Proposal to build homes near Centennial Park gets major pushback
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Planning Commission approved construction of new homes near Centennial Park. But several people who live nearby aren't happy about the idea. At Thursday's meeting, the planning commission spent nearly an hour talking about just five homes. The homes would be located along Parthenon...
RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
Experts say it's now 'significantly' cheaper to rent in Nashville than own a home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The monthly cost of owning a home is now much higher than renting a single-family starter house. According to a study from John Burns Real Estate Consulting, it’s now $648 more a month to own a home in Nashville. “Even though rents are not...
Husband of pregnant wife sues Nashville government over fatal self-inflicted gunshot
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The husband of a pregnant woman has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Government and Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD )officers, claiming a failure to restrain the mother of one led to her ability to fatally shoot herself. Husband James Parrish filed the lawsuit against the Nashville government...
Metro Parks responds to $10 million dollars returned to Nashville's general fund
FOX17 News uncovered more than ten million dollars that Metro Parks returned back to the city’s General Fund. But Metro Parks board members want more money to address Brookmeade Park and the other parks. The request has come with pushback for community members. Metro Parks board member Jeff Haynes...
Father injured in domestic shooting at apartment near Smyrna school, son arrested
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (10/15/22): Smyrna police said Friday's incident involved a father and his son who had a verbal altercation that escalated into a shooting. The 17-year-old shot his father, Michael Stewart, twice, police say. Stewart went to the hospital for his injuries. The extent of his...
