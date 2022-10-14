NEW ORLEANS — Sunday's 10% chance of showers and storms hits NOLA -- with a late afternoon soaking especially as Saints fans leave the Caesar Superdome. Showers and storms dropped .05-.43" inches of rain with little more through the evening hours. Highs today reached 82-89°, New Orleans had a high temp of 84°, Bogalusa was the warmest with a high of 89°. A gradual cooling for Monday afternoon where high temps dip to 78-85°. The main causes will be a cold front drawing cold air from Canada, tropical moisture will add to a 30% chance of rain and storm activity. Included in that weather mix is drier air and breezy and gusty conditions. If you noticed, this morning and afternoon felt much warmer. Gulf onshore winds have increased dew points back into the low70's from yesterday low to mid 60's. Cooler conditions are to follow Tuesday as highs drop into the mid 60's. Overnight and early morning temps fall to 30and 40's by Wednesday morning.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO