indiana high school

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — 'Arrive Alive' was the message the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KYTC) delivered to Jeffersontown High School students on Friday, Oct. 14. The training featured an SUV and a virtual reality impaired driving and texting simulator designed to give students a chance to feel what driving impaired or distracted feels like, and the potential consequences.
Waverly Hills Historical Society reaches agreement with former owner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waverly Hills Historical Society has reached an agreement with the former owner of the sanatorium. In a statement, the historical society and Charlie Mattingly all parties share a love for the preservation of Waverly Hills, and they agreed that a collaboration is the best course of action.
GE Appliances donates kitchen for blind students in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at one Louisville school now have the tools they need to face the challenges of life after high school. GE Appliances donated a full kitchen for students at Central High School who are blind or have low vision. Central High School's Vision resource center is...
Louisville's Bellwether Hotel expanding to historic building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood is expanding to a nearby space. The hotel shared on social media that they are expanding to a nearby historic building on Bardstown Road, and demolition work has already begun. The hotel, which currently has 20 rooms and no front...
USDA grants to support four rural health projects in Indiana

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $110 million grants to improve health care facilities in rural communities nationwide, including nearly $2 million going to projects in four Indiana counties. The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Indiana projects range...
Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
New Albany woman living in Florida murdered by ex-husband

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers found the burned remains of a New Albany woman from South Florida on Monday. The victim was identified as Katie Baunach. She was last seen alive on Sept. 29, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said. Baunach leaves behind two children, 4 and 6 years...
