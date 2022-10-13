The pandemic has introduced a number of challenges for retailers, from the chip shortage to in-demand items being out-of-stock to now severe overstocking that's forcing some retailers to cancel orders in an effort to save profits. The retail market continues to change rapidly along with the uncertain economy, and this is driving ebbs and flows with inventory volumes. Retailers are now left scrambling to find ways to sell extra stock, identify which products are in demand, and cut costs in the face of rising inflation — all while heading into their busiest season.

