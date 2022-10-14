ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLTV

Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion

Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict. Kimberlyn Ann Snider had faced charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault investigation. Friday, the jury handed down a not guilty verdict. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Voters to consider Pittsburg ISD bond in November

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - A bond of more than $88 million is set to go before voters in November that would, if successful, provide a new high school, among other improvements. “Our facilities are in pretty bad shape on the inside we had some flooding issues sometimes we have some...
PITTSBURG, TX

