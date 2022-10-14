Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Shooting Two Women in Autaugaville
Autauga County Sheriff’s deputies have charged a man with shooting two women in Autaugaville. Investigators say Javonnie Dewayne Tucker of Autaugaville is being held without bond in the the Autauga Metro Jail. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault/attempted murder. Deputies say just after 9PM last night,...
elmoreautauganews.com
Two Women Shot in Autaugaville; Javonnie Dewayne Tucker in Custody for Attempted Murder
Multiple agencies and first responders were on scene last night in Autaugaville including Life Flight, medics and law enforcement. Autaugaville, AL – Just after 9pm on Thursday Oct 13, 2022, Autauga County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a Domestic Violence Call in the 100 Block of South Pickett Street in Autaugaville, AL. Before deputies arrived multiple calls had been received about a subject being shot.
WSFA
Slain Montgomery officer’s mother creates plates to commemorate violence victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mother of a fallen Montgomery police officer is turning her pain into purpose by making commemorative plates for families who have lost loved ones to violence. Sharon Pughsley started a nonprofit called Tookie’s Voice in honor of her daughter, detective Tanisha Pughsley, who was fatally...
alreporter.com
65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility dies
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Friday that an incarcerated individual at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday. Henry Royal, a 65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility, was found unresponsive in the dorm he slept in by a correctional officer on Thursday, the spokesperson said in a statement provided to APR on Friday.
selmasun.com
Selma man grazed on the head by a bullet while eating lunch at Bosco Nutrition Center
A Selma man was grazed by a bullet on the head in a shooting at the Edmundite Mission's Bosco Nutrition Center at lunch Thursday. Chad McEachern, President & CEO of Edmundite Mission, said the shooting involved two regular visitors to Bosco. "Today, during the lunch service, two regular visitors to...
WSFA
Man injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man injured. According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard around 1:10 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s just off Atlanta Highway. There, officers found an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
wvtm13.com
Fatal crash claims the life of a teenager
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. — ALEA investigates a fatal car crash Wednesday that claimed the life of a teenager. Officials said a Honda Accord was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe at 1:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 43 near mile marker 139. A 13-year-old was a passenger in the Honda and...
WSFA
Montgomery sanitation truck hit during shooting incident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has detained several “persons of interest” in connection to a Thursday afternoon shooting that caused damage to a city-owned sanitation truck. One person was also injured, though a police spokesperson said it was not from a gunshot wound. Details are...
elmoreautauganews.com
Sunday Morning Residential Fire in Coosada Claims Life; Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate
Details are limited at this time, but we have learned there was a fatality this morning in Coosada at a trailer home on Johnson Road. The location is between Upper Gibson Town Road and the deadend. The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate. The Coosada Fire...
Second Victim Dies After Two-Vehicle Wreck Near Forkland, Alabama
A two-vehicle wreck in Greene County, Alabama already responsible for the death of a 13-year-old has claimed a second life, State Troopers said Friday night. The deadly accident, first reported Thursday, took place near Forkland Wednesday afternoon. Corporal Regional King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said 36-year-old...
alabamanews.net
ASU Police Investigating Car Theft, Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card
Alabama State University police are investigating a car theft and multiple fraudulent uses of a credit/debit card and need your help identifying people wanted for questioning. ASU police released photos of three unknown people considered persons of interest. Police say at about 2:30PM on Thursday, October 6, a beige 2007...
Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
WSFA
2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation turn themselves in
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two women identified as people of interest in a September homicide case have turned themselves in. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located on Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers released a surveillance photo of the...
WSFA
No charges for 2 women in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two woman who were people of interest in a September Montgomery homicide will not be charged after they turned themselves in Tuesday, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. CrimeStoppers released a surveillance photo of the women and their vehicle on Tuesday. Neither has been publicly identified, but...
WSFA
Montgomery police locate missing man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have located a missing man. A missing and endangered alert was issued Saturday morning for 42-year-old Timothy Lance Chastain. Authorities canceled the alert Saturday evening. No further details were released. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and...
selmasun.com
Butler County native named executive director of Alabama Medical Cannabis Association
Butler County native Patrick Lindsey has been named the executive director of the newly launched Alabama Medical Cannabis Association in Montgomery. According to Alabama Political Reporter Lindsey lives in Montgomery and has worked in governmental affairs for 17 years, including managing political campaigns and lobbying. The association was launched to...
selmasun.com
McCalla Chick-fil-A Food Truck to visit Marion Oct. 29
The McCalla Chick-fil-A Food Truck will make a stop in Marion on Oct. 29. The location will be between City Hall and the Marion Volunteer Fire Department building on 123 E. Jefferson Street. Those pre-ordering for orders of $50 or over are asked to call 205-426-3190 and place orders the...
WSFA
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-65NB near Prattville
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville has been cleared. The Alabama Department of Transportation reported the wreck happened Friday afternoon at the 178 mile marker, which is just before the Exit 179 exit to Cobbs Ford Road to Prattville and Millbrook.
selmasun.com
Civil rights groups to rally for voter turnout, Medicaid expansion
Today civil rights organizations will meet in Montgomery to promote voter turnout and the expansion of Medicaid. The meeting will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the EJI Legacy Museum in Montgomery to discuss voter turnout for the general election Nov. 8 general election, as well as Medicaid.
WSFA
Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
