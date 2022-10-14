Read full article on original website
Stanford Daily
Stanford upsets Notre Dame, snaps 11-game FBS losing skid
Stanford (2-4, 0-4 Pac-12) entered Notre Dame Stadium at its lowest point in 15 years. After giving away last week’s game to Oregon State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) in the final weekend, the Cardinal’s losing skid against FBS opponents reached 11 games, the longest active streak in college football. But that all ended this weekend, as the Cardinal defeated the Fighting Irish in a 16-14 nail-biter to bring home the Legends Trophy.
Stanford Daily
Season opener sees the Cardinal leave Utes in their wake
Stanford’s men were quick off the starting blocks to kickstart their 2022-23 season in style with a dominant win over Utah, charging to their largest ever margin of victory over the Utes with a score of 199 to the visitors’ 97. Supporters – the majority decked out in...
Stanford Daily
Women’s soccer B-ruins UCLA’s perfect season, hands rival first loss on mental health awareness night
At home in Cagan Stadium, the No. 9 Stanford women’s soccer team (12-2-1, 5-1 Pac-12) toppled the formerly undefeated No. 1 UCLA (13-1, 5-1 Pac-12). In a match that the team dedicated to former goalkeeper Katie Meyer, the 1-0 win was the cherry on top of the highly significant match for the Cardinal.
Stanford Daily
Men’s cross country wins Nuttycombe Invitational, women’s takes seventh
No. 2 Stanford men’s cross country won the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison this past Friday. Racing against 12 of the top 14 ranked teams, three male Cardinal runners placed in the top seven for Stanford to win the meet for the first time since 2012. Junior Ky Robinson...
Stanford Daily
Stanford webinar highlights past antisemitic admission practices
History of Jewish Admissions and Experience Task Force Chair Ari Y. Kelman called on the University to start “an unprecedented conversation on our campus” in a webinar on Thursday, after a report released earlier this week acknowledged intentional limitations on Jewish student admissions during former admissions director Rixford Snyder’s 1950-1970 tenure. Religious & Spiritual Life Dean Tiffany Steinwert moderated the conversation.
Stanford Daily
From the Community | Letter to the editor: Make Stanford safe for cyclists
“Well, at least it’s not two today,” I thought as I dodged a parked Marguerite Shuttle completely blocking the bike lane at the corner of Via Ortega and Campus Drive. The shuttle, which often comes in pairs, has been a dangerous feature of this part of my commute every day this week. These buses are just another object in my growing tally of golf carts, construction vehicles, fallen branches, landscapers’ carts, moving dollies, and double-parked cars that are a daily hazard for Stanford’s cyclists.
Stanford Daily
Why does Stanford have so many Rodins?
When it comes to the art world, everything can (and should) be questioned, but not everything can be answered. That being said, Christina makes it her goal to undertake your visual art questions and give her take on the complexity, confusion and excitement of the art world. Please send your questions to arts ‘at’ stanforddaily.com — she’d love to seek answers with you!
Stanford Daily
Arbor reopening rekindles campus nightlife
Tresidder Memorial Union was illuminated with outdoor lights that hung above a lively crowd of over a hundred during The Arbor’s first trivia night event of the year Thursday. The Arbor, a student-run outdoor bar open to students of all ages, has been a staple of campus nightlife for...
