Real Estate Transactions from October 3 to October 7. 61 Second St. was sold by Nicole Cashman to Daniel Petashnick for $1,475,000. 1517 Capella South was sold by Howard Schaffer, Successor Trustee of the Shirley Mintz Trust to David Maclean & Rosalind Vaz-Maclean for $940,000. 31 Coddington Whf. Unit 20...

NEWPORT, RI ・ 9 HOURS AGO