financefeeds.com
Ripple signs European payment providers Lemonway and Xbaht
Paris-based payment provider Lemonway and Swedish money transfer provider Xbaht are onboarding RippleNet to tap its increasingly popular blockchain solution for cross-border payments and settlement. Lemonway has adopted the RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), which leverages XRP for crypto-enabled payments, to enhance its treasury payments processes. As the first ODL...
financefeeds.com
Gemini launches crypto operations in Ireland
Gemini has officially launched its services in Ireland after the cryptocurrency firm secured a licence to serve as a Virtual Asset Service Provider. That makes the cryptocurrency firm owned by the billionaire American Winklevoss twins the first exchange to register its digital assets business in Ireland. The Central Bank of...
financefeeds.com
Swissquote launches Ethereum staking feature with 5.2% APY
Swissquote has introduced a staking service for Ethereum (ETH) — a practice of earning rewards for serving as a transaction validator in the Ethereum blockchain. The process enables users to earn dividends or interest on their Ether holdings just for depositing and holding the second largest cryptocurrency on the platform.
Goldman Sachs to restructure businesses, combining investment banking and trading: report
Goldman Sachs is planning to restructure its biggest businesses into three divisions, which include combining investment banking and trading businesses into one unit.
financefeeds.com
KuCoin enables Tezos deposit service for USDT (Tether)
KuCoin – the fifth-largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume – has enabled its users to deposit tether tokens (USDt) on Tezos. KuCoin said the move is responding to demand from its users who’re looking to invest in challengers of major cryptocurrencies by adding the Tezos to their portfolio. Tezos has developed a reputation as a blockchain platform used for the execution of smart contracts, cross-border payments, and decentralized apps.
financefeeds.com
FalconX enhances risk and execution capabilities in new institutional platform, FalconX 360
“Institutions just lost over $2B with the largest deleveraging in the crypto market we’ve ever seen, and investors are hungry for a solution to mitigate risk and properly balance their portfolio to protect their positions and their clients’ interests.”. Institutional digital assets platform FalconX has launched an investment...
financefeeds.com
Orbex raises stakes of FX affiliate programs with CPA plan of up to $1,000
Retail FX and CFD broker Orbex has revamped its affiliate program to offer up to $1,000 commission per qualifying referred client as part of a custom CPA plan. The multi-regulated financial services broker’s custom CPA deals reportedly combines one of the highest-paying CPA commission structures in the industry and offers expert support, reporting tools, and added ways to earn.
financefeeds.com
B2Trader Now Offers 100×100 Order Book with Up to 100 Currency Pairs
B2Broker is excited to introduce the newest edition of B2Trader, the matching engine built for cryptocurrency exchanges, market makers, spot brokers, and MTF brokers. B2Broker is excited to introduce the newest edition of B2Trader, the matching engine built for cryptocurrency exchanges, market makers, spot brokers, and MTF brokers. With this version, we have increased the number of pairs accommodated to 100 while still maintaining the same order book depth. If you’re a trader, this upgrade will enable you to place larger orders and have a more smooth trading experience in general. If you are a broker, you will be able to offer your clients a more sophisticated trading platform that can handle larger trade sizes. By making this improvement, B2Broker is again demonstrating its commitment to providing the best possible service to all its customers.
financefeeds.com
EOS Network reveals liquidity reward and security schemes, Recover+ and Yield+
The EOS Network Foundation (ENF), the new entity entrusted by the EOS community to develop its core blockchain software, has announced a new roadmap for the EOS community. The EOS ecosystem is undergoing some significant changes, said Yves La Rose, the executive director and founder, while speaking about two new initiatives dubbed Recover+ and Yield+.
financefeeds.com
Crypto prime brokerage FPG integrates algo trading strategies from ML Tech
“Institutional investors are looking for new sources of uncorrelated alpha in crypto markets.”. Crypto prime brokerage platform Floating Point Group (FPG) has partnered with ML Tech, a non-custodial investment management and trading platform, to provide access and monitoring of ML Tech’s Algorithmic Trading Strategies from within FlowVault. FlowVault is...
financefeeds.com
Paxos’s blockchain settlement platform reports nearly $50 billion in settled precious metals
“While the over the counter (OTC) market offers many benefits, it also creates operational complexity and introduces settlement risk for participants.”. Paxos has reported nearly $50 billion in settlement volumes processed by the Paxos Settlement Service for Commodities, which handles the settlement process for market participants across gold, silver, platinum and palladium.
FourKites Awarded Patent for Unprecedented Visibility into End-to-End Ocean Documentation
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites today announces that the U.S. Patent Office has awarded the company U.S. Patent No. 11,461,731 for its unique ocean shipment solutions. FourKites’ ocean solutions provide international shippers and their partners with complete visibility into all of the complex documentation requirements at every leg of every ocean shipment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005083/en/ FourKites Awarded Patent for Unprecedented Visibility into End-to-End Ocean Documentation (Photo: Business Wire)
UK borrowing costs fall and pound rallies as Hunt brings forward tax and spending plans – business live
New chancellor prepares to anounce measures to support fiscal sustainability in attempt to calm volatile markets; pound gains a cent and gilt yields drop
Eve Sleep calls in administrators as Made.com seeks rescue deal
Mattress company ends sale process amid what its chief executive describes as an ‘economic tsunami’
financefeeds.com
Is the US Stock market heading towards a disaster?
September’s CPI figures came in worse than expected, taking the US stock market on a rollercoaster ride. NAGA’s market analyst, Michalis Efthymiou thinks about it. NAGA’s market analysts have been speaking about the level of inflation and its effect on the stock market since the very beginning of summer 2022. Another set of CPI and Core CPI figures have been made public and what they’ve shown us is that inflation is not showing signs of slowdown. The situation does not seem to be any better and interest rate hikes don’t really seem to be working. So what does this mean for the US equities market?
Twitter Preparing To Tackle Misinformation With Birdwatch Ahead Of US Midterms — But Is It Missing A Beat Globally?
Jane Manchun Wong, a security researcher, highlighted how false narratives are spread on Twitter Inc. TWTR, saying that the social media platform “is still a great place to spread misinformation" and target audiences outside the U.S. What Happened: Wong tweeted about the geographical limitations of Birdwatch, Twitter's community-driven program...
financefeeds.com
ASIC secured $229.9 million in civil penalties and 33 convictions during 2021-22 FY
“Looking ahead, our Corporate Plan flags our near-and-medium-term priorities to focus on areas of increasing risk of consumer harm, including greenwashing claims and crypto investment scams. It also sets out our sharpened focus on the superannuation industry and our international work supporting consistency in standards of climate change and sustainability reporting by corporations.”
financefeeds.com
ComplyAdvantage promotes Vatsa Narasimha to CEO
“I am excited to step into this role while continuing to work closely with Charlie as we make a significant impact for the customers we serve around the world.”. Financial crime detection firm ComplyAdvantage has announced the appointment of Vatsa Narasimha as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with founder and former chief executive Charles Delingpole transitioning to the role of Executive Chairman.
financefeeds.com
FOREX.com announces free access to Capitalise.ai’s automated trading strategies
“We’re excited to be the first retail leveraged spot FX broker in the US to deploy this innovative technology and believe it will be a significant enhancement to the FOREX.com interface.”. FOREX.com, the US-based retail broker and subsidiary of StoneX, has partnered with Israeli AI-based trading automation specialist Capitalise.ai...
