Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 20, Tampa Bay 18
Pit_Harris 6 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), 7:38. Drive: 11 plays, 66 yards, 6:24. Key Plays: Pickett 14 pass to Claypool; Pickett 10 run on 3rd-and-11; Warren 1 run on 4th-and-1. Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 0. TB_FG Succop 30, 2:50. Drive: 13 plays, 60 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: R.White kick...
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati 30, New Orleans 26
Cincinnati7779—30 New Orleans71333—26 NO_T.Smith 18 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:33. Drive: 3 plays, 32 yards, 1:25. New Orleans 7, Cincinnati 0. Cin_Mixon 9 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :45. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:55. Key Plays: Burrow 12 pass to Boyd; Burrow 8 pass to Chase on 3rd-and-3. Cincinnati 7, New Orleans 7.
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20
Buffalo01077—24 Kansas City01073—20 Buf_FG Bass 39, 13:32. Drive: 11 plays, 59 yards, 4:44. Key Plays: Elam 0 interception return to Buffalo 20; Allen 31 pass to Diggs; Allen 4 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 3, Kansas City 0. KC_Smith-Schuster 42 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:31. Drive: 7 plays,...
Porterville Recorder
New England 38, Cleveland 15
NE_Stevenson 31 run (Folk kick), 3:23. NE_Thornton 2 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 11:22. NE_Henry 31 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 5:32. Cle_Cooper 15 pass from Brissett (pass failed), 6:17. NE_Thornton 19 run (Folk kick), 4:28. NE_Stevenson 6 run (Folk kick), 3:40. NECle. First downs2016. Total Net Yards399328. Rushes-yards29-9818-70 Passing301258.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Rams 24, Carolina 10
Car_FG Pineiro 42, 8:38. Drive: 13 plays, 51 yards, 6:22. Key Plays: Walker 16 pass to McCaffrey; McCaffrey 14 run on 3rd-and-6; Walker 11 pass to McCaffrey; Walker 4 pass to McCaffrey on 3rd-and-16. Carolina 3, L.A. Rams 0. Second Quarter. LAR_Al.Robinson 5 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:34. Drive:...
NFL・
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 24, Miami 16
Mia_FG J.Sanders 44, 6:05. Drive: 9 plays, 36 yards, 5:33. Key Plays: Bridgewater 17 pass to Gesicki; Ingold 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Miami 3, Minnesota 0. Min_I.Smith 1 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:32. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:33. Key Plays: Cousins 14 pass to Thielen; Cousins 11 pass to Thielen; Cousins 20 pass to Jefferson; Cousins 24 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-6. Minnesota 7, Miami 3.
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14
Atl_Pruitt 2 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:46. Atl_J.Hawkins 0 run (Koo kick), 1:26. SF_Aiyuk 12 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:32. SF_Aiyuk 14 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 7:07. Atl_Mariota 3 run (Koo kick), :57. Third Quarter. Atl_Pitts 7 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:40. A_69,813. SFAtl. First downs2118.
Porterville Recorder
USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL
USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 16, 2022. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received. 1....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Porterville Recorder
NBA Expanded Glance
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m. Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte...
NBA・
Comments / 0