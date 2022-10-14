ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL


Bay News 9

FEMA disaster recovery site up and running in Volusia County

With many Central Florida families still trying to recover from Hurricane Ian, federal officials say extra support is available in Volusia County through a FEMA disaster recovery center. What You Need To Know. A new FEMA recovery center has been opened in Volusia County. Officials say it's there to help...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Aerial mosquito treatments to get underway after Ian flooding causes spike

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Central Florida counties are preparing to get a recent spike in the local mosquito population due to Hurricane Ian flooding under control. Some Central Florida counties are preparing a mosquito treatment plan after flooding from Hurricane Ian caused a recent spike. Mosquito Control officials...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Volusia County residents line-up for help at FEMA recovery center

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - More than a hundred people waited inside Volusia County’s new FEMA disaster recovery center. Some people said they’d been in line for more than an hour. "I'm still waiting," said Stephanie Sanders, "I've been here since nine o'clock this morning and there's still about...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
MIMS, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Florida hurricane victims can apply for tax relief

ORLANDO, Fla. – Any Florida resident who sustained property losses during Hurricane Ian is eligible for some tax relief under federal disaster protocol. The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted the entire state Federal Disaster Status following the catastrophic weather event on Sept. 28. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
MIMS, FL
theapopkavoice.com

State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County

A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

