Elon Musk's surrender on buying Twitter could deliver a $255 million profit to a Florida hedge fund, report says
A hedge fund in Florida could make a profit of more than $250 million as Elon Musk revives his Twitter buyout. Pentwater Capital bought 18.1 million Twitter shares for roughly $725 million in the second quarter, according to CNBC. That stake would be worth about $980 million if Musk completes...
Elon Musk's Burnt Hair perfume debuts with $1 million in sales
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk launched a new perfume on Tuesday, which racked up $1 million in sales by Wednesday. Musk's The Boring Company has already sold 10,000 bottles, according to Musk, at $100 a bottle, including taxes and domestic shipping. Its website describes the scent as "the essence of repugnant desire."
'Buy My Perfume So I Can Buy Twitter': Elon Musk Pleads To His Millions Of Followers
Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of Tesla Inc TSLA, launched a Burnt Hair perfume product and reportedly sold more than $1 million worth of the fragrance on its first day. The self-proclaimed “techno king” has a knack for creating random novelty products: past endeavors included Tesla shorts and a Tesla-logo-inspired tequila bottle.
Autoblog
Elon Musk selling Tesla stock to buy Twitter is 'like selling caviar to buy $2 pizza'
Elon Musk's revived Twitter deal will be disastrous for Tesla, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives has warned. A significant chunk of Musk's $250 billion fortune is tied up in Tesla shares and his stake in SpaceX. Ives said that Musk will have to offload more Tesla shares to fund his takeover attempt – which could lead to the electric vehicle maker's stock falling further.
Elon Musk Is Enraged
Elon Musk is angry. Seriously so. The CEO of electric-vehicle market leader Tesla (TSLA) has never hidden his emotions from his millions of fans and admirers on social networks. The microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) is his favorite place to report the news of his multiple companies, deliver his opinions and,...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Elon Musk asked for a 30% discount for his Twitter purchase before reviving his $44 billion bid, report says
Representatives for Musk were reportedly engaged in private discussions with Twitter, per the NYT. The talks centered on the price of the platform, with Musk's team reportedly seeking a reduction. They had asked for a 30% discount but Twitter rejected the request, per the NYT. Elon Musk reportedly sought a...
thenewscrypto.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars up Following Google Supports
Dogecoin (DOGE) price surged by more than 3.51% in the last 24 hours. Google cloud service accepts Dogecoin as payment. Following Elon Musk’s release of his brand new perfume, “Burnt Hair,” Musk’s favorite Dogecoin (DOGE) started to trend after bouncing back today. At the time of writing, DOGE traded at $0.0604 with a price increase of over 3.51% in the last 24 hours.
'I'm Kind Of Excited To See What Elon Will Do,' Says Cathie Wood About Supporting Musk's Twitter Purchase
Ark Invest has been a big investor in electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA and its CEO Elon Musk. The founder of Ark Invest shared thoughts on another company Musk could soon be leading. What Happened: Ark Invest and founder Cathie Wood have been bullish on Tesla for years, with...
Elon Musk Sells Perfume
Elon Musk is a very busy man. The techno king already runs four companies that lead or are among the leaders in their sectors. Tesla (TSLA) is No. 1 in electric vehicles and in development of self-driving cars. The Austin group is also developing Optimus, a humanoid robot to replace labor.
Elon Musk Has Good News About the Next Tesla Vehicle
It's been a hectic week for Elon Musk. The charismatic and visionary CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has been busy on all fronts. He started the week by causing a big controversy by proposing a peace plan to end the Russian war in Ukraine. This plan, perceived as pro-Russia, was widely...
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
wallstreetpit.com
Elon Musk : Twitter’s Acquisition an Accelerant to Creating a Mini-Internet Within a Single App
Elon Musk is looking to WeChat, China’s dominant social media platform, for ideas in developing Twitter’s future. While he has provided some details about his “X” (a mini-internet within a single app) proposal, experts believe that achieving this vision will be difficult. But we’ve heard that before and Musk has continuously surpassed expectations.
Musk has a ‘super app’ plan for Twitter. It’s super vague
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) – Elon Musk has a penchant for the letter “X.” He calls his son with the singer Grimes, whose actual name is a collection of letters and symbols, “X.” He named the company he created to buy Twitter “X Holdings.” His rocket company is, naturally, SpaceX. Now he also apparently intends to morph […]
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you go long on SHIB?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most popular meme coins named after a breed of Japanese dog. It is today touted as a “Dogecoin killer” and is the second most popular memecoin. Today, SHIB is one of the top 15 cryptocurrencies in existence.
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing
Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
