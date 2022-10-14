MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season with a strained right calf. Connaughton had missed the Bucks’ final two preseason games with calf soreness. The Bucks said Connaughton underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed the strain and will be out for approximately three weeks.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO