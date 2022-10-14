Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2
E_Bader (1), Rosario (1). DP_New York 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 4. 2B_Rizzo (1). HR_Bader (3), J.Naylor (1). SB_Torres (1), Kwan (1). SF_Stanton (1). Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Jeremie Rehak. T_3:02. A_36,728 (34,788).
Porterville Recorder
Sunday's Transactions
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Dan Renouf from Providence (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled LW Mason Shaw from Iowa (AHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Sent G Samuel Ersson to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Reinstated G Felix Sandstrom from the injured, non-roster list. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Sent D Trevor...
NHL・
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 24, Miami 16
Mia_FG J.Sanders 44, 6:05. Min_I.Smith 1 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:32. Min_Thielen 2 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 14:13. Mia_Gesicki 4 pass from Bridgewater (J.Sanders kick), 10:04. Min_Cook 53 run (Thielen pass from Cousins), 3:15. Mia_Gesicki 3 pass from Bridgewater (pass failed), 1:24. A_66,100. MinMia. First downs1123. Total Net...
Porterville Recorder
Avalanche face the Wild in Central Division play
Colorado Avalanche (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and went 15-14-3 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the...
Porterville Recorder
Canadiens host the Penguins in Eastern Conference action
Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (1-2-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins take the ice in Eastern Conference play. Montreal had a 22-49-11 record overall and an 11-26-4 record at home last season. The Canadiens had...
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles visits Detroit after Kempe's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Detroit Red Wings after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings' 7-6 win over the Minnesota Wild. Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and...
Porterville Recorder
Toronto faces Arizona in a non-conference matchup
Arizona Coyotes (0-2-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Arizona Coyotes in a non-conference matchup. Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 33-10-2 record in home games last season. The Maple...
NHL・
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 26, Dallas 17
Dallas0377—17 Philadelphia02006—26 Phi_Sanders 5 run (J.Elliott kick), 14:55. Drive: 15 plays, 80 yards, 7:36. Key Plays: Hurts 21 pass to Stoll; Gainwell 2 run on 3rd-and-5; Hurts 11 pass to A.Brown on 4th-and-3; Hurts 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Hurts 8 pass to A.Brown on 3rd-and-12. Philadelphia 7, Dallas 0.
Porterville Recorder
Capitals and Canucks meet in out-of-conference matchup
Vancouver Canucks (0-2-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (1-2-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals take on the Vancouver Canucks in a non-conference matchup. Washington had a 44-26-12 record overall and a 20-16-8 record at home last season. The Capitals had an 18.4%...
Porterville Recorder
Bruins host the Panthers after Greer's 2-goal game
Florida Panthers (2-0-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (2-0-0, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers after A.J. Greer scored two goals in the Bruins' 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Boston went 17-8-1 in Atlantic Division play and had...
Porterville Recorder
Stars host the Jets after Hintz's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (1-0-0, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (2-0-0, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Winnipeg Jets after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars' 5-1 win over the Nashville Predators. Dallas had a 46-30-6 record overall and went 14-8-4...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 20, Tampa Bay 18
Pit_Harris 6 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), 7:38. Drive: 11 plays, 66 yards, 6:24. Key Plays: Pickett 14 pass to Claypool; Pickett 10 run on 3rd-and-11; Warren 1 run on 4th-and-1. Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 0. TB_FG Succop 30, 2:50. Drive: 13 plays, 60 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: R.White kick...
Porterville Recorder
Toronto opens 2022-23 season at home against Cleveland
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -3; over/under is 215. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the season opener. Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors averaged 19.0 points off of turnovers, 16.5 second chance points and 25.7 bench points last season.
Porterville Recorder
Nets start season at home against the Pelicans
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -4; over/under is 230. BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the New Orleans Pelicans for the season opener. Brooklyn finished 44-38 overall last season while going 20-21 at home. The Nets gave up 112.1 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season. New Orleans went...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Cordero Jr., 3rd jockey to win 7,000
1948 — The Green Bay Packers intercept seven passes off Bob Waterfield in a 16-0 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. 1954 — Adrian Burk of the Philadelphia Eagles passes for seven touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over the Washington Redskins. Burk completes 19 of 27 passes for 232 yards and his longest touchdown pass is 26 yards.
