4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Fischer’s hat trick powers No. 20 Buckeyes past Illini 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers, extends season-long win streak to sixThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep blanks Pataskala Licking Heights
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's 43-0 blanking of Pataskala Licking Heights for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against...
Watch a dominant future Buckeye Will Smith in action on Friday night
Bucknuts was at the Dublin (Ohio) Coffman at Upper Arlington (Ohio) game on Friday night in a game that was a matchup of teams that both entered the game with 6-2 records. Coffman lost to Upper Arlington 17-7, but Ohio State defensive tackle commitment Will Smith was spectacular and was big in keeping Coffman in the game.
richlandsource.com
Ashland's defense stands strong to thwart Ohio Dominican
ASHLAND -- Sixth-ranked Ashland University fought back from its first halftime deficit of the year to nip Ohio Dominican 14-7 on Saturday night and keep its unbeaten season alive at Jack Miller Stadium. The Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Great Midwest) started their game-winning drive on their own 6,...
richlandsource.com
Granville carves slim margin over Newark Licking Valley
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Granville chalked up in tripping Newark Licking Valley 16-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Granville and Newark Licking Valley squared off with October 15, 2021 at Granville High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too wild to tame: Utica topples Johnstown Northridge
Saddled up and ready to go, Utica spurred past Johnstown Northridge 28-14 during this Ohio football game. Both teams were blanked in the first, second and third quarters.
richlandsource.com
Circleville Logan Elm darts by Amanda-Clearcreek in easy victory
Circleville Logan Elm's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Amanda-Clearcreek 41-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Amanda-Clearcreek and Circleville Logan Elm squared off with October 15, 2021 at Circleville Logan Elm High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Denied: Clayton Northmont blunts Beavercreek on scoreboard
Clayton Northmont's impenetrable defense prompted a 42-0 blanking of Beavercreek in an Ohio high school football matchup. Clayton Northmont opened with a 7-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first quarter.
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbus
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology, or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
richlandsource.com
Jamestown Greeneview tells Springfield Catholic Central "No Soup For You" in shutout
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Springfield Catholic Central as it was blanked 51-0 by Jamestown Greeneview in Ohio high school football on October 14. The first quarter gave Jamestown Greeneview a 21-0 lead over Springfield Catholic Central.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Urbana refuses to yield to Springfield Northwestern
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Urbana bottled Springfield Northwestern 44-0 during this Ohio football game. Urbana struck in front of Springfield Northwestern 23-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Delaware Hayes escapes Canal Winchester in thin win
Delaware Hayes eventually plied victory away from Canal Winchester 10-9 on October 14 in Ohio football. Canal Winchester showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over Delaware Hayes as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union makes Lewistown Indian Lake walk the plank
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Richwood North Union's performance in a 41-7 destruction of Lewistown Indian Lake for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Richwood North Union drew first blood...
richlandsource.com
New Lexington drops zeroes on Crooksville
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra New Lexington followed in snuffing Crooksville's offense 40-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave New Lexington a 13-0 lead over Crooksville.
Columbus, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Columbus. The St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus football team will have a game with St. Charles Preparatory School on October 15, 2022, 06:00:00.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Springfield refuses to yield to Miamisburg
Dominating defense was the calling card of Springfield as it shut out Miamisburg 39-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Miamisburg and Springfield squared off with October 15, 2021 at Miamisburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Beverly Fort Frye routs Logan
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Beverly Fort Frye broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 31-7 explosion on Logan in Ohio high school football action on October 14. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Beverly Fort Frye and Logan settling...
richlandsource.com
Gahanna Lincoln produces precision performance against Grove City
Gahanna Lincoln left no doubt on Friday, controlling Grove City from start to finish for a 56-14 victory at Gahanna Lincoln High on October 14 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Gahanna Lincoln a 14-7 lead over Grove City.
richlandsource.com
Lancaster Fairfield Union scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Circleville
Lancaster Fairfield Union's fast beginning disarmed Circleville, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 45-13 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Lancaster Fairfield Union moved in front of Circleville 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with Milford Center Fairbanks on top of West Jefferson
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Milford Center Fairbanks passed in a 20-17 victory at West Jefferson's expense on October 14 in Ohio football action. The Panthers registered a 7-3 advantage at halftime over the Roughriders.
landgrantholyland.com
BASKET-BOOM! 2024 four-star point guard John Mobley Jr. commits to Ohio State
It’s early, but Ohio State has already began filling what will likely be a smaller recruiting class for the 2024 cycle — starting with a big BOOM on Sunday afternoon. At halftime of today’s 3:00 ESPN2 Top Flight Invite, John Mobley Jr. — a four-star point guard from Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas — announced he’ll be moving back home to Columbus for college to play for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
