Lewis County, WV

Sharon Weaver

REEDSVILLE — Sharon Ruth Weaver, 64, of Reedsville, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at her home. She was born May 10, 1958 in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Melvin and Ruth Ball Blosser.
REEDSVILLE, WV
Birth announcements

MYERS — A son, Axton Brent Myers, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, was born Oct. 5, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Kesley Myers (Shaver) and Kyle Myers of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Scott and Carrie Shaver of Clarksburg. Paternal grandparents are Michele Woods and Dennis Myers of Clarksburg. Great-grandparents are Howard and Shirley Riffle, Clarksburg, James and Mary Ann Shaver, New Milton, Tanya Weekley-Burnside, Clarksburg, Mary Myers, Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Divorces

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following divorces finalized in September in Harrison County Circuit Court were reported to WV News from the Office of Circuit Clerk Albert Marano. — Nicole Renee Rice from George Wayne Rice.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Lewis County, WV
Education
Lewis County, WV
Sports
County
Lewis County, WV
Gold Blue Debut Notebook: WVU hampered by absences

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In any intrasquad scrimmage, there are some things that can be difficult to evaluate. Such was doubly the case in the Gold squad’s 37-31 win over the Blue at the WVU Coliseum on Friday evening, in which the 2022-23 Mountaineer men’s basketball team offered the first glimpses of itself to the public.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Marriage licenses

— Tyler Prince, 27, Lost Creek, and Tessa Hartley, 30, Lost Creek. — Devon Timothy Toppings, 27, Clarksburg, and Leanna Nicole Shaw, 29, Clarksburg.
LOST CREEK, WV
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports#Preston W Va#Wv News
The value of higher education: It's part dollars and cents and part vision for the future, according to West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As he made clear during his State of the University address as well as in a 30-minute interview with The State Journal, West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee believes there is “great value” when you analyze the cost of higher education with the potential reward.
MORGANTOWN, WV
High School
Education
Sports
TALA source for all things haunted in Lewis County

Fall is a wonderful time of transformation. Leaves change color and begin to fall to the ground, the air gets a little bit cooler and a blanket might be needed for front porch sitting in the evenings, and things start to get spookier as time marches closer and closer to Halloween.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

