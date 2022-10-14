Read full article on original website
North Platte host Norfolk
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 4-3 North Platte Bulldogs host the 5-2 Norfolk Panthers. In their previous game, the Dawgs were on the road at Lincoln Northeast and came back with a 56-7 win. North Platte looks to keep the trend going against the Panthers. At the end of...
McCook travels to Adams Central
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The McCook Bison are undefeated so far on the season and are making the trip to Adams Central to play the Patriots and are hoping to make it 8-0. The Bison are able to come away with a win on the road over Adams Central, they defeat the Patriots by a final score of 28-14. McCook improves to 8-0 on the season and returns to action at home on October 21st against Chadron.
Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Dundy County-Stratton
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves hosted Dundy County-Stratton Friday afternoon out in Hayes Center. The Tigers got things going early and often as Corbin Horner took the keeper into the endzone for the score and the Tigers lead was up to 22-8. The Wolves would answer back though as Hayden Kramer found Jeremiah Ingison for the deep touchdown pass, but the Tigers would keep up the momentum and lead 38-14 after the first quarter.
Paxton host Wauneta-Palisade
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Paxton defeated Wauneta-Palisade Friday night in Paxton 48-0. The Tigers got off to a hot start leading 22-0 in the 2nd quarter where Tommy Markussen found Gunnar Foster on a deep pass for a touchdown to extend the Paxton lead. Paxton would continue to pour it on taking a 42-0 lead into the half, and they would finish off the shut out.
Lexington travels to Grand Island Northwest
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 0-6 Lexington Minutemen travel to Grand Island Northwest to face the 3-4 Vikings as the Minutemen look to claim their first win of the season. The Minutemen suffer another loss tonight at Grand Island Northwest, they fall to the Vikings by a final score of 52-10. Lexington falls to 0-7 on the season and will return to action on October 21st at home against Scottsbluff.
NWS: Worst drought in 10 years
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s been ten years to be exact since Nebraska has seen the levels of drought we’re currently seeing, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in North Platte. Over the last few months, the Platte River has almost dried up. And while...
Gusty winds and mild temperatures Friday; Cooler and calmer weekend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and blustery Thursday, temperatures will be more mild Friday with windy conditions continuing. During the weekend, conditions will calm down and cool down. Due to a strong area of high pressure still on top of the viewing area and this will allow...
Amanda Knox comes to North Platte to share her story
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Amanda Knox came to North Platte Thursday, to share her story about what happened to her 15 years ago for the Town Hall Lecture Series. Knox spent nearly four years in an Italian prison and eight years on trial for a murder she says she didn’t commit. The controversy over her case made international headlines for nearly a decade and thrust Knox into the spotlight, where she was vilified, shamed, and harassed by the media.
McCook man charged with child enticement
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A man from McCook was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday for attempting to lure a child under the age of 14 into his vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle south of North Platte...
Texas man sentenced for threatening to shoot people at McCook Walmart
MCCOOK, Neb. -- A Texas man was sentenced Thursday to more than two years in prison for threatening to shoot Walmart employees in McCook. The US Attorney announced that 26-year-old Rogelio Salas Jr. of Texas, was sentenced by the US District Judge to 33 months in prison for threatening to shoot employees and a specific victim who worked at the McCook Walmart.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Warrants are active as of Oct. 13, 2022. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: 1st degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft. Timothy L. Caudillo.
