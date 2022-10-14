Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Fischer’s hat trick powers No. 20 Buckeyes past Illini 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers, extends season-long win streak to sixThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Watch a dominant future Buckeye Will Smith in action on Friday night
Bucknuts was at the Dublin (Ohio) Coffman at Upper Arlington (Ohio) game on Friday night in a game that was a matchup of teams that both entered the game with 6-2 records. Coffman lost to Upper Arlington 17-7, but Ohio State defensive tackle commitment Will Smith was spectacular and was big in keeping Coffman in the game.
richlandsource.com
Ashland's defense stands strong to thwart Ohio Dominican
ASHLAND -- Sixth-ranked Ashland University fought back from its first halftime deficit of the year to nip Ohio Dominican 14-7 on Saturday night and keep its unbeaten season alive at Jack Miller Stadium. The Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Great Midwest) started their game-winning drive on their own 6,...
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep blanks Pataskala Licking Heights
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's 43-0 blanking of Pataskala Licking Heights for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against...
richlandsource.com
Too wild to tame: Utica topples Johnstown Northridge
Saddled up and ready to go, Utica spurred past Johnstown Northridge 28-14 during this Ohio football game. Both teams were blanked in the first, second and third quarters.
landgrantholyland.com
BASKET-BOOM! 2024 four-star point guard John Mobley Jr. commits to Ohio State
It’s early, but Ohio State has already began filling what will likely be a smaller recruiting class for the 2024 cycle — starting with a big BOOM on Sunday afternoon. At halftime of today’s 3:00 ESPN2 Top Flight Invite, John Mobley Jr. — a four-star point guard from Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas — announced he’ll be moving back home to Columbus for college to play for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
richlandsource.com
Circleville Logan Elm darts by Amanda-Clearcreek in easy victory
Circleville Logan Elm's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Amanda-Clearcreek 41-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Amanda-Clearcreek and Circleville Logan Elm squared off with October 15, 2021 at Circleville Logan Elm High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Granville carves slim margin over Newark Licking Valley
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Granville chalked up in tripping Newark Licking Valley 16-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Granville and Newark Licking Valley squared off with October 15, 2021 at Granville High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Jamestown Greeneview tells Springfield Catholic Central "No Soup For You" in shutout
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Springfield Catholic Central as it was blanked 51-0 by Jamestown Greeneview in Ohio high school football on October 14. The first quarter gave Jamestown Greeneview a 21-0 lead over Springfield Catholic Central.
richlandsource.com
Newark Catholic defeats Heath in lopsided affair
Newark Catholic's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Heath during a 35-7 blowout on October 14 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Newark Catholic a 14-0 lead over Heath.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Johnstown refuses to yield to Hebron Lakewood
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Johnstown stopped Hebron Lakewood to the tune of a 41-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Johnstown faced off against Newark Catholic and Hebron Lakewood took on Johnstown Northridge on September 30 at Hebron Lakewood High School. For more, click here.
WHIZ
Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard
Watkins clinches its first LCL Buckeye Title since 2006. The Blue Devils fall to 3-6 on the season. They’ll host Logan next Friday. Generals claim the MVL Big School Title with the win. Coshocton: 21 West Muskingum: 34 FINAL. The Tornadoes move to 7-2 on the year. Ty Shawger...
richlandsource.com
Complete command: Batavia Clermont Northeastern dominates Sabina East Clinton in convincing showing
Sabina East Clinton got no credit and no consideration from Batavia Clermont Northeastern, which slammed the door 50-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The Rockets fought to a 22-6 halftime margin at the Astros' expense.
Columbus, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Columbus. The St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus football team will have a game with St. Charles Preparatory School on October 15, 2022, 06:00:00.
richlandsource.com
Delaware Hayes escapes Canal Winchester in thin win
Delaware Hayes eventually plied victory away from Canal Winchester 10-9 on October 14 in Ohio football. Canal Winchester showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over Delaware Hayes as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with Milford Center Fairbanks on top of West Jefferson
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Milford Center Fairbanks passed in a 20-17 victory at West Jefferson's expense on October 14 in Ohio football action. The Panthers registered a 7-3 advantage at halftime over the Roughriders.
richlandsource.com
New Lexington drops zeroes on Crooksville
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra New Lexington followed in snuffing Crooksville's offense 40-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave New Lexington a 13-0 lead over Crooksville.
richlandsource.com
Too wild to tame: Danville topples Mt. Gilead
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Danville will take its 19-8 victory over Mt. Gilead in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave Danville a 7-0 lead over Mt. Gilead.
richlandsource.com
De Graff Riverside paints near-perfect picture in win over Cincinnati College Prep
De Graff Riverside didn't tinker with Cincinnati College Prep, scoring a 56-32 result in the win column in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, De Graff Riverside and Cincinnati College Prep squared off with November 6, 2021 at De Graff Riverside High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Needlepoint: Nelsonville-York sews up McArthur Vinton County in slim triumph
A sigh of relief filled the air in Nelsonville-York's locker room after a trying 21-20 test with McArthur Vinton County at Mcarthur Vinton County High on October 14 in Ohio football action. McArthur Vinton County started on steady ground by forging a 14-6 lead over Nelsonville-York at the end of...
richlandsource.com
Lancaster Fairfield Union scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Circleville
Lancaster Fairfield Union's fast beginning disarmed Circleville, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 45-13 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Lancaster Fairfield Union moved in front of Circleville 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
