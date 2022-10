Ricky A. Timmons, 66, Clarksdale, MO, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. He was born March 8, 1956. Ricky enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, golfing, and fishing. Ricky was a Benton High School graduate, their first ever State Wrestling champion, and still took an active role in supporting the team.

CLARKSDALE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO