Senior Transfer Erik Stevenson Ignites Fire in New Team
Senior transfer Erik Stevenson hasn’t taken long to get acclimated to West Virginia basketball, and he’s already making his mark on the team. “It’s been a great transition. Obviously you guys know I’ve had to transition a lot in my college career, so they're making it easy to transition here and make it feel like home. They let me come in right away and insert my personality on the team and it’s just been a great fit, great transition, and we’ve had a great summer,” said Stevenson.
Observations: West Virginia football vs. Baylor
Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet. These observations are a snap shot of what unfolded in the West Virginia 43-40 win over Baylor and what could happen next for the Mountaineers.
