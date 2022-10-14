Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Walk to Save Lives
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--You can honor those who have died by suicide and help raise awareness at the Suicide Prevention Center's Race to Save Lives—Walk for Hope at Howard Park. The walk is an annual fundraiser that will support the center's program. The Suicide Prevention Center provides educational programming and...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight- Former South Bend Mayor Roger Parent
574 Stop the Violence held a basketball game Saturday to rally the community and combat gun violence. Officers were called just after 2:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place regarding a shooting with injuries.
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Former South Bend Mayor Roger Parent
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -16 News Now Sunday Morning sat down with a former South Bend mayor for our Sunday Morning Spotlight. Roger Parent spoke with Jack Springgate about his new book coming out called “Getting Things Done”. Parent served the City of South Bend as mayor from...
abc57.com
Unity Gardens to host Port-A-Pit fundraiser
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Unity Gardens Inc. will be hosting a Port-A-Pit fundraiser to benefit the organization. The Port-A-Pit will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 28 at Unity Gardens Inc. which is located at 3501-3699 Prast Boulevard. Tickets can either be bought ahead of time...
abc57.com
Corewell Health South welcomes new primary care doctor
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- Dr. Eli Sager, DO, has been announced as the newest board-certified staff member at Corewell Health South, as of Friday. Dr. Sager is a graduate of Michigan State University, where he received his medical degree from their college of Osteopathic Medicine. His family medicine residency was completed...
iusbpreface.net
Meet new student Fernanda Lima França Piersanti
You may not know that the school has also been providing its services to our friends across the country and world. One of these is a student named Fernanda, who joined us from Brazil this school year to pursue her Master of Social Work. Staff-Writer. IU South Bend proudly boasts...
abc57.com
"Grace Guarantee" offers raised minimums for student financial aid at Grace College
WARSAW, Ind. -- Grace College announced a new raised minimum for student financial aid on Wednesday. Beginning in 2023, Grace College is offering the Grace Guarantee, which promises Kosciusko county residents a minimum of $12,000 in grants and scholarship money. According to Dr. Mark Pohl, vice president of enrollment management...
abc57.com
The Book of Mormon comes to the Morris Performing Arts Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The award-winning musical the Book of Mormon is coming to the Morris Performing Arts Center. ABC57's Rich Bodee spoke with one of the actors in the upcoming show, which opens on Friday and puts on two more shows on Saturday.
abc57.com
Blake Fisher gives back to South Bend community with YMCA
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A slight meniscus tear to his knee put a stop on offensive lineman Blake Fisher’s Notre Dame debut last season but he knew he would be back and make the most of his opportunity. Fisher returned for the Fiesta Bowl and is now the starting right tackle on the Irish O-line.
Times-Union Newspaper
Marshall Says He Offers A Different Style Of Leadership
It’s not a secret that in the election primary this year, James Marshall supported Republican and incumbent Kyle Dukes for re-election as sheriff. After Dukes lost to Jim Smith, Marshall announced on July 7 that he was running as an Independent for sheriff. “So, over the years ... since...
WNDU
Upcoming Halloween events in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is a look at some of the Halloween events coming up in Elkhart!. On Saturday, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at Island Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, there will be another “Trunk or Treat” at South...
abc57.com
Elkhart Environmental Center looking for haunted trail actors
ELKHART, Ind. -- If you think you have what it takes to bring the scares, the Elkhart Environmental Center is looking for actors to be a part of their haunted trail. The Haunted Walk Through the Woods event will be on October 21, and actors are needed to provide frights from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
buildingindiana.com
$40 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Funds
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant funds to 19 of Quality of Place projects and set aside $7 million for programmatic funding during its meeting at the Beacon Health Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center. The $40 million in READI grant funding will be leveraged to infuse $465 million of total regional investments across the Quality of Place projects.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for person in connection with criminal activity
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual they say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you recognize this person or have any other related information, please call 574-258-1684 or send police a message on...
abc57.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony to be hosted in honor of the Randolph Mini Park improvements
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Members of the community are invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at Randolph Mini Park to honor the new improvements made to the area. Additions include a new playground, basketball court, seating and more. Among the changes is a variety of safety improvements, which includes...
abc57.com
Mishawaka library hosting Frightful Friday on October 21
The Mishawaka Penn Harris Library is hosting Frightful Friday on October 21, which features a spooky storytime, trick or treating and a dance party. The family friendly event is free and open to the public. Guests can attend the morning lineup from 10 a.m. to noon or the afternoon lineup,...
WNDU
Principal of Bremen High School announces retirement
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The principal of Bremen High School is retiring after decades on the job. Bruce Jennings worked for Bremen Public Schools for 43 years. Superintendent Dr. Jim White says Jennings elected to retire, pending board approval. Andrew Rhode will be taking over as principal.
abc57.com
Meow Mission hosts 12th annual Alleys for Alley Cats fundraiser
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--October 16 is Global Cat Day, and even if you don’t have a cat, you can support The Meow Mission at the 12th annual Alleys for Alley Cats bowling event. If you can spare some time, you can help strike down the number of new stray kittens by raising funds for the all-volunteer, nonprofit, trap/neuter/release program.
abc57.com
Elkhart County panel discusses increase in youth smoking, impact of flavored tobacco products
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Leaders in Elkhart County held a panel Thursday to discuss the increase in tobacco use amongst teenagers and young adults and how flavored tobacco products have contributed to that increase. According to panelists, 97% of the 192 tobacco retailers in Elkhart County sell flavored tobacco products.
WNDU
Search underway for prisoner missing inside Westville Correctional Facility
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a prisoner who was reported missing inside the Westville Correctional Facility. Dustin Lappin, 31, was found to be missing during the facility’s morning census count on Friday. Officials say there is no indication that Lappin has left the facility, and the search is focused inside the facility.
