Read full article on original website
Related
Yale Daily News
Immunocompromised students say Yale’s mask-optional policy leaves them in the lurch
Staff Reporter & Staff Reporter & Contributing Reporter & Contributing Reporter. This school year has seen the most relaxed COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began, with optional and self-directed testing, a lift in the mask mandate and an near-full return to in-person instruction. While many Yalies are enthusiastic about a...
Yale Daily News
Lewis outlines academic priorities as Yale College Dean
Halfway into the fall semester, Pericles Lewis’ academic agenda for his term as dean of Yale College is taking shape. Lewis, who was named dean in May, told the News he plans to reexamine Yale’s class registration and advising systems, as well as expanding programs for first-generation, low income students. The ultimate goal, he said, is to modernize the Yale College experience and provide clearer guidelines for students navigating various majors and paths.
Yale Daily News
BARRERA: Yale MBAs need climate education
Evans Hall, the headquarters of the Yale School of Management, is a symbol of the age-old struggle between the environment and unabated business development. Although the all-glass façade was designed to signify transparency in the business world, this symbolic gesture has come at the cost of hundreds of birds smashing to their death into the sky-reflecting windows. The irony of a business school that literally kills mother nature is almost too apt for how our current economic systems harm our natural environment.
Yale Daily News
Yale graduates win Nobel Prize in Economics
Courtesy of University of Chicago and Washington University in St. Louis. Douglas Diamond GRD ’80 and Phil Dybvig GRD ’79 first met as doctoral students at Yale in the 1970s under the late Stephen Ross, whose work shaped the development of financial economics. More than four decades later,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yale Daily News
MARKELS: To be disciplined
“The people you love deserve more than your leftover time.”. I can’t recall when or where I first heard this quote — some time over the pandemic — but it’s been on my mind ever since. It was a different way of framing what I once saw as “getting my work done first” or “earning my free time.” This quote was less “me-centric,” more thoughtful. If we can agree that it’s the people in our lives, at the end of the day, that are most important, then what on earth are we running around doing all day? How do the people I love feel, when I only have time for them once my own stuff is out of the way?
Comments / 0