Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers continue searching for a bear that attacked a man late Saturday night at his home in New Castle. Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, the victim said he heard a noise in his backyard and went to investigate. While outside, the victim startled a bear in his backyard, immediately knocking him down to the ground. During the attack, the victim used one arm to protect his face while grabbing his gun with the other free hand, firing three shots and scaring the bear away.

NEW CASTLE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO