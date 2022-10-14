ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

abc57.com

Walk to Save Lives

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--You can honor those who have died by suicide and help raise awareness at the Suicide Prevention Center's Race to Save Lives—Walk for Hope at Howard Park. The walk is an annual fundraiser that will support the center's program. The Suicide Prevention Center provides educational programming and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Former South Bend Mayor Roger Parent

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -16 News Now Sunday Morning sat down with a former South Bend mayor for our Sunday Morning Spotlight. Roger Parent spoke with Jack Springgate about his new book coming out called “Getting Things Done”. Parent served the City of South Bend as mayor from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Unity Gardens to host Port-A-Pit fundraiser

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Unity Gardens Inc. will be hosting a Port-A-Pit fundraiser to benefit the organization. The Port-A-Pit will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 28 at Unity Gardens Inc. which is located at 3501-3699 Prast Boulevard. Tickets can either be bought ahead of time...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Elkhart, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
City
Elkhart, IN
Elkhart, IN
Society
abc57.com

Corewell Health South welcomes new primary care doctor

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- Dr. Eli Sager, DO, has been announced as the newest board-certified staff member at Corewell Health South, as of Friday. Dr. Sager is a graduate of Michigan State University, where he received his medical degree from their college of Osteopathic Medicine. His family medicine residency was completed...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
iusbpreface.net

Meet new student Fernanda Lima França Piersanti

You may not know that the school has also been providing its services to our friends across the country and world. One of these is a student named Fernanda, who joined us from Brazil this school year to pursue her Master of Social Work. Staff-Writer. IU South Bend proudly boasts...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Person
Ryan
abc57.com

Blake Fisher gives back to South Bend community with YMCA

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A slight meniscus tear to his knee put a stop on offensive lineman Blake Fisher’s Notre Dame debut last season but he knew he would be back and make the most of his opportunity. Fisher returned for the Fiesta Bowl and is now the starting right tackle on the Irish O-line.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Marshall Says He Offers A Different Style Of Leadership

It’s not a secret that in the election primary this year, James Marshall supported Republican and incumbent Kyle Dukes for re-election as sheriff. After Dukes lost to Jim Smith, Marshall announced on July 7 that he was running as an Independent for sheriff. “So, over the years ... since...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Upcoming Halloween events in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is a look at some of the Halloween events coming up in Elkhart!. On Saturday, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at Island Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, there will be another “Trunk or Treat” at South...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Environmental Center looking for haunted trail actors

ELKHART, Ind. -- If you think you have what it takes to bring the scares, the Elkhart Environmental Center is looking for actors to be a part of their haunted trail. The Haunted Walk Through the Woods event will be on October 21, and actors are needed to provide frights from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
ELKHART, IN
#Suicide Prevention#Community Schools#Bullying#You Are Loved#Racism#Elkhart High School
buildingindiana.com

$40 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Funds

The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant funds to 19 of Quality of Place projects and set aside $7 million for programmatic funding during its meeting at the Beacon Health Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center. The $40 million in READI grant funding will be leveraged to infuse $465 million of total regional investments across the Quality of Place projects.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka library hosting Frightful Friday on October 21

The Mishawaka Penn Harris Library is hosting Frightful Friday on October 21, which features a spooky storytime, trick or treating and a dance party. The family friendly event is free and open to the public. Guests can attend the morning lineup from 10 a.m. to noon or the afternoon lineup,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WNDU

Principal of Bremen High School announces retirement

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The principal of Bremen High School is retiring after decades on the job. Bruce Jennings worked for Bremen Public Schools for 43 years. Superintendent Dr. Jim White says Jennings elected to retire, pending board approval. Andrew Rhode will be taking over as principal.
BREMEN, IN
abc57.com

Meow Mission hosts 12th annual Alleys for Alley Cats fundraiser

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--October 16 is Global Cat Day, and even if you don’t have a cat, you can support The Meow Mission at the 12th annual Alleys for Alley Cats bowling event. If you can spare some time, you can help strike down the number of new stray kittens by raising funds for the all-volunteer, nonprofit, trap/neuter/release program.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Search underway for prisoner missing inside Westville Correctional Facility

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a prisoner who was reported missing inside the Westville Correctional Facility. Dustin Lappin, 31, was found to be missing during the facility’s morning census count on Friday. Officials say there is no indication that Lappin has left the facility, and the search is focused inside the facility.
WESTVILLE, IN

