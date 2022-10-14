Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio begins season at home against Charlotte
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -2.5; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs host the Charlotte Hornets for the season opener. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged 113.2 points per game last season, 15.4 from the free throw line and 33.9 from deep.
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento hosts Portland to start season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers in the season opener. Sacramento went 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.
Porterville Recorder
Grizzlies open 2022-23 season at home against the Knicks
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies open the season at home against the New York Knicks. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 115.6 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 34.5 from 3-point range.
Porterville Recorder
Pacers host the Wizards for season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -2.5; over/under is 227. BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Washington Wizards in the season opener. Indiana finished 11-41 in Eastern Conference games and 16-25 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 114.9 points per game and shoot 48.3% from the field last season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Porterville Recorder
Bucks' Connaughton to miss about 3 weeks with strained calf
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season with a strained right calf. Connaughton had missed the Bucks’ final two preseason games with calf soreness. The Bucks said Connaughton underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed the strain and will be out for approximately three weeks.
Porterville Recorder
Pistons host the Magic for season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -4; over/under is 217.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons host the Orlando Magic for the season opener. Detroit went 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game last season, 17.2 on free throws and 33.9 from deep.
Porterville Recorder
Nets start season at home against the Pelicans
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -4; over/under is 230. BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the New Orleans Pelicans for the season opener. Brooklyn finished 44-38 overall last season while going 20-21 at home. The Nets gave up 112.1 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season. New Orleans went...
Porterville Recorder
Toronto opens 2022-23 season at home against Cleveland
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -3; over/under is 215. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the season opener. Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors averaged 19.0 points off of turnovers, 16.5 second chance points and 25.7 bench points last season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati 30, New Orleans 26
Cincinnati7779—30 New Orleans71333—26 NO_T.Smith 18 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:33. Cin_Mixon 9 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :45. NO_Shaheed 44 run (Lutz kick), 13:39. NO_FG Lutz 35, 10:28. Cin_Burrow 19 run (McPherson kick), 5:44. NO_FG Lutz 30, :01. Third Quarter. NO_FG Lutz 37, 7:12. Cin_Chase 15 pass...
Porterville Recorder
The Top Twenty Five
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Georgia (31)7-015301. 2. Ohio St. (17)6-015092. 3. Tennessee...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2
A-struck out for Hedges in the 7th. E_Bader (1), Rosario (1). LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 4. 2B_Rizzo (1). HR_Bader (3), off Quantrill; J.Naylor (1), off Cole. RBIs_Rizzo (3), Bader 2 (4), Stanton (3), Ramírez (1), J.Naylor (3). SB_Torres (1), Kwan (1). CS_Rizzo (1). SF_Stanton. Runners left in scoring position_New...
Comments / 0