Bay News 9
FEMA disaster recovery site up and running in Volusia County
With many Central Florida families still trying to recover from Hurricane Ian, federal officials say extra support is available in Volusia County through a FEMA disaster recovery center. What You Need To Know. A new FEMA recovery center has been opened in Volusia County. Officials say it's there to help...
click orlando
FEMA warns of fraud after residents’ identities were used to claim benefits
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – FEMA’s mobile registration intake center has been traveling around Seminole County since Hurricane Ian struck, offering an easy way to apply for aid. But officials say some residents are getting an unexpected notification. Anita Simmons said she brought her mom to FEMA’s mobile site...
Bay News 9
Aerial mosquito treatments to get underway after Ian flooding causes spike
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Central Florida counties are preparing to get a recent spike in the local mosquito population due to Hurricane Ian flooding under control. Some Central Florida counties are preparing a mosquito treatment plan after flooding from Hurricane Ian caused a recent spike. Mosquito Control officials...
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County residents line-up for help at FEMA recovery center
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - More than a hundred people waited inside Volusia County’s new FEMA disaster recovery center. Some people said they’d been in line for more than an hour. "I'm still waiting," said Stephanie Sanders, "I've been here since nine o'clock this morning and there's still about...
WESH
Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
click orlando
Here’s how Florida hurricane victims can apply for tax relief
ORLANDO, Fla. – Any Florida resident who sustained property losses during Hurricane Ian is eligible for some tax relief under federal disaster protocol. The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted the entire state Federal Disaster Status following the catastrophic weather event on Sept. 28. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
WESH
Volusia County residents searching for temporary housing as shelters begin to close
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people at an emergency shelter in Daytona Beach say they are being kicked out Sunday with no place to go. Last weekend, WESH 2 met Cecelia Crandall out at the emergency shelter set up inside the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Crandall's apartment...
mynews13.com
FEMA designates Brevard County eligible for individual assistance after Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — FEMA has officially designated Brevard County as eligible for assistance after Hurricane Ian. Meaning homeowners, renters and business owners can now apply for federal disaster assistance. What You Need To Know. The county said they've had some 700 reports of property damage due to Ian.
click orlando
D-SNAP second phase opening for Orange and Flagler county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 17 for Orange, Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and...
Osceola County will begin debris pickup next week in unincorporated areas after Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County residents will soon be able to get rid of the debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. Waste Management will begin debris collection on Monday, Oct. 17, in unincorporated county flood zones. Debris should not be placed within three feet of the curb and...
Second phase of Florida D-SNAP program opens Monday for Orange and Flagler County residents
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties will...
fox35orlando.com
Several Central Florida counties to start aerial spraying for mosquitos after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has seen a mosquito boom since Hurricane Ian soaked the Sunshine State, leaving pools and puddles of standing water the little bloodsuckers use to lay their eggs. "Well they carry diseases, number one, and they're a pest!" says Winter Park resident John McDade. Central Florida counties...
click orlando
Defective water heater sparks fire at resort in Osceola County, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fire Saturday night at a resort in Osceola County prompted multiple agencies to dispatch help and resulted in no injuries, according to Osceola Fire Rescue. Around 9:45 p.m., a defective water heater started the fire in the bathroom area of a first-floor unit at...
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka among communities receiving aerial mosquito treatments from Orange County as early as Sunday
In response to a recent spike in the local mosquito population due to Hurricane Ian flooding, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will be supporting Orange County Mosquito Control (OCMC) with aerial mosquito treatments as early as the evening of Sunday, October 16, 2022. OCMC has identified approximately...
click orlando
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
Still buzzing: Orange County mosquito spraying Sunday night, other counties soon to follow
ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting Sunday night, the state said it will help Orange County with aerial mosquito treatments. They are working to prevent mosquito breeding after a major population increase due to Hurricane Ian. Orange County Mosquito Control found about 93,000 acres in Orange County with an increased mosquito...
theapopkavoice.com
State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County
A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
WESH
Volusia County homeowner receives assistance after helping community impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days after Hurricane Ian hit, people in flooded-out Geneva say a Deltona man gave them much-needed medical supplies. After learning that man was dealing with issues of his own at his house in Deltona, some of those people from Geneva decided to return the favor.
WESH
Homes in Volusia County's Stone Island still filled with water
DELTONA, Fla. — Your street may be dry now, and your rain gear tucked away. Or, maybe it's not. Those who live in Stone Island in Volusia County are trekking through flood water every day to get back to their homes—the ones who still have homes to go back to, that is.
