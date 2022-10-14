Read full article on original website
Ashland's defense stands strong to thwart Ohio Dominican
ASHLAND -- Sixth-ranked Ashland University fought back from its first halftime deficit of the year to nip Ohio Dominican 14-7 on Saturday night and keep its unbeaten season alive at Jack Miller Stadium. The Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Great Midwest) started their game-winning drive on their own 6,...
Jetstream: The Plains Athens' early advantage leaves Bidwell River Valley in its wake
The Plains Athens was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 46-7 victory over Bidwell River Valley at The Plains Athens High on October 14 in Ohio football action. The Plains Athens opened with a 27-7 advantage over Bidwell...
Blowout: Bowerston Conotton Valley delivers statement win over Steubenville Catholic Central
Bowerston Conotton Valley showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Steubenville Catholic Central 28-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
Bent but not broken: New Albany weathers scare to dispatch Pickerington North
New Albany found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Pickerington North 16-15 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep blanks Pataskala Licking Heights
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's 43-0 blanking of Pataskala Licking Heights for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against...
Too wild to tame: Utica topples Johnstown Northridge
Saddled up and ready to go, Utica spurred past Johnstown Northridge 28-14 during this Ohio football game. Both teams were blanked in the first, second and third quarters.
Dover stops New Philadelphia in snug affair
Yes, Dover looked relaxed while edging New Philadelphia, but no autographs please after its 3-2 victory during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Dover pulled in front of New Philadelphia 3-2 to begin the second half.
Beverly Fort Frye routs Logan
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Beverly Fort Frye broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 31-7 explosion on Logan in Ohio high school football action on October 14. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Beverly Fort Frye and Logan settling...
Lancaster Fairfield Union scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Circleville
Lancaster Fairfield Union's fast beginning disarmed Circleville, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 45-13 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Lancaster Fairfield Union moved in front of Circleville 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Woodsfield Monroe Central overcomes Matamoras Frontier in seat-squirming affair
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Woodsfield Monroe Central had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Matamoras Frontier 36-29 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Woodsfield Monroe Central opened with a 28-21 advantage over Matamoras Frontier through the first quarter.
Needlepoint: Nelsonville-York sews up McArthur Vinton County in slim triumph
A sigh of relief filled the air in Nelsonville-York's locker room after a trying 21-20 test with McArthur Vinton County at Mcarthur Vinton County High on October 14 in Ohio football action. McArthur Vinton County started on steady ground by forging a 14-6 lead over Nelsonville-York at the end of...
Granville carves slim margin over Newark Licking Valley
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Granville chalked up in tripping Newark Licking Valley 16-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Granville and Newark Licking Valley squared off with October 15, 2021 at Granville High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Delaware Hayes escapes Canal Winchester in thin win
Delaware Hayes eventually plied victory away from Canal Winchester 10-9 on October 14 in Ohio football. Canal Winchester showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over Delaware Hayes as the first quarter ended.
Gahanna Lincoln produces precision performance against Grove City
Gahanna Lincoln left no doubt on Friday, controlling Grove City from start to finish for a 56-14 victory at Gahanna Lincoln High on October 14 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Gahanna Lincoln a 14-7 lead over Grove City.
Too wild to tame: Danville topples Mt. Gilead
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Danville will take its 19-8 victory over Mt. Gilead in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave Danville a 7-0 lead over Mt. Gilead.
Reedsville Eastern sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Belpre
Reedsville Eastern scored early and often in a 41-13 win over Belpre for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Belpre faced off against Racine Southern and Reedsville Eastern took on Glouster Trimble on September 30 at Reedsville Eastern High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
New Lexington drops zeroes on Crooksville
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra New Lexington followed in snuffing Crooksville's offense 40-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave New Lexington a 13-0 lead over Crooksville.
Senior power: February meeting leads to October success for Clear Fork vs. Shelby
BELLVILLE -- The seeds of Clear Fork's 61-19 win over Shelby on a cool Friday night in the valley were planted during a winter meeting of the team's seniors nearly eight months ago. Clear Fork coach Dave Carroll met in February with the 14 seniors to discuss the team's goals...
Thornville Sheridan grinds out close victory over Dresden Tri-Valley
Thornville Sheridan finally found a way to top Dresden Tri-Valley 14-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
Circleville Logan Elm darts by Amanda-Clearcreek in easy victory
Circleville Logan Elm's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Amanda-Clearcreek 41-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Amanda-Clearcreek and Circleville Logan Elm squared off with October 15, 2021 at Circleville Logan Elm High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
