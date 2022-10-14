Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Changes coming for downtown Covington, from Southern Hotel expansion to boutique bowling
For decades, North New Hampshire Street was the place to go in downtown Covington, with the Southern Hotel offering a swanky respite to heat-weary visitors and multiple movie houses showing everything from silent films to "Star Wars." That's about to be the case again, thanks to a flurry of new...
NOLA.com
Rubensteins to open 40-room hotel above Canal Street store; latest in boutique hotel trend
The Rubenstein family, known for the nearly century-old men's clothing store on the corner of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue, is turning the upper floors of five historic buildings there into a 40-room boutique hotel. The family is partnering with developer Joe Jaeger, whose MCC Real Estate will operate...
NOLA.com
Blues and BBQ just one of six festivals this weekend; see days, hours, prices, parking
It's a veritable festapalooza this weekend in the New Orleans area with the Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival topping a list of six tantalizing celebrations. Admission is free to the 15th edition of the Blues and BBQ Festival in Lafayette Square, 602 St. Charles Street in the Central Business District. It's open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: At Parish Line, Metairie gets a rooftop lounge with a menu aiming high
Perspective is everything. Driving along Metairie Road, the sight of the railroad gates closing as another train approaches can seem like a major hassle, with traffic stacking up for who knows how long. But change the view to a perch up on the new rooftop deck overlooking the same crossing...
Krewe of Cleopatra names 50th Queen ahead of 2023 Carnival Season
NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Cleopatra will be celebrating its 50th anniversary during the 2023 Carnival Season. Krewe Members kicked off the celebration Saturday with a Royal Gala brunch. They also crowned the 50th Queen Cleopatra: Victoria Bagot.
NOLA.com
For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand
Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 14-16
With October comes a change in weather and a good reason to get out of the house and enjoy some of the festivals and fun that are filling the city with "joie de vivre." A brimming bowl of the delicious dish is only part of the BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL, a quintessential south Louisiana festival on the west bank of the Mississippi River at the base of the Huey P. Long Bridge. Three days of food, fun, carnival rides and music are in store at one of Jefferson Parish's oldest festival at 1701 Bridge City Ave. It all starts at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Passes start at $5 per day. Get in on the fun here.
NOLA.com
For $2.25M, a Chestnut Street home offers 6 en suites, pool and parking in New Orleans' Garden District
Chestnut Street in the Garden District is a desirable enclave of history, architecture and landscaping in a family-friendly locale. Perched along the tree-lined sidewalks is a handsome 1892 Victorian home, steps away from some of the city's most storied dining, historic spots and the chic shopping of Magazine Street. Stately...
WDSU
New Orleans businesses are upset with the new parade route changes
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans city leaders announced next year's carnival parades will have the same modified routes used in 2022. The modified routes will have a tremendous impact on one of New Orleans' most prized parades Endymion. Dan Kelly, president of Endymion says going through the Ceasars Superdome...
historydaily.org
Storyville, New Orleans's Infamous Red Light District
New Orleans. (Kevin Ocampo/EyeEm/Getty Images) New Orleans may be known for giving a good time, but back in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, some parts of the city became known for giving a little too good of a time. After all, the city's foundational period had been established in large part by sex workers sent from France when very few women found the barely settled bayous and swamps appealing, so naturally, the sex trade flourished in the Big Easy.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from New Orleans, Louisiana
Spending a couple of days in the historic and party-centric city of New Orleans, Louisiana, is always a treat. But the Big Easy doesn’t always go easy on us; recharge by seeking out some of the best day trips from New Orleans, LA. From national forests to quaint towns and cities, there’s plenty just a short drive away from Louisiana’s biggest city.
NOLA.com
From an orchestra by the lake to "A Streetcar Named Desire" on stage, it's busy in St. Tammany
SYMPHONY: The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will give its first fall performance in St. Tammany Parish — the Sunset Symphony — along the Mandeville lakefront on Oct. 22. This free event, which opens the symphony's Northshore Series, promises a concert of passionate music, including Glinka's "Ruslan and Ludmilla Overture," Dvorak's "Slavonic Dance, Op 72," Beach's "Bal Masque, Op. 22" and Massenet's "Meditation from Thais."
whereyat.com
Oak Street 2022 Poboy Festival
After a two-year hiatus, the Oak Street Merchants, Residents, and Property Owners are back with their 14th annual Poboy Fest this fall on November 6 from 10 to 6 p.m. The event will feature three stages for live music performances, over 40 food vendors, an arts market, and a children's area. In addition, the 2022 festival will place an emphasis on highlighting the history of the poboy with tailored programming and events.
roadtirement.com
New Orleans carriages only hitched to mules
When in New Orleans you will no doubt see carriages driving around the city, taking various types of tours. Pay attention to the animal hitched to the carriage: it will be a mule, not a horse. Come to find out there is city ordinances that prohibit the use of horses. The carriage industry supports these laws, including the regulations restricting the number of hours and days that each mule and driver is allowed to work.
Bayou Phoenix: City delays on redevelopment of former Six Flags site, possibly jeopardizing project
What's on the minds of many is the question of what's taking so long to begin work on the Six Flags site.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish is getting two new state cultural districts. Here's where.
Louisiana has signed off on two new state cultural districts in Gretna and Jean Lafitte, where renovations of historic buildings may qualify for state historic tax credits and qualifying works of original art sold there will be exempt from local sales tax. The announcement Wednesday from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser...
verylocal.com
The Doullut Steamboat Houses of New Orleans
The confections that are New Orleans’ two Doullut Steamboat Gothic Houses rise incongruously above the other, far humbler, structures in the largely working-class Holy Cross neighborhood that hugs the Mississippi River from the eastern side of the Industrial Canal to Jackson Barracks, where Orleans Parish gives way to that of St. Bernard.
The Daily South
What Is Chicory Coffee And Why Is It So Popular In New Orleans?
New Orleans' vibrant culinary culture makes it a must-go destination for dining enthusiasts. Many rush to the Big Easy to partake of fresh Gulf seafood, boldly-seasoned Cajun and Creole dishes like gumbo and jambalaya, spicy andouille sausage, sugar-dusted beignets, and iconic cocktails like the Sazerac and the Hurricane. But we'd be remiss if we didn't also highlight NOLA's unique and flavorful contribution to the American coffee lexicon: New Orleans-style chicory coffee.
NOLA.com
Costs are soaring to buy a home in the New Orleans area: here's a look at how much
Mortgage broker Britt Tate spends his days helping people line up the loans they need to buy a home. So he keeps a close watch on how inflation, rising interest rates and other factors are affecting homebuyers in the New Orleans area. Even so, Tate, a broker at Essential Mortgage,...
NOLA.com
A bluesberry festival by any other name just wouldn't be the same
It was all happening down by the riverside on Oct. 8 when a record crowd turned out to party at the third annual Bluesberry Music & Art Festival in Covington's Bogue Falaya Park. It was, truly, a perfect day in the neighborhood, with gorgeous blue sky, the lazy Bogue Falaya River, fabulous food (blueberry lemonade, anyone?), music and art for everyone, plenty to keep the kids happy, icy beer to keep the adults happy and sufficient blueberry twists and surprises to keep the young festival true to its name. This year's festival began and ended a bit later, by design, and organizers have also decided to keep the festival ia fall event to take advantage of some of the region's best weather. Obviously, planning is already underway for Bluesberry 2023.
