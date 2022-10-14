Read full article on original website
LeBron James has two sons who are emerging basketball prospects, and one of them is showing some serious growth — literally. James’ sons Bronny and Bryce play basketball for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. Their team, playing under the name of California Basketball Club, took on Bishop Gorman (under the name LV Orange) in a Border League tournament game in Las Vegas.
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”
An old video reveals the moment where Kevin Durant accepted to hit a blunt during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game.
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Family drama has entered the life of a former NBA player as his sister has taken to social media to disrespect him for making a move that she does not like. According to The Shadow League, current NBA basketball analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose is embroiled in what appears to be a family feud with his sister.
“By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr told ESPN. “They think he should be fired. Yeah, I might tweet that later.”. Kerr walked away from the on-court interview with an ear-to-ear grin. And while it was a solid snap-back, it’s not as if the Warriors themselves weren’t frustrated with the video leak.
Ben Simmons lived a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, starring in controversial moments almost every season he spent at Wells Fargo Center. Following a collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, Ben made a lot of enemies in Philadelphia, and his situation got worse after he declined to play for the team again.
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
LaMelo’s older brother has been fighting for a roster spot in Charlotte during training camp.
Before the official start of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with a notable loss in their rotation. After this week's preseason game against the Kings, backup guard Dennis Schroder suffered a finger injury that could keep him out for the season opener. And while the injury...
The Golden State Warriors have been making a lot of headlines lately. Jordan Poole’s extension was widely expected. Still, the NBA world is abuzz about his new contract. On the other hand, Andrew Wiggins’ new pact was not as certain to come. Nonetheless, the Warriors made a long-term commitment to him as well.
Draymond Green addressed his future with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Green, the former standout at Michigan State is looking ahead to winning another championship with the Warriors. The four-time NBA champion is staying focused purely on the goal of another championship with a contract that goes until...
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
On Saturday, the Houston Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein. The 29-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
Some say that variety is the spice of life. We tend to agree. NBA teams do too. Eat the same meal for dinner for a week straight. See if you feel like having it for the eighth day in a row. You won’t. Realistically, you need some variety in order to enjoy yourself.
In the Celtics' preseason finale against the Raptors, Noah Vonleh logged only 10 minutes, and it would've been less if the game hadn't gone to overtime. Making Boston's opening night roster, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, reflects him doing so before Friday night's tilt tipped off. ...
