Voice of America
Nigerian Authorities Say Separatist Not Free Yet
ABUJA — Nigerian prosecutors say they will appeal a court's decision to drop terrorism charges against separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu. An appeals court dismissed the charges Thursday, saying a lower court had no authority in the case and that Kanu was illegally extradited from Kenya. Kanu leads the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group that wants to break away from Nigeria the government has labeled a terrorist organization.
Voice of America
Nigeria University Lecturers Suspend 8-Month Strike
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian university teachers have suspended an eight-month strike after authorities agreed to invest $1 billion to improve pay and working conditions. The Academic Staff Union of Universities in Nigeria announced the suspension in a statement early Friday after an overnight national executive council meeting and directed its members to resume their services immediately.
Voice of America
Somali Journalists Chief Out on Bail After Appearance Before Mogadishu Court
Mogadishu — Somali veteran journalist Abdalle Ahmed Mumin is out on bail after being arrested last week on security-related charges. Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, the secretary-general of the Somali Journalists Syndicate, or SJS, appeared in a Mogadishu court Sunday, six days after he was arrested at the airport and stopped from traveling to Kenya to visit relatives.
Voice of America
Uganda Media Activists Say Computer Law Meant to Silence Government Critics
Kampala, Uganda — Media freedom activists in Uganda have decried President Yoweri Museveni's signing of the Computer Misuse Act into law, saying its vague wording will be used to silence government critics. The law, which Museveni signed Thursday, bans the use of social media to publish, distribute or share...
Voice of America
Former Chief Justice Among 4 Killed in Insurgent Attacks in Pakistan
Islamabad — A roadside bombing and a separate gun attack Friday in southwestern Pakistan killed at least four people, including a former chief justice. The deadly late-evening violence occurred in sparsely populated Baluchistan province, which borders Iran and Afghanistan. Officials said that an improvised explosive device hit two vehicles...
Voice of America
Somalia Warns Traders Not to Pay Off Islamist Militants
Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia’s government Saturday threatened to sanction businesses that pay extortion money to al-Shabab, looking to choke a lucrative cash pipeline the Islamist militants use to fund a deadly insurgency. Somalia's ministry of commerce and industry said the full force of the law would be brought...
Voice of America
African Union Chair Calls for Unconditional Cease-Fire, Peace Talks in Ethiopia
Nairobi — The chair of the African Union on Sunday called on those involved in the two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region to implement an immediate, unconditional cease-fire and agree to direct peace talks. AU chair Moussa Faki said he was following reports of escalating violence in Tigray...
Voice of America
Malta Marks 5 Years Since Journalist Killed, Seeks Justice
VALLETTA, Malta — Malta on Sunday marked the fifth anniversary of the car bomb slaying of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia with calls for justice, just two days after two key suspects reversed course and pleaded guilty to murder on the first day of their trial. The archbishop of...
Voice of America
Jihadis Kill 11 in Burkina Faso Ambush, Security Sources Say
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso — Jihadi militants killed at least three soldiers and eight civilian auxiliaries in an attack Saturday in Burkina Faso's volatile north, security sources told AFP. The soldiers, who were patrolling with the auxiliaries, were caught in an ambush in the district of Bouroum, one source said.
Voice of America
Fire, Gunshots at Tehran Jail Holding Political Prisoners, Dual Nationals
Dubai — A fire broke out Saturday in Tehran's Evin prison, where many of Iran's political and dual-national detainees are held, and witnesses reported hearing gunfire. State news agency IRNA said eight people were injured in the unrest, which erupted after nearly a month of protests across Iran over the death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman.
Voice of America
Western Sahel Conflict Sees Dramatic Rise in Year-Over-Year Deaths
Melou, burkina faso — Backers of Burkina Faso's latest coup cited the military's failure to stem a deadly Islamist insurgency that is spreading across the Sahel and has displaced millions of people. A new analysis shows more civilians died in the Western Sahel conflict during the first half of 2022 than in all of 2021.
Voice of America
Brothers Admit Killing Maltese Anti-Corruption Journalist
VALLETTA, malta — Two brothers were each sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday after admitting to the slaying of Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, in a stunning turnaround on the first day of their trial. Alfred and George Degiorgio had submitted not-guilty pleas when the case opened...
Voice of America
Pakistan Protests Biden Comment Questioning Safety of Its Nuclear Weapons
Islamabad — Pakistan said Saturday that it had formally protested to the United States over remarks by President Joe Biden questioning the safety of Islamabad’s nuclear weapons. “We have summoned the ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, Mr. Donald Blome, to the foreign office Pakistan for an...
Voice of America
Kenya Denies It Defaulted on Debt to China
Nairobi, Kenya — The Kenyan government has denied media reports that Chinese banks have fined the country $11 million for failing to pay back loans used to finance a major railway. Kenya's ministry of finance, Ukur Yatani, said Thursday the country never defaulted on any of its creditors. The...
Voice of America
US Policy Prompts Some Venezuelan Migrants to Change Route
NECOCLI, COLOMBIA — Venezuelan Gilbert Fernandez still plans to cross the dangerous Darien jungle into Panama and head toward the United States over land, despite a U.S. announcement that it will grant conditional humanitarian permits only to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants arriving by air. "The news hit us like a...
Voice of America
Iran Bars Filmmaker From Travel to London Fest 'Over Support for Protests'
An Iranian filmmaker said the Islamic republic barred him from travelling to the London Film Festival over his support for the protest movement sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini that he called a "great moment in history.”. "I was prevented by the Iranian authorities from boarding my flight to...
Voice of America
UN Weekly Roundup: October 8-14, 2022
Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. UNGA declares Russian ‘annexation’ of Ukrainian territories invalid. In its strongest show of support for Ukraine since Moscow’s February 24 invasion, the...
Voice of America
Cameroon, Chad Say Border River Floods Displace 100,000
Yaounde, Cameroon — Officials in Cameroon and Chad say heavy rainfall this week caused the Logone river, which forms their border, to overflow, displacing more than 100,000 people and leaving 70,000 homeless. Cameroonian officials brought assistance to flood victims, who say more help is needed. Tandembe Noah, a thirty-three-year-old...
