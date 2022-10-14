Read full article on original website
marketplace.org
With water in the West scarce, some tomato farmers look to hydroponics
On Scott Beylik’s 4-acre farm about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles, rows of tomato vines climb wires strung from the beams of his greenhouses. There’s no soil, so the roots are submerged in little bags with water. Every drop of water he uses goes directly to the plant.
National Farmers Day
Across the nation, farmers are working long, hard hours to ensure that people and their families have plenty of food on their tables. Many of these people don't have health insurance, nor do they have paid time off. They work long, hard hours tilling the soil or tending to animals.
Dairy farm fined $10,000 for dayslong manure leak
A northwest Iowa dairy farm has agreed to pay $10,000 for a manure leak in March that spanned several days, polluted a creek and killed an unknown number of fish, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The leak was first noted by workers at Black Soil Dairy near Granville on March 11, but […] The post Dairy farm fined $10,000 for dayslong manure leak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fall harvest, farmers: The latest casualties in supply chain disruptions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall harvest for 2022 is well underway, and although farmers have been able to get their crops in without a problem, other issues outside of the field have made this a fairly difficult harvest season. Terry Vissing has been farming in southern Indiana for 50 years....
agupdate.com
Corn demand lags behind as harvest continues
Harvest season continues around the Midwest, and while the crop comes out of the field, demand worries are weighing on the markets. Recent export reports have been weaker, and yield expectations are not as low as many expected early on in the season, which is a poor formula for prices, said Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.
5 Clever Ways To Store The Seeds You Collect From Your Garden
Collecting seeds from your garden instead of buying them from the store can help you save money and make it easier to plant the varieties you love each year.
agupdate.com
Pig farmers restoring historic store open to showcase local pork
Today let’s go to the center of the country to visit an innovative family which has centered its business on high quality, locally produced fresh food, including their own specialty pork. Last week we met Kaden and Emily Roush, the owners of R Family Farms near Lebanon – the...
Your Halloween pumpkin may be a bit squashed this year: British farmers face frightening harvest in drought
Families face Halloween with smaller pumpkins than usual – after a frightening harvest for UK farmers. The summer heatwave and drought have reduced crops from around 15 million to as few as ten million, experts say. Shoppers will also find that the squash is up to 30 per cent...
beefmagazine.com
Manage soil health while grazing cropland
The practice of grazing cornstalks is far from new. Yet as land costs rise, farmers with cattle have a great opportunity to maximize use of their valuable land. Benefits of grazing cattle on cropland extend beyond having more cattle feed. Integrating cattle and cropland can also provide a much-needed boost to soil health.
agritechtomorrow.com
Sustainable Agri-tech Startup Vitæ Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Its 100% Autonomous Home Smart Gardening System
The British company’s Vitæ Halo is an innovative indoor herb garden that allows you to grow fresh and organic plants directly from the comfort of your home. London, UK — 12 October 2022 — Vitæ, the award-winning company that aims to reinvent urban agriculture, is launching the Vitæ Halo, an innovative indoor herb garden that grows fresh, tasteful herbs whenever or wherever you need them. The British company, founded in 2020, offers a product made from 100% bio plastic, that uses 90% less water than soil-based agriculture, with 100% organic seeds and nutrients. With the Vitæ Halo Indoor Garden, Vitæ makes growing your own food easier, more sustainable, entirely autonomous, and unlike traditional gardening. The company is launching an IndieGogo campaign on 31st October 2022, with the goal to build bigger and more refined units which can be used domestically and commercially in urban spaces.
gardeningknowhow.com
Grow Potatoes In Fall For A Late Harvest
Many cuisines feature potatoes, a starchy tuber that lends itself to a host of dishes. Growing your own potatoes ensures an organic supply of these long lasting spuds. Growing potatoes in fall is often preferable in areas with hot summers, as they are a cool season crop. Wondering how late can you plant potatoes? The answer depends on your growing zone.
Nearly a quarter of all food in the U.S. is wasted — why, and what can be done to stop it?
It’s estimated that 54 million tons of food or almost a quarter of all food in the U.S. is wasted. That translates to 90 billion meals. Food waste is not just an issue of food that could go to those who are food insecure or hungry, but it is an environmental issue as well. it’s estimated that wasted food makes up about 4% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, food that goes uneaten, accounts for 14% of freshwater use, 18% of cropland use. In the US it’s a quarter of landfill by volume. (Source: ReFed)
Mother Earth News
Farm Disaster Preparedness
Consider farm disaster preparedness ahead of unknown natural disasters to provide the basic necessities for your family and livestock. There is nothing like waking up to another peaceful morning spent on the homestead. As the sun rises, the beauty of a brand new day is ushered in and along with it, a fresh supply of energy to power us through our day. A good deal of satisfaction can be derived from watching our homestead progress along as planned. Like that first cup of piping hot coffee, so much can be taken for granted that each day will go exactly as planned. But what if Mother Nature has a few plans of her own? Naturally, she holds the upper hand and would likely get her way. As a result, our plans become altered, and we may have to resort to a plan A, B or C, or maybe even all three!
agritechtomorrow.com
Evolving Labor Trends Turn Mushroom Farming Into Lucrative (and Attainable) Option
FarmBox Foods makes starting a career in farming accessible for anyone. Nearly everyone has heard about recent workplace trends said to have arisen from the pandemic, like "quiet quitting," when in fact people have been re-assessing their priorities and career choices for years in an effort to strike a more equitable work-life balance.
Can Cities Grow Their Own Food?
Buying locally grown food has advantages; transportation costs are reduced, and it increases the availability of fresh produce. A meta-analysis considers the agricultural productivity of urban spaces by asking three questions:. What can be grown?. Is it productive?. Is it sustainable?. To get at those questions, the researchers dove into...
Fashion for Good Museum Examines the Future of Cotton
With cotton at the intersection of fashion, art and culture, the natural fiber is under inspection at the Fashion for Good Museum. This month, the interactive Amsterdam-based museum unveiled the “Knowing Cotton Otherwise” exhibition highlighting the relationship between cotton and fashion, the fiber’s role in global cultures, and the sustainable innovations driving its circular transformation. By mixing styles and stories, Fashion for Good curators Alyxandra Westwood and Sophie van Duren with support from researcher Musoke Nalwoga and artist Sophie Douale shine a light on the lesser known stories behind the fiber while challenging visitors to question cotton’s history, modern-day challenges and its...
Science Focus
A farm under the sea
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Dive beneath the turquoise waves off Noli, Italy, and you’ll find biospheres just metres under the surface. Within these domes, researchers look after herbs, strawberries, tomatoes and tobacco, in order to explore the limits of farming on Earth, with the hope that they may one day be able to do the same in space.
