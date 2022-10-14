ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniontown Lake blazes early victory trail over Uniontown Green

It was Uniontown Lake who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Uniontown Green 55-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 21. Uniontown Lake drew first blood by forging a 27-7 margin over Uniontown Green after the first quarter.
GREEN, OH
Tygers unleash Reese to roll over Madison in Battle of Mansfield

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Mansfield Senior quarterback Duke Reese is just a junior, but he knows well the importance of beating his school's arch-rival. Reese made sure that's exactly how Friday night's Ohio Cardinal Conference clash played out, too. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers, and scored on his own 9-yard run to topple Madison 37-13 at Ram Field in the 57th Battle of Mansfield.
MANSFIELD, OH
School Specialty & Spherion partner to donate $20k in supplies to Madison

MADISON — The game-day excitement started early Friday morning at Madison High School. Cheerleaders waved pom poms and led chants while the marching band played from the corner of the high school gym. Madison's football, soccer and cross country teams all have big competitions this weekend, but the student body was cheering for a different reason.
MADISON, OH

