ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania’s Top 10 Most Burglarized Cities

If you’re looking to buy a home or rent an apartment, perhaps crime is on your mind. So, what Pennsylvania cities are the most burglarized in the state?. The crew at GVLock.com has put together a study to determine the top 10 most burglarized cities in Pennsylvania. They have some positive things to say about Pennsylvania law enforcement. “If you feel safer as a homeowner in Pennsylvania these days, the truth is that you are,” they state. “Police and law enforcement have focused on bringing the rate of violence in the state down. In recent years, like the national trend, violent crime in Pennsylvania has dropped; this is especially true for the western part of the state.” The article adds, “Since 2017, non-violent crimes, however, seem to be on the rise in many areas. An increase in burglary, theft and property crimes in some cities has been blamed on drug problems and the opioid epidemic which is currently affecting the entire nation. Using the latest statistics, we have updated our list to show the top 10 most burglarized and crime-ridden cities in Pennsylvania in 2019.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar

There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Cars
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
WSOC Charlotte

3 people dead, 1 wounded in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Three people were killed and another was wounded after a shooting in Pittsburgh on Saturday night, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Allegheny Commons on the city’s north side at about 10:08 p.m. EDT, WPXI-TV reported. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Public...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 person hurt in overnight fire in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — One person was hurt after a house caught fire in Penn Hills overnight. The blaze broke out in the 300 block of Collins Drive. According to Allegheny County 911, one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on the...
PENN HILLS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sobriety#Checkpoint#Dui#The Law Offices
wtae.com

What is Delta-8 THC?

PITTSBURGH — You may have seen signs advertising Delta 8 at CBD and vape shops. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has heard from viewers with concerns about what it is, what it can do and if it's legal. What is Delta-8? Watch the report above. "Delta-9 THC is the main...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Cars
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police in Indiana County issue warning after theft of catalytic convertor

State police in Indiana County are warning owners of large vehicles to be on alert after the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle in White Township. Police said the device was stolen from a Ford pickup truck Thursday at the Indiana County Community Action Program building at 1849 Sixth Street. Police said the theft was done by “experienced thieves” due to the location and cuts left behind on the vehicle’s exhaust system.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

7 Valley men indicted on drug trafficking charge in Pittsburgh

Three Youngstown residents, a Boardman man and three men from New Castle have been indicted in Pittsburgh on a narcotics trafficking charge. Eliot Gentry, William McCree, Teqwan Scott of Youngstown, along with Daivahn Brown of Boardman, and Donald Jeter, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart of New Castle were indicted Oct. 11 by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a narcotics trafficking charge.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy