B2Broker is excited to introduce the newest edition of B2Trader, the matching engine built for cryptocurrency exchanges, market makers, spot brokers, and MTF brokers. B2Broker is excited to introduce the newest edition of B2Trader, the matching engine built for cryptocurrency exchanges, market makers, spot brokers, and MTF brokers. With this version, we have increased the number of pairs accommodated to 100 while still maintaining the same order book depth. If you’re a trader, this upgrade will enable you to place larger orders and have a more smooth trading experience in general. If you are a broker, you will be able to offer your clients a more sophisticated trading platform that can handle larger trade sizes. By making this improvement, B2Broker is again demonstrating its commitment to providing the best possible service to all its customers.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO