Yale Daily News
Silliman College welcomes autumn with Fall Harvest Festival
In the thick of midterms, Sillimanders found time to sit back, relax and enjoy the fall at a Fall Harvest Festival this week. Silliman College welcomed students from all 14 of Yale’s residential colleges with a variety of booths and activities. Food offerings included candy apples, corn dogs and pumpkin cupcakes, while the Acorn, Silliman’s student-run coffee shop, served beverages. Other activities included pumpkin painting, giant jenga, music and other yard games.
Yale Daily News
Ante-Fling returns after two-year hiatus
Yale students packed Toad’s Place on Thursday for drinks, dancing and a night of live music performed by local artists. On Oct. 13, Ante-Fling returned with a bang, featuring a roster of musical acts headlined by indie-hip hop solo artist Binki. The night began at 8:30 p.m. with a set by This Is a Land, an indie rock band comprised of Jack Lewitt and Jason Altshuler ’23, followed by performances from rock band Keila Myles & the Moose Knuckles, Pinc Louds and Binki.
New Britain Herald
'Witches in Connecticut' event at Berlin-Peck Library
BERLIN – The Berlin-Peck Memorial Library will be hosting ‘Witches in Connecticut’ Saturday at 1 p.m. “The harrowing story of the hanging of witches in Colonial New England continues to haunt our present-day imagination. The trials and executions of witches in Connecticut predated the more famous Salem witch panic by over 40 years,” The Berlin-Peck Memorial said.
Yale Daily News
Lewis outlines academic priorities as Yale College Dean
Halfway into the fall semester, Pericles Lewis’ academic agenda for his term as dean of Yale College is taking shape. Lewis, who was named dean in May, told the News he plans to reexamine Yale’s class registration and advising systems, as well as expanding programs for first-generation, low income students. The ultimate goal, he said, is to modernize the Yale College experience and provide clearer guidelines for students navigating various majors and paths.
Yale Daily News
New Haven Night Market’s return met with overwhelming enthusiasm
The Town Green District’s bi-annual New Haven Night Market attracted bustling crowds to its various vendors on Friday night. The bazaar spanned from College Street to York Street, hosting more than 80 local artists and businesses, with the organizers selling additional merch and raffles. The night market was an expansion of last year’s event which was hosted on Orange St. to fewer people and venues.
sheltonherald.com
‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
Yale Daily News
Fair Haven’s “Fiesta Latina” celebrates Latinx culture and community
Fair Haven came alive on Saturday with musical performances and traditional foods from various Latin American countries at the annual “Fiesta Latina”. Local Latinx-led social service organization Junta For Progressive Action hosted their annual “Fiesta Latina” on Saturday afternoon in Fair Haven. The event was hosted...
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween Tradition
East coast residents get ready! It's time to experience one of the most unique and exciting haunted traditions in all of New England. With the much anticipated tractor pulled hay wagons into endless fields and dark forest of fear for thirty minutes of spine tingling fun you don't want to miss. You can find this legendary Halloween Haunt on 2 Sawmill City Road, in Shelton, Connecticut.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
Yale Daily News
Watercolor of Latin American disaster relief
Dante Motley covers Black communities at Yale and in New Haven. He is also an Associate Editor for the YDN Magazine and works on "The Yalie" podcast. He is a sophomore in Grace Hopper majoring in anthropology.
sheltonherald.com
Calendar Close-up: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer brings blues to Westport
Westport’s place in rock ‘n’ roll history is firm. In the 1960s and ‘70s, bands like the Doors, Animals, Cream, Yardbirds and Rascals played at Staples High School. Those are actual Hall of Fame groups. As if that’s not enough, a video of Aerosmith’s Steve Tyler...
I Still Dream About the Aqua Turf’s Prime Rib
I just missed my 35th high school reunion, and the opportunity to ask my fellow classmates if they still dreamed about the prime rib at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington like me. Have you ever been to an event at the Aqua Turf? It's a gorgeous, 35-acre banquet facility...
connect-bridgeport.com
City to Host Candyland Adventures 12-2 p.m. Saturday
The City of Bridgeport will host Candyland Adventures on Sat., Oct. 15. Children will walk the makeshift game board, visiting stations along the way. Businesses or organizations manning the stations will provide treats and activities. The event is geared for kids ages 3-10. “We are looking forward to the new event and are excited to have local businesses and groups be a part of it,” said Bridgeport Recreation Coordinator Amy Callahan.
tmpresale.com
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie in Bridgeport, CT Dec 17th, 2022 – pre-sale password
Excited that presale password for the A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie pre-sale is finally available During this presale you’ll have the opportunity to acquire presale tickets ahead of members of the public!!!. This just may be your best chance ever to see A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie live in...
Eyewitness News
Avelo Airlines reduces select flights following decline in demand
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines says they are reducing the amount of flights that are being offered from New Haven to Nashville, Baltimore, Chicago, and Raleigh. Head of communications Jim Olson says flights to these locations are still new, so Avelo is analyzing how busy those flights are.
recordpatriot.com
Fashion designer brings New York's 'fun, creative, inspiring' to New Haven's arts district
NEW HAVEN — As someone who has been into the arts since childhood, Eiress Hammond was excited to open a space for creators all over the world in the form of a fashion retail. “If you were to open my brain, this is what it looks like in there,”...
sheltonherald.com
Bridgeport secretly moves Columbus statue, again
BRIDGEPORT — Just as abruptly as Mayor Joe Ganim had a 60-year-old statue of Christopher Columbus removed from Seaside Park over two years ago and placed in an old horse barn there, his administration last week relocated the bronze monument to the Circulo Sportivo Italian American Club. Where the...
NewsTimes
The Norwalk area is expanding with new stores and restaurants. Here are 6 of them.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwalk has seen several new restaurant and business openings in the area since the start of the summer. From sports complexes to family-owned Italian restaurants, the Norwalk scene is expanding. Here are six new business that have opened in the Norwalk area since June 2022.
newbritainindependent.com
New Life II Giving Out Winter Gear and Coats Ahead of Winter
“It’s getting cold out!” New Life II said, announcing the distribution of winter gear and coats to families in need on Friday, October 21, 2022. New Life II is giving away coats for men, women, teens and children as part of its continuing efforts to help people and build healthy neighborhoods.
NewsTimes
This UConn graduate from Hartford is making the largest athletic donation in school history
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In deciding to support UConn student-athletes for generations to come with the largest athletic donation in the university history, Trisha Bailey recognized the immeasurable value of her own experience as a member of the Huskies’ track team in the 1990s.
