Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Annual Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que Music Festival wraps up

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Food and music is a must at any county fair during the fall and Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que is highly anticipated each year, especially after a two year hiatus. For the last day, families got to have their faces painted and danced to love music while...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Shoutfest draws crowd to Generations Park

Songs of worship and shouts of praise filled the air of the Beverly Clyburn Generations Park Saturday. The park was the location of the 14th annual Shoutfest, the largest free outdoor gospel concert in the Central Savannah River Area, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event was organized by...
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

22nd annual Miracle Mile Walk held in Downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The 22nd Annual Miracle Walk was held Saturday in Downtown Augusta. The event raises awareness about breast cancer. Breast cancer can happen to anyone. Saturday, survivors and supporters showed up and showed out in variations of pink clothing. This event started at the Augusta Common with...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Episode 2: The Augusta Canal

This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. Morning Mix is a one-hour lifestyle show that highlights things to do, places to go, and all things community-related. Morning Mix is a one-hour lifestyle show that highlights things to do, places to go, and all things community-related.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

FOX54 Mornings: Crazy Leg Shuffle

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An Augusta man is working to make sure everyone feels included in a new song and dance combo. Lawrence Freeman says he grew up in Augusta and after he had a stroke wanted to make sure those, whether in a wheelchair or not, are able to enjoy a dance.
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Georgia Railroad Depot, 1898, Camak

Camak’s rare two-story depot dates to circa 1898. It’s still used by CSX. The town itself was named for James A. Camak (1822-1893), who served as the first president of the Georgia Railroad, and was incorporated the year the depot was built. The Warren County website details the...
WARREN COUNTY, GA
The Post and Courier

WEDDING: Wilkins – Mittanonsakul

Pimolrat Mittanonsakul of Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, and Cody H. Wilkins of Aiken, SC, were married the third of September, 2022 at Goshen Farm in Montmorenci. They met while attending the University of South Carolina, Columbia where she was an exchange student. The Bride wore a beautiful rose gold colored traditional...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Local artist sees rise in mural requests after big break

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In June, we told you about a local artist who restored a faded Coca-Cola mural in downtown Augusta out of his own pocket. Since that story aired, Addison Niday has gotten requests from all over the area and even other states. “I feel like if I...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Remembering GA Rep. Henry "Wayne" Howard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A prominent local leader has passed away, as reported Friday morning by FOX54. Other members of Augusta's political sphere remember state representative Wayne Howard as a politician, businessman, deacon, and family man. Those who spoke with FOX54 today say he was a friend to many and a servant to his community.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair is back

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again- the time when friends and families go to enjoy the state fair. Friday is the first day of the 99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair. For many families its an annual tradition. They have favorite rides and foods they look forward to all year long. But […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Ghost Tours explore Aiken's haunted side

For people looking for something spooky and educational to do this Halloween season, Kent Cubbage’s Ghost Tours may be just the thing. The walking tour will begin at the entrance to St. Thaddeus Graveyard in downtown Aiken at the end of Pendleton St. at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, 30 and 31.
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Aiken family helps fight food insecurity through Spooky to be Hungry Campaign

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A local family is committed to helping fight food insecurity. The Watsons joined the It's Spooky to be Hungry campaign to help their community. Partnering with Golden Harvest, neighborhood captain Kelly Watson is doing something a little different. She asked her neighbors to leave goods in orange bags on their steps so she can collect them to donate them to families in need. She and her family dressed up and picked up the donations hay-ride style. There were also orange tins in front of their house where people could drop their donations off.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Groundbreaking set for Saluda County fire station

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda County Fire Service has announced the construction of a new fire station. According to The Saluda County Fire station, the public is invited to celebrate the beginning of the construction process on Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m. This groundbreaking ceremony will be located at 1409 Newberry Hwy, Saluda.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Sept. 16-22

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 16-22. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 356 Magnolia Lake Court – $865,000. Aiken 29803. Neighborhood:...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

One dead in motorcycle accident Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Friday. The Richmond County Coroner office identified that victim as Issa Gladston Malik-Kahn, 27, from Augusta. According to the Coroner’s Office the accident happened around 9:37 on Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road, when Malik-Kahn hit a...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Morning Mix- "The Voice" Season 22 local contestant

Morning Mix is a one-hour lifestyle show that highlights things to do, places to go, and all things community-related. Morning Mix is a one-hour lifestyle show that highlights things to do, places to go, and all things community-related. Morning Mix- Augusta boy, Zeke Vozniak, 8-year-old Trick King. Updated: moments ago.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Van crashes into Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - On Wednesday, a van crashed into the side of Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way. A resident tells us that as the driver was planning to undergo spinal surgery in the next weeks. As he drove through the red light, he hit the gas and his body locked up. He drover through the bushes and took out the top of a light pole, before driving into the front of the apartment.
AUGUSTA, GA

