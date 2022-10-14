ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

Gold Blue Debut Notebook: WVU hampered by absences

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In any intrasquad scrimmage, there are some things that can be difficult to evaluate. Such was doubly the case in the Gold squad’s 37-31 win over the Blue at the WVU Coliseum on Friday evening, in which the 2022-23 Mountaineer men’s basketball team offered the first glimpses of itself to the public.
Birth announcements

MYERS — A son, Axton Brent Myers, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, was born Oct. 5, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Kesley Myers (Shaver) and Kyle Myers of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Scott and Carrie Shaver of Clarksburg. Paternal grandparents are Michele Woods and Dennis Myers of Clarksburg. Great-grandparents are Howard and Shirley Riffle, Clarksburg, James and Mary Ann Shaver, New Milton, Tanya Weekley-Burnside, Clarksburg, Mary Myers, Clarksburg.
Morgantown area rich in haunted history

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There are tales of the spooky, weird and haunted from every corner of the hills and hollers of West Virginia and the Morgantown area is no exception. Jason Burns is a professional storyteller and has been interested in ghost stories since he was a...
WVa sisters use printing company to show state's beauty

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Base Camp Printing highlights the beauty of West Virginia, without leaving the state. The two sisters behind the letterpress printing company, Emily and Betsy Sokolosky, recently joined community members and Fairmont State University students and professors for a closing ceremony of their first exhibit. The exhibit has been on display in Wallman Hall at Fairmont State since August, and it concluded on Oct. 7.
