Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Ashland's defense stands strong to thwart Ohio Dominican
ASHLAND -- Sixth-ranked Ashland University fought back from its first halftime deficit of the year to nip Ohio Dominican 14-7 on Saturday night and keep its unbeaten season alive at Jack Miller Stadium. The Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Great Midwest) started their game-winning drive on their own 6,...
richlandsource.com
Score no more: Lakewood St. Edward's defense breaks down Cincinnati Moeller
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakewood St. Edward proved that in blanking Cincinnati Moeller 6-0 in Ohio high school football action on October 15. Lakewood St. Edward drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Cincinnati Moeller after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Eastlake North clips Avon Lake in tight tilt
Eastlake North finally found a way to top Avon Lake 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Last season, Avon Lake and Eastlake North squared off with October 9, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
North Canton Hoover explodes past Uniontown Green
North Canton Hoover scored early and often to roll over Uniontown Green 50-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup. North Canton Hoover opened with a 14-13 advantage over Uniontown Green through the first quarter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Clear Fork dismantles Shelby in convincing manner
Clear Fork's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Shelby 61-19 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Clear Fork opened with a 13-6 advantage over Shelby through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Massillon Jackson snatches victory over Canton Central Catholic
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Massillon Jackson nipped Canton Central Catholic 21-14 at Massillon Jackson High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Canton Central Catholic started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Massillon Jackson at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Navarre Fairless triggers avalanche over Wooster Triway
Navarre Fairless' offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 42-21 win over Wooster Triway in Ohio high school football action on October 14. The first quarter gave Navarre Fairless a 21-0 lead over Wooster Triway.
richlandsource.com
Point of emphasis: Mansfield posts stop sign on Mt. Vernon's offense
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mansfield followed in snuffing Mt. Vernon's offense 35-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Sandusky Perkins rides the comeback trail to dust Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Perkins dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 31-14 win over Tiffin Columbian in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Sandusky Perkins at the end of the first quarter.
Cuyahoga Falls, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Barberton High School football team will have a game with Cuyahoga Falls High School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
richlandsource.com
Hillsdale falls to Northwestern in Wayne County League showdown
JEROMESVILLE — Two of the premier playmakers in the Wayne County Athletic League put on a show Friday night at Hillsdale. Northwestern dual-threat quarterback Ethan Siders threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes and the Huskies held off Hillsdale and standout senior signal-caller Jake Hoverstock 17-12. GALLERY: Northwestern 17,...
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon earns tough verdict over Tiffin Calvert
With little to no wiggle room, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon nosed past Tiffin Calvert 21-18 on October 14 in Ohio football. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon jumped in front of Tiffin Calvert 8-6 to begin the second quarter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Missing endangered Akron man found
A missing Akron man whom police said was endangered has been found.
richlandsource.com
Senior power: February meeting leads to October success for Clear Fork vs. Shelby
BELLVILLE -- The seeds of Clear Fork's 61-19 win over Shelby on a cool Friday night in the valley were planted during a winter meeting of the team's seniors nearly eight months ago. Clear Fork coach Dave Carroll met in February with the 14 seniors to discuss the team's goals...
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
WATCH: 92-year-old Guardians fan watches incredible win
Saturday night was an incredible win for Cleveland Guardians fans as the young team won Game 3 of the American Division Series against the New York Yankees.
Cause determined in Wickliffe building fire
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – Fire crews battled flames in a vacant building in Wickliffe on Sunday. The fire department said the building at 30012 Lakeland Boulevard was under construction at the time the fire broke out, according to a press release. Officials say the cause is ruled to be accidental, likely from welding in the […]
$1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the winning ticket was sold
LYNDHURST, Ohio — One lucky Ohio resident is waking up a millionaire after Saturday night's Powerball drawing on Oct. 15, 2022. Ohio Lottery officials say a $1 million Powerball lottery ticket was sold in Lyndhurst at the Corner Market. The lucky winner matched 5/5 numbers correctly. Even if you...
4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio — Four family members were found dead inside a northern Ohio home on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Elyria Police Department, 911 dispatchers received a call at about 11:45 p.m. EDT, WOIO-TV reported. Police said the caller told the dispatcher that he had killed his...
Ohio 911 caller reports he killed family: police
Elyria Police are investigating after a man called 911 and told police he killed his family and was going to kill himself.
Comments / 0