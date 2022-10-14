ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Autoblog

Elon Musk selling Tesla stock to buy Twitter is 'like selling caviar to buy $2 pizza'

Elon Musk's revived Twitter deal will be disastrous for Tesla, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives has warned. A significant chunk of Musk's $250 billion fortune is tied up in Tesla shares and his stake in SpaceX. Ives said that Musk will have to offload more Tesla shares to fund his takeover attempt – which could lead to the electric vehicle maker's stock falling further.
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Enraged

Elon Musk is angry. Seriously so. The CEO of electric-vehicle market leader Tesla (TSLA) has never hidden his emotions from his millions of fans and admirers on social networks. The microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) is his favorite place to report the news of his multiple companies, deliver his opinions and,...
ECONOMY
thenewscrypto.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars up Following Google Supports

Dogecoin (DOGE) price surged by more than 3.51% in the last 24 hours. Google cloud service accepts Dogecoin as payment. Following Elon Musk’s release of his brand new perfume, “Burnt Hair,” Musk’s favorite Dogecoin (DOGE) started to trend after bouncing back today. At the time of writing, DOGE traded at $0.0604 with a price increase of over 3.51% in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sells Perfume

Elon Musk is a very busy man. The techno king already runs four companies that lead or are among the leaders in their sectors. Tesla (TSLA) is No. 1 in electric vehicles and in development of self-driving cars. The Austin group is also developing Optimus, a humanoid robot to replace labor.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Has Good News About the Next Tesla Vehicle

It's been a hectic week for Elon Musk. The charismatic and visionary CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has been busy on all fronts. He started the week by causing a big controversy by proposing a peace plan to end the Russian war in Ukraine. This plan, perceived as pro-Russia, was widely...
INDUSTRY
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
wallstreetpit.com

Elon Musk : Twitter’s Acquisition an Accelerant to Creating a Mini-Internet Within a Single App

Elon Musk is looking to WeChat, China’s dominant social media platform, for ideas in developing Twitter’s future. While he has provided some details about his “X” (a mini-internet within a single app) proposal, experts believe that achieving this vision will be difficult. But we’ve heard that before and Musk has continuously surpassed expectations.
INTERNET
News 8 WROC

Musk has a ‘super app’ plan for Twitter. It’s super vague

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) – Elon Musk has a penchant for the letter “X.” He calls his son with the singer Grimes, whose actual name is a collection of letters and symbols, “X.” He named the company he created to buy Twitter “X Holdings.” His rocket company is, naturally, SpaceX. Now he also apparently intends to morph […]
CELL PHONES
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you go long on SHIB?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most popular meme coins named after a breed of Japanese dog. It is today touted as a “Dogecoin killer” and is the second most popular memecoin. Today, SHIB is one of the top 15 cryptocurrencies in existence.
MARKETS
HappyGamer

Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing

Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
VIDEO GAMES
