Illumina, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ILMN) recent 9.3% pullback adds to one-year year losses, institutional owners may take drastic measures

How far off is Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

5 HOURS AGO