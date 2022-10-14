Read full article on original website
Related
elonphoenix.com
Women's Soccer Beats William & Mary, Clinches CAA Championship Berth
ELON, N.C. — Jessica Carrieri scored in the 61st minute and the Elon women's soccer team held off a valiant comeback attempt by William & Mary to record a 1-0 win and clinch a spot in the CAA Championship on Sunday at Rudd Field. With the victory, the Phoenix...
elonphoenix.com
Volleyball Falls to Towson in Four Sets
ELON N.C. – The Elon University volleyball team won the third set but could not force a fifth against Towson, as the Phoenix lost 25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17 to the Tigers on Sunday. The loss comes a day after Elon ended Towson's 18-match winning streak on Saturday. With the...
elonphoenix.com
Women's Soccer Hosts William & Mary In Final Regular-Season Home Game
ELON, N.C. — Looking to stay in the hunt for the CAA regular-season title, the Elon women's soccer team welcomes William & Mary to Rudd Field on Sunday for its final regular-season home match. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. Sitting at 8-5-2 overall and 4-3 in CAA play,...
elonphoenix.com
Phoenix Earns 3-1 Road Win at Hofstra; Clinches Spot in CAA Tournament
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – In a matchup featuring the two teams tied atop the Colonial Athletic Association standings, the Elon University men's soccer team came out on top with a 3-1 road victory at Hofstra on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The win earned the Phoenix (8-3-2, 5-1-1...
elonphoenix.com
Volleyball Hands Towson First Loss, Leah Daniel Becomes Program’s All-Time Kills Leader
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University volleyball team handed Towson its first loss of the season on Saturday as Leah Daniel became the program's all-time leader in career kills. Daniel's 10th kill of the match in the third set was No. 1,462 of her career, moving her past Velma Degree for the most kills in school history. The senior finished with a team-high 16 kills in Elon's 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 18-25, 16-14 victory.
elonphoenix.com
No. 25/22 Rhode Island Rallies To Beat No. 14/18 Elon 17-10
Kingston, R.I. – No. 25/22 Rhode Island overcame a halftime deficit to hand No. 14/18 Elon its first loss against an FCS team this year as the Phoenix fell 17-10 on the road Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd on Homecoming at Meade Stadium. Elon led 10-3 at...
elonphoenix.com
Women’s Tennis Concludes Day 3 at ITA Carolina Regionals
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. – The Elon University women's tennis completed play at the ITA Carolina Regionals on Saturday. In the round of 16 in the B1 singles draw, Shauna Galvin was defeated 6-1, 6-3 by Wake Forest's Maryam Ahmad. Olivia Archer was defeated in the quarterfinals of the B2 singles draw by Emely Kahrs of Wofford.
Comments / 0