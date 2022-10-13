ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs vs. Steelers injury report: Big names still limited for both teams

 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their updated injury reports for Sunday’s games, and there are still key players for both teams who were limited in Thursday’s practices.

Among those who didn’t take part in Bucs practice Thursday were wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), defensive back Logan Ryan (foot) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad).

Bucs wide receiver Russell Gage (ankle), safety Mike Edwards (elbow) and offensive tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) were all limited in Thursday’s practice, as well.

For the Steelers, defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was among five defenders who didn’t practice Thursday.

