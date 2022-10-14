Read full article on original website
News On 6
Rollerfest In Broken Arrow Raises Awareness For Autism Oklahoma
Some people went roller skating for a good cause on Sunday. "Rollerfest" raises awareness on the growing rate of autism and homelessness in our state. It was held at Roller Sports in Broken Arrow and some of the money made will be donated to Autism Oklahoma. There were games, prizes,...
News On 6
Former Cafeteria Worker Makes Donations To Broken Arrow Schools
A former cafeteria worker has donated money to Broken Arrow Schools to help make sure kids get some healthy lunches. School administrators said students should be well fed before they even set foot in a classroom. And now, thanks to a donation from a former cafeteria employee, the district is another step closer to that goal.
News On 6
Tulsa Dream Center Hosts Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit
The Tulsa Dream Center hosted the Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit Friday. Organizers said it was all about providing resources to fathers in the community. "These are the best of times for fathers and these are the worst of times. I've never seen fatherlessness, abdication, absence, and even abuse be such an epidemic as it is today," said Ken Canfield.
Buy-back event planned for Bartlesville recycle center
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville recycling drop-off center is hosting a one-day “buy-back event” to collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans, spokespersons for Replenysh, the company that manages City’s recycling program, announced this week. The city-owned center, located near 10th Street and Virginia Avenue,...
News On 6
Tulsa Global District Hosts Hispanic Heritage Festival
The Tulsa Global District hosted the Hispanic and Latin-X Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event celebrated Hispanic and Latin-X culture with traditional foods, dancing and music at Plaza Santa Ceceilia near 21st and Garnett. Tulsa Honor Academy and Sol Azteca performed traditional dances along with entertainment from Afro-Latin-X Fusion and...
How to ward off those pesky armadillos
TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
News On 6
Many Americans Still Eligible For Unclaimed COVID-19 Stimulus Checks
TULSA, Okla. - Millions of Americans may still be eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus check. News On 6's Ryan Gillin explains what you need to know to get that $1,400 check.
Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma
In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
Human remains found in search for 4 missing men in Oklahoma
The Okmulgee Police said they have discovered human remains in their search for four missing men in the area.
Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
Some Tulsa seniors have mixed emotions about the coming increase in their Social Security benefits
The roughly 70 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits got some good news on Thursday when the Social Security Administration announced an 8.7% increase in their cost-of-living adjustment will be coming their way in January. It’s the highest cost-of-living adjustment in 40 years and it will put – on average...
publicradiotulsa.org
Overdose deaths rising among teens
Overdoses have been rising, including among children. At a Wednesday interim study focused on adolescent substance abuse, Tulsa social worker Brittne Thompson said the increase in overdoses among kids is being driven by a familiar culprit. “When we look at what has caused most of the overdose deaths within teenagers...
1600kush.com
Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
News On 6
Medical Examiners Working To Identify Bodies Found In Deep Fork River
Okmulgee police are still investigating after four bodies were found in the Deep Fork River. The discovery comes after days of searching for four missing men from Okmulgee. Medical examiners in Tulsa are working to identify the remains. Investigators with Okmulgee PD say they expect the bodies will be identified...
Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
Two arrested after heroin, fentanyl found in Tulsa
Authorities say two people were taken into custody following a big drug bust in Tulsa County.
How to avoid dangerous crashes as deer season begins in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — With more deer out and about as deer season gets underway in Oklahoma, law enforcement agencies say the number deer vs. car crashes they respond to are on the rise, and they have some tips to help keep them to a minimum. Tulsa police told FOX23...
news9.com
Owasso Police Asking For Public's Help To Find People Involved In Construction Site Vandalism
Owasso Police are asking for help after they say vandals did more than half a million dollars worth of damage at a construction site. Police say this happened overnight last weekend near 76th Street North and Memorial. The vandals tore up shipping containers, flipped a front-end loader on its side, and also cut up the asphalt on Memorial.
News On 6
The Call Up: Football Powerhouse Bixby To Face Broken Arrow, & More
High school football powerhouse Bixby is taking on Broken Arrow under the Friday Night Lights. We're calling up Jonathan Huskey to the 4 o'clock show to talk about our game of the week, and the big college games this weekend.
Man admits to stabbing his girlfriend inside a Bartlesville motel in 2021
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A man has pleaded guilty in federal court, admitting that he stabbed his girlfriend to death inside a Bartlesville motel in 2021. 30-year-old Koalton Brynn Ellis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Indian Country. Officers were called to the motel on July 24, 2021. First responders...
