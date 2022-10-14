Consider farm disaster preparedness ahead of unknown natural disasters to provide the basic necessities for your family and livestock. There is nothing like waking up to another peaceful morning spent on the homestead. As the sun rises, the beauty of a brand new day is ushered in and along with it, a fresh supply of energy to power us through our day. A good deal of satisfaction can be derived from watching our homestead progress along as planned. Like that first cup of piping hot coffee, so much can be taken for granted that each day will go exactly as planned. But what if Mother Nature has a few plans of her own? Naturally, she holds the upper hand and would likely get her way. As a result, our plans become altered, and we may have to resort to a plan A, B or C, or maybe even all three!

AGRICULTURE ・ 16 DAYS AGO