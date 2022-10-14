Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO