Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Related
WETM
Nittany Nation Gameday: Michigan Preview
Check out this week’s Nittany Nation Gameday, our Michigan Preview. It’s a major matchup in the Big Ten as no. 10 Penn State travels to The Big House to play no. 5 Michigan. This week’s guest is Maize and Brew’s Von Lozon who helps us breakdown the Wolverines and we go behind the scenes with Penn State punter Barney Amor, the most interesting Punter in the Word.
Penn State gets obliterated by Michigan, revealing what the program has become
The Nittany Lions once again faltered after an undefeated start.
WETM
FOLLOW ALONG: Penn State Football at Michigan
Follow along with our Nittany Nation team as they bring you details from Penn State at Michigan. The live blog will chronical the game, or check out our curated feed of Nittany Nation friends through out Twitter List feed.
Harrisburg falls to undefeated State College
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s four-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday afternoon after the Cougars fell to undefeated State College 20-6 at home. The Cougars (5-2) found the end zone in the first quarter when Zakii Lewis found Kyle Williams for a 68-yard score, but that’s the only points Harrisburg would score after missing […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fourth-ranked State College shows versatility and grit, leans on Harrisburg for big Commonwealth Division win
Class 6A No. 4 State College continued its perfect season Saturday, using 14 second-quarter points and its staunch defense to derail sixth-ranked Harrisburg 20-6 at Severance Field. Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey and wideout Michael Gaul each found the end zone in the second, with Gaul’s 32-yard touchdown reception delivered by...
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 41-17 loss at Michigan
It’s time for a lowdown leveling with players and fans, and even James Franklin can’t talk his way out of it this time. The only cure is a slow, steady, and resolute recovery. And plenty of loose ends and unhinged parts are lying around after that destruction in Ann Arbor.
James Franklin doesn’t mince words after Michigan crushes Penn State: ‘We own all of it’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Sundays after a loss have never been pleasant during James Franklin’s time at Penn State. Franklin and his assistants conduct a thorough review of Saturday’s performance. The idea is to correct mistakes and move on to the next opponent.
ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons stops at Walmart in Pennsylvania before concert
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — He must have been looking for some cheap sunglasses. ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons made an appearance on Oct. 7 at a Walmart in central Pennsylvania, The Patriot-News reported. The 72-year-old singer and blues guitarist stopped by the store in Shippensburg before the band’s concert that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup of unbeaten teams kicks off at noon.
Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking
Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Bay Journal
Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces
Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Are prepaid tolls tax exempt in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A recent abc27 investigation revealed that Pennsylvania sales tax is sometimes improperly included in online purchases. So what about prepaid EZ-pass tolls?. Cam Fitzgerald of Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, noticed something wasn’t right when she bought a $7 EZ-pass transponder and $35 worth of prepaid tolls...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Cabinetworks plans $23 million expansion to Pennsylvania plant
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Cabinetworks Group working in collaboration with the State of Pennsylvania, plans to expand its Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, and add 300 jobs to its current roster of 1,694 quality manufacturing jobs. Cabinetworks is investing $23 million to transform its 206,000-square-feet Mount Union...
Mummers' Parade Highlights 2022
South Williamsport, Pa. — The South Williamsport Mummers' Parade held its 75th anniversary parade today. A large crowd lined the route to see the 10-division parade that kicked off at 2 p.m. The parade featured many local high school bands, community organizations, businesses, and EMS units from around the region. Here's a collection of photos from the event!
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces 327 New Manufacturing Jobs Coming to Huntingdon County with Expansion of Cabinetworks Group
DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 10:00 AM today, 11823 Lenape Drive, Mount Union, PA 17066. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Cabinetworks Group, a national kitchen cabinet manufacturing company, will create and retain 1,694 total jobs in multiple Pennsylvania counties as part of a planned expansion at the company’s Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County.
The Largest All-You-Can-Eat Steakhouse in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
Pennsylvania is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, is known for its endless all-you-can-eat meat options.
100mph chase in Altoona leads to jail for local man, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase ended behind bars for a Hollidaysburg man after police said he led them on a chase exceeding 100 miles per hour before leading them on a foot chase. According to court papers, 32-year-old William Decrescio is facing more than 30 charges. While most are traffic offenses, he’s also […]
therecord-online.com
Little Pine State Park lake drawdown starts Monday
WATERVILLE, PA – Beginning on Monday, Oct. 17, Little Pine State Park will begin a gradual, partial drawdown of Little Pine Lake (up to 3 feet) in order to reach necessary levels to complete maintenance around the boat launch and beach areas. The boat launch will be closed during this drawdown.
Woman loses nearly $3K in Amazon Prime Scam
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police report that a Union County woman has been scammed out of nearly $3K over an Amazon Prime scam. Public records say that on October 9 at about 5:00 p.m., PSP Troopers were called to Limestone Township for a report of a theft. The victim was contacted […]
Comments / 0