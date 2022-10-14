Read full article on original website
hogville.net
2023 5-star Arkansas target Ron Holland making second stop in Fayetteville to headline Red/White game visitors
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program has welcomed talented 2023 Ron Holland back to Fayetteville for a second visit since early in the summer as the talented 5-star prospect is in the state to attend the Hoop Hogs’ annual Red/White game on Sunday. Holland...
Hogs pick up win at BYU, beat Cougars 52-35
PROVO, UT. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks snapped their losing streak on Saturday after they took down BYU, 52-35. The Cougars strike first in this matchup as Jaren Hall throws a 4-yard pass to Issac Rex in the endzone to make it 7-0 with 5:39 left to go in the first quarter. However, the Hogs […]
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over BYU
KJ Jefferson was one of many standout performers in Arkansas' much-needed 52-35 victory over the BYU Cougars on Saturday afternoon in Provo (Utah.). The game got off to a slow start for the Razorbacks, but Jefferson tossed five touchdowns on the day -- three to Matt Landers -- and Raheim Sanders led the ground attack with 175 yards and 2 scores.
hitthatline.com
Matt Jones joins ESPN Arkansas
Matt Jones, former star quarterback at the University of Arkansas, is joining the on-air team at ESPN Arkansas as co-host of Halftime with Phil Elson. Matt Jones grew up in Van Buren and had a playing career at Arkansas spanning the 2001 to 2004 football seasons. He was the full-time starter at quarterback from 2002 to 2004. Jones was drafted in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 21 st overall pick. In addition to football, Jones also played two seasons with the Razorback Basketball team, 2001-02 and 2003-04, appearing in 28 games in his career.
Hog Fans Shouldn't Worry About Things That Didn't Happen
Having 52-35 lead still wasn't comfortable enough against BYU for Sam Pittman.
This Stunning Arkansas Mansion Has it’s Own 1.2 Mile Race Track
This Arkansas mansion is not only absolutely gorgeous it also has its very own race track and it's for sale. So, start your engines boys and girls!. The house and race track sit on 393 acres in Fayetteville. If the race track isn't enough for you the 7,764-square-foot home is gorgeous too. Oh, there is even more on this property, including a guest house and 30,000 square feet of shop buildings. So yes, you have a place to store and work on your race cars, boats and ATVs. This property is located on the White River and it's solar-powered too. According to the listing, it is the largest privately owned solar complex in the Northwest Arkansas area.
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
KHBS
Fall craft fairs open in Northwest Arkansas
Craft fairs will be held all over Northwest Arkansas starting Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 15. Every October, hundreds of thousands of people visit NWA to shop for hand-made pottery, stained glass, baskets and more from local artisans. The Ozarks Regional Arts and Craft Fair will be held at the...
Arkansas man dead after crash in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 56-year-old male from Fayetteville, Ark., is dead after a car crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m., on OK-88, about a quarter mile south of E 530...
Arkansas officials break ground on I-49 expansion in Barling
BARLING, Ark — Thursday, Oct. 13, was a historic day many Arkansans have been looking forward to for a long time. Officials broke ground on the Interstate-49 extension from Barling to Alma. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says it hopes the 13.6-mile extension will be done by the...
Organization gives unclaimed veterans a proper burial
Unclaimed veterans were laid to rest Friday at the Fort Smith National Cemetery thanks to a project called Missing in America Recovery Project for Veterans.
Arkansas executive out as COO following alleged nose-biting incident
A Fayetteville executive has left his position with a high-profile food company following his involvement in an incident in a Fayetteville parking garage following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game.
talkbusiness.net
University of Arkansas chancellor search narrowed to two finalists
The search for the next University of Arkansas chancellor is down to two candidates, but names of the two finalists are not being released, according to a statement issued Friday (Oct. 14) by the University of Arkansas System. UA System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt announced Sept. 2 that four finalists...
Muldrow Man Killed In Crash In Sequoyah County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say a man is dead after a crash in Sequoyah County. Troopers say the crash happened eastbound along US-64 at around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Troopers identified the driver as 42-year-old Kenneth Taylor of Muldrow, Oklahoma. According to troopers, Taylor was traveling eastbound on US-64 when...
Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman
Fayetteville Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 35-year-old woman.
Police searching for two missing Garland County girls
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
Missing: Stolen hearse from Van Buren funeral home
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a 2008 White Cadillac Hearse that was stolen from Ocker Funeral Home. The theft of this vehicle has affected the operation of the funeral home. A hearse is a vehicle that...
Washington County sheriffs looking for missing woman
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The sheriff’s office says Mendenhall has been found. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman that was last seen Friday night. According to a social media post, Tishina Gabriel Mendenhall, 26, was last seen on October 14 by her husband in […]
Fort Smith police looking for aggravated robbery suspect
Fort Smith police are looking for a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in the 7500 block of Jenny Lind Road on October 15.
