WRDW-TV
One dead, one deputy on leave following stun gun incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead and one Richmond County deputy is on leave due to an investigation following a stun gun incident. Just after 12:30 Sunday morning, deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of Kensington Drive. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, there...
Richmond County investigators look into two separate homicides in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate homicides. Deputies responded to B Street in Olmstead Homes for shooting at 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the deputies learned that a man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle where he died. Then around 10:30 p.m., […]
wfxg.com
Aiken family helps fight food insecurity through Spooky to be Hungry Campaign
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A local family is committed to helping fight food insecurity. The Watsons joined the It's Spooky to be Hungry campaign to help their community. Partnering with Golden Harvest, neighborhood captain Kelly Watson is doing something a little different. She asked her neighbors to leave goods in orange bags on their steps so she can collect them to donate them to families in need. She and her family dressed up and picked up the donations hay-ride style. There were also orange tins in front of their house where people could drop their donations off.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County coroner gives perspective on surge in slayings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have a closer look at how violent crime impacts different parts of our county government. We sat down with Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, who says he’s dealing with a backlog over the last few months. We’ve reported on several deadly shootings and crimes...
wfxg.com
Victims identified in two Saturday night Augusta homicides
UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate homicides that happened Saturday night. According to authorities, the first one happened at about 9:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of B Street in Olmstead Homes. When deputies arrived, they found 22-year-old Kyan Bowie with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Dino-crane chows down at Law Enforcement Center
It's something to see as the demolition of the old Law Enforcement Center takes on a prehistoric feel
WRDW-TV
Local authorities dealing with rise in opioid overdose cases
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re talking to Grovetown Police Department after an opioid overdose ended with one person dead and another in jail. Authorities say Johnny Vasquez-Morales admitted to selling fentanyl and cocaine. He’s facing drug trafficking charges. Officials say after the autopsy and toxicology reports come back,...
Leading women: New Ellenton City Council has female majority
The New Ellenton City Council now has a female majority. Geneva Jackson was elected in a write-in special election to join Mayor Kimberly Williams, Faye Durham and Elvira Johnson-Holley as female members of the council. Jackson received 142 of the 180 votes cast, or 78.89%, in a write-in special election...
WRDW-TV
Details on prior investigation stemming from alcohol ordinance in Columbia Co.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow up on the Columbia County commission revoking the liquor license for Stay Social Tap and Table in Evans. We’re now learning the same group of commissioners voted to suspend the license at another restaurant, despite not having a commercial kitchen.
wfxg.com
Man dead after being tased during arrest
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A man is dead and a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy is on administrative leave after an attempted arrest. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of South Kensington Drive Sunday at 12:35 a.m. in reference to a disturbance. When they got there, deputies found 45-year-old Christopher Blount who was reportedly being combative. Authorities attempted to take him into custody. As this happened, officials say a deputy deployed his taser to subdue the man. Blount was then taken into custody. However, the Sheriff's Office says Blount became unresponsive and deputies began CPR.
GBI investigating shooting incident on West Street in Thomson
Investigators responded to a shooting Friday night on West Street in Thomson.
Richmond County Coroner investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Friday evening, 10/14/2022 at 11:39 P.M. The crash occurred at Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road. Issa Gladston Malik-Kahn, 27 years old of Smoketree Road Augusta was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was […]
wgac.com
Shots Fired While Two Amazon Workers Fought Outside Local Fulfillment Center
Shots were fired in the parking lot at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Appling around 5:00 this morning after two employees got into a fight. Major Steve Morris of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Ronnus Rand of Augusta and the mother of his child, 25-year old Kadijah Robinson of Augusta, were on a work break together when they were confronted by Robinson’s new boyfriend, 20-year-old Jordan Beale.
WRDW-TV
One dead in motorcycle accident Friday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Friday. The Richmond County Coroner office identified that victim as Issa Gladston Malik-Kahn, 27, from Augusta. According to the Coroner’s Office the accident happened around 9:37 on Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road, when Malik-Kahn hit a...
WRDW-TV
Local student and teacher selected for council and grant
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local student and teacher are selected for two high awarding nominations. A junior at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School has been selected to serve on the 22-23 State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. Jordan Howard will meet with the State Superintendent, along with...
WRDW-TV
Aiken Regional Hospital holds cancer survivor lunch
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Centers hosted its cancer survivor’s day lunch. Dozens of cancer survivors attended the event. Survivors and others enjoyed free lunch, games, and plenty of entertainment. One survivor says it was about making a connection and thanking those who helped save her life.
State Representative Wayne Howard is fondly remembered by Augusta leaders
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Beloved local leader and Georgia State Representative Wayne Howard passed away last night. “A leader who inspired”. “A man for the people”. “A friend.” These are just a few of the many amazing ways that State Representative Wayne Howard will be remembered. “One of the key things is that he cared about […]
wfxg.com
22nd annual Miracle Mile Walk held in Downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The 22nd Annual Miracle Walk was held Saturday in Downtown Augusta. The event raises awareness about breast cancer. Breast cancer can happen to anyone. Saturday, survivors and supporters showed up and showed out in variations of pink clothing. This event started at the Augusta Common with...
WRDW-TV
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
WRDW-TV
1 arrested after gunfire erupts during fight at Amazon site
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies responded early Thursday to gunshots at the Amazon facility in Appling, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured, according to deputies. A large contingent of officers responded to the Amazon site – which includes a fulfillment center and a nearby...
