Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Annual Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que Music Festival wraps up
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Food and music is a must at any county fair during the fall and Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que is highly anticipated each year, especially after a two year hiatus. For the last day, families got to have their faces painted and danced to love music while...
Shoutfest draws crowd to Generations Park
Songs of worship and shouts of praise filled the air of the Beverly Clyburn Generations Park Saturday. The park was the location of the 14th annual Shoutfest, the largest free outdoor gospel concert in the Central Savannah River Area, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event was organized by...
Chef's Extravaganza: A good dinner for a worthy cause
In person for the first time since 2019, the 19th Annual Chef’s Extravaganza will be held at Woodside Country Club on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. Chef’s Extravaganza is a showcase for different chefs from around the community to show their skills for Helping Hands. Previously, a...
WRDW-TV
Happening this weekend: Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que music fest
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que music fest is back at the Columbia County fairgrounds. There will be plenty of music, a Kansas City barbecue competition, a petting zoo, and more. Advanced tickets can be purchased for $50 and kids 12 and under are free.
wfxg.com
22nd annual Miracle Mile Walk held in Downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The 22nd Annual Miracle Walk was held Saturday in Downtown Augusta. The event raises awareness about breast cancer. Breast cancer can happen to anyone. Saturday, survivors and supporters showed up and showed out in variations of pink clothing. This event started at the Augusta Common with...
WRDW-TV
Episode 2: The Augusta Canal
This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. Morning Mix is a one-hour lifestyle show that highlights things to do, places to go, and all things community-related. Morning Mix is a one-hour lifestyle show that highlights things to do, places to go, and all things community-related.
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Crazy Leg Shuffle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An Augusta man is working to make sure everyone feels included in a new song and dance combo. Lawrence Freeman says he grew up in Augusta and after he had a stroke wanted to make sure those, whether in a wheelchair or not, are able to enjoy a dance.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Georgia Railroad Depot, 1898, Camak
Camak’s rare two-story depot dates to circa 1898. It’s still used by CSX. The town itself was named for James A. Camak (1822-1893), who served as the first president of the Georgia Railroad, and was incorporated the year the depot was built. The Warren County website details the...
The Post and Courier
WEDDING: Wilkins – Mittanonsakul
Pimolrat Mittanonsakul of Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, and Cody H. Wilkins of Aiken, SC, were married the third of September, 2022 at Goshen Farm in Montmorenci. They met while attending the University of South Carolina, Columbia where she was an exchange student. The Bride wore a beautiful rose gold colored traditional...
WRDW-TV
Local artist sees rise in mural requests after big break
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In June, we told you about a local artist who restored a faded Coca-Cola mural in downtown Augusta out of his own pocket. Since that story aired, Addison Niday has gotten requests from all over the area and even other states. “I feel like if I...
wfxg.com
Remembering GA Rep. Henry "Wayne" Howard
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A prominent local leader has passed away, as reported Friday morning by FOX54. Other members of Augusta's political sphere remember state representative Wayne Howard as a politician, businessman, deacon, and family man. Those who spoke with FOX54 today say he was a friend to many and a servant to his community.
99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair is back
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again- the time when friends and families go to enjoy the state fair. Friday is the first day of the 99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair. For many families its an annual tradition. They have favorite rides and foods they look forward to all year long. But […]
Ghost Tours explore Aiken's haunted side
For people looking for something spooky and educational to do this Halloween season, Kent Cubbage’s Ghost Tours may be just the thing. The walking tour will begin at the entrance to St. Thaddeus Graveyard in downtown Aiken at the end of Pendleton St. at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, 30 and 31.
wfxg.com
Aiken family helps fight food insecurity through Spooky to be Hungry Campaign
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A local family is committed to helping fight food insecurity. The Watsons joined the It's Spooky to be Hungry campaign to help their community. Partnering with Golden Harvest, neighborhood captain Kelly Watson is doing something a little different. She asked her neighbors to leave goods in orange bags on their steps so she can collect them to donate them to families in need. She and her family dressed up and picked up the donations hay-ride style. There were also orange tins in front of their house where people could drop their donations off.
WRDW-TV
Groundbreaking set for Saluda County fire station
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda County Fire Service has announced the construction of a new fire station. According to The Saluda County Fire station, the public is invited to celebrate the beginning of the construction process on Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m. This groundbreaking ceremony will be located at 1409 Newberry Hwy, Saluda.
The Post and Courier
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Sept. 16-22
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 16-22. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 356 Magnolia Lake Court – $865,000. Aiken 29803. Neighborhood:...
WRDW-TV
One dead in motorcycle accident Friday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Friday. The Richmond County Coroner office identified that victim as Issa Gladston Malik-Kahn, 27, from Augusta. According to the Coroner’s Office the accident happened around 9:37 on Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road, when Malik-Kahn hit a...
WRDW-TV
Morning Mix- "The Voice" Season 22 local contestant
Morning Mix is a one-hour lifestyle show that highlights things to do, places to go, and all things community-related. Morning Mix is a one-hour lifestyle show that highlights things to do, places to go, and all things community-related. Morning Mix- Augusta boy, Zeke Vozniak, 8-year-old Trick King. Updated: moments ago.
Leading women: New Ellenton City Council has female majority
The New Ellenton City Council now has a female majority. Geneva Jackson was elected in a write-in special election to join Mayor Kimberly Williams, Faye Durham and Elvira Johnson-Holley as female members of the council. Jackson received 142 of the 180 votes cast, or 78.89%, in a write-in special election...
wfxg.com
Van crashes into Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - On Wednesday, a van crashed into the side of Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way. A resident tells us that as the driver was planning to undergo spinal surgery in the next weeks. As he drove through the red light, he hit the gas and his body locked up. He drover through the bushes and took out the top of a light pole, before driving into the front of the apartment.
Comments / 0