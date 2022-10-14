ELON, N.C. – The Elon University volleyball team handed Towson its first loss of the season on Saturday as Leah Daniel became the program's all-time leader in career kills. Daniel's 10th kill of the match in the third set was No. 1,462 of her career, moving her past Velma Degree for the most kills in school history. The senior finished with a team-high 16 kills in Elon's 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 18-25, 16-14 victory.

ELON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO