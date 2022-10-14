Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Blues and BBQ just one of six festivals this weekend; see days, hours, prices, parking
It's a veritable festapalooza this weekend in the New Orleans area with the Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival topping a list of six tantalizing celebrations. Admission is free to the 15th edition of the Blues and BBQ Festival in Lafayette Square, 602 St. Charles Street in the Central Business District. It's open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
whereyat.com
Oak Street 2022 Poboy Festival
After a two-year hiatus, the Oak Street Merchants, Residents, and Property Owners are back with their 14th annual Poboy Fest this fall on November 6 from 10 to 6 p.m. The event will feature three stages for live music performances, over 40 food vendors, an arts market, and a children's area. In addition, the 2022 festival will place an emphasis on highlighting the history of the poboy with tailored programming and events.
NOLA.com
Fats Domino feted with music, second-line and Lower 9th Ward street named in his honor
Having sold more than 110 million records, Fats Domino is sometimes hailed as the Michael Jackson of his generation. Elvis Presley once described the New Orleans native as "the real king of rock 'n' roll," because his legendary take on rhythm and blues influenced generations of rock musicians around the world.
NOLA.com
For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand
Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
WDSU
New Orleans street renamed for Fats Domino this weekend with second line celebration
The New Orleans street where one of the founders of rock ‘n’ roll spent most of his life is being renamed in his honor. A communitywide Second line and Musical Celebration begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the longtime home of Antoine “Fats” Domino on Caffin Avenue, which will now be known as Antoine “Fats” Domino Avenue. Led by the Stooges Brass Band, the second line will proceed down the renamed street to Oliver Bush Park, where musical tributes to Domino will occur.
roadtirement.com
New Orleans carriages only hitched to mules
When in New Orleans you will no doubt see carriages driving around the city, taking various types of tours. Pay attention to the animal hitched to the carriage: it will be a mule, not a horse. Come to find out there is city ordinances that prohibit the use of horses. The carriage industry supports these laws, including the regulations restricting the number of hours and days that each mule and driver is allowed to work.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 14-16
With October comes a change in weather and a good reason to get out of the house and enjoy some of the festivals and fun that are filling the city with "joie de vivre." A brimming bowl of the delicious dish is only part of the BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL, a quintessential south Louisiana festival on the west bank of the Mississippi River at the base of the Huey P. Long Bridge. Three days of food, fun, carnival rides and music are in store at one of Jefferson Parish's oldest festival at 1701 Bridge City Ave. It all starts at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Passes start at $5 per day. Get in on the fun here.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's latest overseas trip: Argentina for climate talk
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is planning to fly to Argentina to attend a climate summit in Buenos Aires, her second overseas trip this month as she continues to face questions about her foreign travel. City Hall spokesperson Gregory Joseph said Saturday that Cantrell will be attending the C40 World...
WDSU
Sunday's 10% chance of showers and storms hits NOLA
NEW ORLEANS — Sunday's 10% chance of showers and storms hits NOLA -- with a late afternoon soaking especially as Saints fans leave the Caesar Superdome. Showers and storms dropped .05-.43" inches of rain with little more through the evening hours. Highs today reached 82-89°, New Orleans had a high temp of 84°, Bogalusa was the warmest with a high of 89°. A gradual cooling for Monday afternoon where high temps dip to 78-85°. The main causes will be a cold front drawing cold air from Canada, tropical moisture will add to a 30% chance of rain and storm activity. Included in that weather mix is drier air and breezy and gusty conditions. If you noticed, this morning and afternoon felt much warmer. Gulf onshore winds have increased dew points back into the low70's from yesterday low to mid 60's. Cooler conditions are to follow Tuesday as highs drop into the mid 60's. Overnight and early morning temps fall to 30and 40's by Wednesday morning.
Essence
Seen on the Scene
Experience the style of ESSENCE Festival of Culture with fashion influencer, Iesha Gilchrist. All roads led to this moment when ESSENCE Street Style, powered by Target, arrived in New Orleans for this special event. On display were signature styles that featured bright colors, like orange, yellow, and blue that were unapologetically bold.
NOLA.com
Mary J. Blige, Marcus Mumford, Cyril Neville's birthday bash: music for Oct. 13-19
It’s a busy week of live music in New Orleans with a plethora of arena- and theater-sized touring acts augmenting the typically diverse array of local talent. Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford recently released a solo album called “(self-titled).” On the opening track, “Cannibal,” he confronts the sexual abuse he suffered as a child in stark terms; the accompanying video was directed by Steven Spielberg. With Mumford & Sons, he rocked the Shrine on Airline in 2016 as well as the 2018 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in City Park. On his solo tour, he and his fellow musicians are playing more intimate venues. They perform the “(self-titled)” album in its entirety, in addition to a handful of Mumford & Sons favorites as well as other tracks to which Mumford has contributed. He headlines the Orpheum Theater on Friday. Danielle Ponder opens the show at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50.
WDSU
New Orleans businesses are upset with the new parade route changes
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans city leaders announced next year's carnival parades will have the same modified routes used in 2022. The modified routes will have a tremendous impact on one of New Orleans' most prized parades Endymion. Dan Kelly, president of Endymion says going through the Ceasars Superdome...
Next stop for Mayor Cantrell: Buenos Aires
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will jet off to a conference in Bueno Aires, Argentina later this week as part of a climate conference. The trip represents the second overseas venture scant weeks and her fourth since June.
wgno.com
You’re invited to a murder in Hammond, for fun and a good cause
HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish hopes you can help solve a murder that’s going to happen Saturday night. It’s actually a murder mystery fundraiser for a good cause. It’s called the Pine Street Wine and Crime, and it’s going to be held at...
NBC 10 News Today: Rebuilding New Orleans East and Six Flags site
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –On NBC 10 News Today, New Orleans East is in the process of rebuilding the community and a six flags site. For more details on this story, be sure to watch the clip above.
wbrz.com
Four duplexes on fire outside of New Orleans' Seventh Ward
NEW ORLEANS - Four buildings near New Orleans' Seventh Ward area caught fire Saturday evening and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames. WWL-TV reports four duplexes near the corner of Franklin and Derbigny streets caught on fire around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters have shut down the surrounding area while battling...
fox8live.com
Man shot in French Quarter after groups clash early Saturday, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 29-year-old man was shot during a clash between two groups in the French Quarter early Saturday morning (Oct. 15), New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided no information on the nature or severity of the man’s gunshot wound, reporting only that he was taken by private vehicle to seek hospital treatment.
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana
You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
Bayou Phoenix: City delays on redevelopment of former Six Flags site, possibly jeopardizing project
What's on the minds of many is the question of what's taking so long to begin work on the Six Flags site.
NOLA.com
French Quarter shooting wounds man during fight, New Orleans police say
A 29-year-man was shot during a fight Saturday morning in the French Quarter. New Orleans police said the victim and some companions met a group of men on Bourbon Street, and that an altercation broke out while they were walking back to their cars. Someone fired a gun, striking the victim at Iberville and Burgundy streets. He was then taken to hospital in a private vehicle.
