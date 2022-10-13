Read full article on original website
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 dead 1 injured in Pittsburgh shootingkandelPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania’s Top 10 Most Burglarized Cities
If you’re looking to buy a home or rent an apartment, perhaps crime is on your mind. So, what Pennsylvania cities are the most burglarized in the state?. The crew at GVLock.com has put together a study to determine the top 10 most burglarized cities in Pennsylvania. They have some positive things to say about Pennsylvania law enforcement. “If you feel safer as a homeowner in Pennsylvania these days, the truth is that you are,” they state. “Police and law enforcement have focused on bringing the rate of violence in the state down. In recent years, like the national trend, violent crime in Pennsylvania has dropped; this is especially true for the western part of the state.” The article adds, “Since 2017, non-violent crimes, however, seem to be on the rise in many areas. An increase in burglary, theft and property crimes in some cities has been blamed on drug problems and the opioid epidemic which is currently affecting the entire nation. Using the latest statistics, we have updated our list to show the top 10 most burglarized and crime-ridden cities in Pennsylvania in 2019.”
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar
There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
Mastriano trailing Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in polls of Pennsylvania voters ahead of the November governor’s race. The latest poll by the Trafalgar Group shows Shapiro with nearly 53% support compared to Mastriano at 43.5%. Only 2% said they were undecided and less than 2% said they’ll support a third […]
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
3 people dead, 1 wounded in Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH — Three people were killed and another was wounded after a shooting in Pittsburgh on Saturday night, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Allegheny Commons on the city’s north side at about 10:08 p.m. EDT, WPXI-TV reported. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Public...
1 person hurt in overnight fire in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — One person was hurt after a house caught fire in Penn Hills overnight. The blaze broke out in the 300 block of Collins Drive. According to Allegheny County 911, one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on the...
Masks recommended in Pittsburgh Public Schools as COVID community level rises
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County's COVID community level has changed from low to medium.This means starting Monday, a mask is recommended inside all Pittsburgh Public Schools. Despite this change, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall in the county.It's the lowest number since March.
Multiple shooting reported around Pittsburgh Saturday
There were multiple shootings around reported around the Pittsburgh area overnight Saturday. On the North Side, three people were killed and another was shot on Cedar Avenue just after 10 p.m.
wtae.com
What is Delta-8 THC?
PITTSBURGH — You may have seen signs advertising Delta 8 at CBD and vape shops. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has heard from viewers with concerns about what it is, what it can do and if it's legal. What is Delta-8? Watch the report above. "Delta-9 THC is the main...
Sommeliers give top prize to Westmoreland County winery with roots that extend to central Pa.
The decision years ago by the Pa. Winery Association (PWA) to participate in the Farm Show helped elevate recognition of the industry among residents across the state. That included the public announcement of the winners of the Farm Show competition. The addition of the Sommelier Judgment in 2017 had a...
Group of Wilkinsburg residents look to present new vision for the neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — For years, the Wilkinsburg CDC has been pushing for the borough to become the city of Pittsburgh’s 91st neighborhood, and in recent months, the movement had begun to gain traction — but there has also been opposition. Now a group of residents are looking to...
Woman found in Pittsburgh residence in August died of accidental drowing, medical examiner says
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner on Sunday released a cause and manner of death for a woman whose body was discovered in a Pittsburgh residence in August. Lori Bohn, 54, died of an accidental drowning, the medical examiner’s office said. Bohn had been found around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15...
Washington County DA shuts down Finleyville bar, citing 'drug nuisance activity'
A longstanding neighborhood tavern in Washington County has been shut down by authorities after being labeled a “nuisance” bar. Police taped a sign to the front door of Bob’s Tavern on Friday, alerting customers of a temporary injunction filed on behalf of Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.
Ads target Mastriano for using social media site where Tree of Life shooter posted manifesto
Gun violence matters to Pennsylvania voters, a gun law reform group said as it announced a $2.1 million media buy targeting Republican nominees for U.S. Senate and governor in the midterm elections. The post Ads target Mastriano for using social media site where Tree of Life shooter posted manifesto appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Watch: Vehicle on Parkway East almost made an accident even worse
Saturday is National Move-Over day. Triple-A says the day is to remind motorists in Pennsylvania to move over and slow down when they see a vehicle with flashing lights or emergency crews on the scene of an incident.
Police in Indiana County issue warning after theft of catalytic convertor
State police in Indiana County are warning owners of large vehicles to be on alert after the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle in White Township. Police said the device was stolen from a Ford pickup truck Thursday at the Indiana County Community Action Program building at 1849 Sixth Street. Police said the theft was done by “experienced thieves” due to the location and cuts left behind on the vehicle’s exhaust system.
WFMJ.com
7 Valley men indicted on drug trafficking charge in Pittsburgh
Three Youngstown residents, a Boardman man and three men from New Castle have been indicted in Pittsburgh on a narcotics trafficking charge. Eliot Gentry, William McCree, Teqwan Scott of Youngstown, along with Daivahn Brown of Boardman, and Donald Jeter, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart of New Castle were indicted Oct. 11 by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a narcotics trafficking charge.
pghcitypaper.com
Shell ordered to pay $670K for releasing sediment pollution in southwestern Pa.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has ordered that the Shell Pipeline Company and its construction contractor pay $670,000 in fines for releasing sediment pollution into state waterways. The department announced the federal court ruling in an Oct. 13 press release, which said the verdict resulted from a series of...
2 men in custody for allegedly pretending to be deputies, scamming people out of money
PITTSBURGH — Two men were taken into custody for allegedly scamming people out of money by pretending to be deputies with the sheriff’s office. Richard Long of Ellenwood, Georgia, and Raquan Hardy of Anderson, South Carolina, were arrested after an investigation by the Allegheny County sheriff’s office.
Pennsylvania woman killed after being struck by 3 vehicles
A woman in Pittsburgh, PA died after she was struck by three vehicles. KDKA reports that 37-year-old Ranae Banks was walking on Route 30 in Bedford County when she was struck by a tractor-trailer while crossing the highway. Banks was then struck by two other vehicles. No other information was given.
