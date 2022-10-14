ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Ashland's defense stands strong to thwart Ohio Dominican

ASHLAND -- Sixth-ranked Ashland University fought back from its first halftime deficit of the year to nip Ohio Dominican 14-7 on Saturday night and keep its unbeaten season alive at Jack Miller Stadium. The Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Great Midwest) started their game-winning drive on their own 6,...
ASHLAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Zanesville, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Zanesville, OH
Education
City
Zanesville, OH
richlandsource.com

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep blanks Pataskala Licking Heights

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's 43-0 blanking of Pataskala Licking Heights for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against...
WINCHESTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Dover stops New Philadelphia in snug affair

Yes, Dover looked relaxed while edging New Philadelphia, but no autographs please after its 3-2 victory during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Dover pulled in front of New Philadelphia 3-2 to begin the second half.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Beverly Fort Frye routs Logan

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Beverly Fort Frye broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 31-7 explosion on Logan in Ohio high school football action on October 14. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Beverly Fort Frye and Logan settling...
LOGAN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports
richlandsource.com

Granville carves slim margin over Newark Licking Valley

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Granville chalked up in tripping Newark Licking Valley 16-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Granville and Newark Licking Valley squared off with October 15, 2021 at Granville High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NEWARK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
richlandsource.com

Delaware Hayes escapes Canal Winchester in thin win

Delaware Hayes eventually plied victory away from Canal Winchester 10-9 on October 14 in Ohio football. Canal Winchester showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over Delaware Hayes as the first quarter ended.
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Too wild to tame: Danville topples Mt. Gilead

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Danville will take its 19-8 victory over Mt. Gilead in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave Danville a 7-0 lead over Mt. Gilead.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
richlandsource.com

Reedsville Eastern sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Belpre

Reedsville Eastern scored early and often in a 41-13 win over Belpre for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Belpre faced off against Racine Southern and Reedsville Eastern took on Glouster Trimble on September 30 at Reedsville Eastern High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
BELPRE, OH
richlandsource.com

New Lexington drops zeroes on Crooksville

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra New Lexington followed in snuffing Crooksville's offense 40-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave New Lexington a 13-0 lead over Crooksville.
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Circleville Logan Elm darts by Amanda-Clearcreek in easy victory

Circleville Logan Elm's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Amanda-Clearcreek 41-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Amanda-Clearcreek and Circleville Logan Elm squared off with October 15, 2021 at Circleville Logan Elm High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy