Nick Saban speaks on controversial pass interference call vs Tennessee
Following Alabama’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee on Saturday many fans took exception to the officiating throughout the game. The Crimson Tide was penalized 17 times, a new school record, against the Volunteers. Although it has struggled with penalties on the road in the past, the game was not without its controversial calls.
What we learned from Alabama’s loss to Tennessee? – Bama Elite podcast
Alabama football controls its own destiny in the SEC West, but it has to make adjustments after a loss to Tennessee. The Crimson Tide scored 49 points, but its defense could not contain the Volunteers. On Sunday, Justin Smith, Patrick Dowd, and Stephen Smith of Touchdown Alabama Magazine broke down what we learned from Alabama’s loss on “The Bama Elite” podcast.
Tennessee fans poke fun at Nick Saban with ‘Can’t Afford Our Hooker’ sign
Tennessee fans took one final jab at Nick Saban before kickoff against Alabama. Fans held a sign that read “Saban can’t afford our Hooker.” Hendon Hooker looks to lead the Volunteers to its first victory over Alabama in 16 tries. The Crimson Tide is trying to keep the streak going. Neyland Stadium is rocking for this matchup.
Former Tide WR goes on scathing tirade of Alabama as a team and individual play
Marquis Maze is the latest former Alabama player to express disappointment in the loss to Tennessee. He was a two-time BCS National Champion and one of the biggest competitors at wide receiver. Maze took his frustrations to Twitter about the Crimson Tide not playing well together as a team and individual performances not meeting the standard.
Alabama’s pass rush was nonexistent during loss to Tennessee
Alabama fans are disappointed with the performance of the defensive coaching staff versus Tennessee, especially Pete Golding as the coordinator. Nick Saban witnessed his team lose to the Volunteers for the first time in his tenure. Before the cigars were lit, fans stormed the field for Tennessee, and the goalposts got taken down, the Crimson Tide had no answers for Hendon Hooker and the Volunteers’ offense. Alabama’s ‘cheetah package’ and its defensive line did not affect Hooker. The pass rush was nonexistent in the biggest game of the season to this point. Hooker had a clean pocket all game, despite Tennessee not having an elite offensive line.
Alabama drops to No. 6 in the AP Poll following loss to Tennessee
Alabama suffered its first loss of the season on the road as Tennessee saw its first win over the Crimson Tide since 2006. It was inevitable that Alabama would be dropping down in the polls following the loss and on Sunday the AP Poll slated the Crimson Tide as the No. 6 team in the country as the Volunteers shifted up to No. 3.
Former Alabama players not happy with officiating from Tennessee game
Alabama had its most penalties in the Nick Saban era (17) against Tennessee in a 49-52 loss. Several former Crimson Tide players were disappointed with the officiating of the matchup. Some moments happened where Tennessee should have been called for a penalty, but the flag was not thrown. Alabama fans...
WATCH: 4-Star DL Hunter Osborne can not wait to get to Alabama
Hunter Osborne can not wait to get to Alabama to join the Crimson Tide. The Hewitt-Trussville product also has his eyes on a few top recruits he wants to join him in Tuscaloosa. Osborne discussed that and more in an interview with Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith. The full interview can be streamed below:
What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to Tennessee
Bryce Young talked to the media after Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49 in Neyland Stadium Saturday. Young threw for 455 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He returned to the field Saturday after suffering a shoulder sprain against Arkansas two weeks prior. The California native confirmed his shoulder was fine after the game, but he feels it is on him and Alabama’s offense to step up late when they have possession of the football.
Undisciplined mistakes doom Alabama versus Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee fans have seen 15 years of frustration end at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers ended the streak with a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide. Alabama doomed itself with undisciplined mistakes in a rivalry game. Nick Saban saw his team commit 17 penalties for a loss of 130 yards, which was the most penalties the Tide allowed in school history. Alabama’s secondary gave up a lot of big plays to Tennessee as Hendon Hooker tossed five touchdown passes to wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The Tide had 15 penalties against Texas, but it found a way to win the game. Tennessee capitalized on the Crimson Tide’s mistakes and created instant offense.
Mental mistakes have Alabama trailing Tennessee at halftime
Tennessee fans enjoyed the first half of Alabama versus the Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mental mistakes have the Crimson Tide trailing 20-28 at halftime. Alabama had 10 penalties and lost a fumble. Bryce Young started the matchup for Alabama. He completed 17 of 26 passes for 205 yards and a...
What Henry To’oto’o said after his former school Tennessee beat Alabama
Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o return to Tennessee did not go as planned, but he feels the season is a long way from over. To’oto’o transferred to Alabama from Tennessee in 2021. He led Alabama in tackles last year during his first season with the Tide. After falling short to the Vols in Neyland Stadium Saturday, To’oto’o has his eyes set on moving forward with the season and a possible rematch with the Vols.
Alabama vs. Tennessee Predictions
Alabama football will hit the room to travel yo a rocking Neyland Stadium to take on the Tennessee Vols. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast live on CBS. The staff at Touchdown Alabama provide their predictions and analysis of the game. STEPHEN M. SMITH...
Tennessee upsets Alabama on last second field goal
On a night that had high-flying offense from both teams, it came down to the legs of their kickers. And this time around Tennessee came out on top. Senior Chase McGrath drilled a 40-yard field goal with two seconds remaining to make history for the Volunteers as it defeated the Crimson Tide for the first time since 2006.
Georgia Tech hires Alabama’s J Batt for its new athletic director
A pivotal person behind the University of Alabama’s success in athletics is on the move. According to reports, Georgia Tech has hired J Batt of the Crimson Tide to be its new athletic director. Batt has served as Alabama’s executive deputy director of athletics, chief operating officer, and chief revenue officer since 2017. He has overseen Crimson Tide Foundation, the ticket office, TIDE PRIDE, event management, facilities, grounds, and many other projects.
Alabama fans react to Tennessee defeating Alabama
Alabama fans shared their reaction to Alabama football and Tennessee football’s final score via social media.
Can Alabama’s offensive line control the game against Tennessee’s defensive front?
Alabama’s offensive line faced the best pass-rushing team in the Southeastern Conference two weeks ago and held it to one sack. The Crimson Tide did more than hold its own versus Arkansas, but will it bring the energy against Tennessee?. Nick Saban told reporters Thursday during his radio show...
