Elyria, OH

richlandsource.com

Ashland's defense stands strong to thwart Ohio Dominican

ASHLAND -- Sixth-ranked Ashland University fought back from its first halftime deficit of the year to nip Ohio Dominican 14-7 on Saturday night and keep its unbeaten season alive at Jack Miller Stadium. The Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Great Midwest) started their game-winning drive on their own 6,...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Eastlake North clips Avon Lake in tight tilt

Eastlake North finally found a way to top Avon Lake 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Last season, Avon Lake and Eastlake North squared off with October 9, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
AVON LAKE, OH
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork dismantles Shelby in convincing manner

Clear Fork's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Shelby 61-19 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Clear Fork opened with a 13-6 advantage over Shelby through the first quarter.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Massillon Jackson snatches victory over Canton Central Catholic

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Massillon Jackson nipped Canton Central Catholic 21-14 at Massillon Jackson High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Canton Central Catholic started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Massillon Jackson at the end of the first quarter.
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Navarre Fairless triggers avalanche over Wooster Triway

Navarre Fairless' offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 42-21 win over Wooster Triway in Ohio high school football action on October 14. The first quarter gave Navarre Fairless a 21-0 lead over Wooster Triway.
WOOSTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Sandusky Perkins rides the comeback trail to dust Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Perkins dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 31-14 win over Tiffin Columbian in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Sandusky Perkins at the end of the first quarter.
TIFFIN, OH
High School Football PRO

Cuyahoga Falls, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Barberton High School football team will have a game with Cuyahoga Falls High School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
richlandsource.com

Hillsdale falls to Northwestern in Wayne County League showdown

JEROMESVILLE — Two of the premier playmakers in the Wayne County Athletic League put on a show Friday night at Hillsdale. Northwestern dual-threat quarterback Ethan Siders threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes and the Huskies held off Hillsdale and standout senior signal-caller Jake Hoverstock 17-12. GALLERY: Northwestern 17,...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cause determined in Wickliffe building fire

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – Fire crews battled flames in a vacant building in Wickliffe on Sunday. The fire department said the building at 30012 Lakeland Boulevard was under construction at the time the fire broke out, according to a press release. Officials say the cause is ruled to be accidental, likely from welding in the […]
WICKLIFFE, OH

