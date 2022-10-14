Alabama fans are disappointed with the performance of the defensive coaching staff versus Tennessee, especially Pete Golding as the coordinator. Nick Saban witnessed his team lose to the Volunteers for the first time in his tenure. Before the cigars were lit, fans stormed the field for Tennessee, and the goalposts got taken down, the Crimson Tide had no answers for Hendon Hooker and the Volunteers’ offense. Alabama’s ‘cheetah package’ and its defensive line did not affect Hooker. The pass rush was nonexistent in the biggest game of the season to this point. Hooker had a clean pocket all game, despite Tennessee not having an elite offensive line.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO