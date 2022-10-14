Read full article on original website
Synchrony Debuts Consumer Financing Tool for Audiology Practices
Synchrony has introduced Allegro Credit, a point-of-sale (POS) consumer financing solution for the hearing industry. The new tool, launched via the Sycle practice management platform, helps audiology providers offer financing options, such as healthcare credit cards and installment loans, according to a Thursday (Oct. 13) news release. The launch represents an expansion of Synchrony’s partnership with Sycle.
Payments Tech Firm Priority Integrates With Valor PayTech
Payments technology company Priority Technology Holdings says it has integrated its MX Merchant ecosystem with Valor PayTech, part of a collaboration between the companies for omnichannel solutions. “Working with Valor has been refreshing,” John Grebe, vice president of product strategy for Priority, said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13)....
CFOs Adjust to Retail’s New Reality
The term “omnichannel” has its fans and detractors, but by any name, hybrid online-physical shopping and payments experiences are the next normal so many wondered about in the depths of the pandemic, bringing the best of both worlds to connected economy consumers. In a discussion for the Visa...
Kroger announces major update on new ‘zero compromise’ store policy impacting millions of customers across the US
KROGER has long prided itself on putting the customer first. Now the grocery giant has announced a major update on its “zero compromise” store policy to personalize shopping experiences for millions of customers. Since 2018, Kroger has been working to announce and open 20 automated customer fulfillment centers...
Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans
Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
Grocery chains Kroger and Albertsons announce merger
Two major grocery chains, Kroger and Albertsons, announced on Friday a merger of the two companies. In a statement, Kroger said the mega-chain would hold nearly 5,000 locations in 48 states. “We are bringing together two purpose-driven organizations to deliver superior value to customers, associates, communities and shareholders," said Rodney...
Blackline Adds Credit Risk Assessment to Financial Operations Platform
Noting that companies are increasingly concerned about their cash flow metrics, financial operations management platform BlackLine has added new capabilities that give organizations real-time insights into the risk profile and behavior of their customers. The new Customer Attractiveness Scoring feature uses insights gleaned from the cash collection and management process...
Pepsi Automates Supply Chain to Head Off Shortages
In a bid to ease ingredient shortages, multinational food and beverage giant PepsiCo said it is planning to automate and digitize more of its supply chain data in hopes of boosting efficiency and garnering other time-saving insights. In joint prepared remarks Wednesday (Oct. 12) accompanying the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial...
Neiman Marcus Says Top 2% of Customers Drive 40% of Its Sales
Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) is touting a ‘prudent’ growth strategy. The Dallas-based luxury department store unveiled on Wednesday its fiscal year 2022 business highlights, which included a 30% comparable sales increase versus 2021 and an adjusted EBITDA of $495 million. NMG also reported on Wednesday that it delivered...
NorthOne Raises $67M Series B Toward Business Banking Platform
FinTech NorthOne has raised $67 million in Series B funding to go toward expanding its business banking and financial management platform, a press release said. The company was founded to work with various types of main street businesses that have been underserved by older financial institutions. The new funding will help the company raise the standards of its products and services, and the company says it will build new working capital and credit products, along with faster and more convenient payment solutions for entrepreneurs.
Metaverse VP Sharma to Head Stripe’s Revenue and Financial Management
A vice president of Meta’s virtual reality (VR) social platform Horizon Worlds is now over at Stripe working with a new product team. Vivek Sharma started as Stripe’s new head of revenue and financial management this week and is collaborating with a new team developing products aimed at helping businesses manage, track and analyze their revenue, according to his LinkedIn post on Friday (Oct. 14).
Italian iGaming Firm Lottomatica Revamps with Nuvei for Digital Payments
Italian iGaming operator Lottomatica is re-platforming its digital services and partnering with payments technology firm Nuvei to deliver faster payouts to users. Using Nuvei’s integrated cashier technology and local acquiring solutions, Lottomatica is now offering its players a new payment experience that includes expanded deposits and withdrawals, according to a press release on Thursday (Oct. 13).
NYDIG Cuts 33% of Workforce in Move to Refocus
Cryptocurrency trading broker NYDIG reportedly slashed its workforce by about 33% days before the company replaced two executives last month, including its CEO, and had declared its balance sheet was strong. Roughly 110 employees were informed of the layoffs by NYDIG executives on Sept. 22, the Wall Street Journal reported...
FourKites Awarded Patent for Unprecedented Visibility into End-to-End Ocean Documentation
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites today announces that the U.S. Patent Office has awarded the company U.S. Patent No. 11,461,731 for its unique ocean shipment solutions. FourKites’ ocean solutions provide international shippers and their partners with complete visibility into all of the complex documentation requirements at every leg of every ocean shipment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005083/en/ FourKites Awarded Patent for Unprecedented Visibility into End-to-End Ocean Documentation (Photo: Business Wire)
7 in 10 Independent Restaurants Do Not Offer Mobile Order-Ahead
When it comes to meeting consumers’ demand for digital convenience, independent restaurants are lagging behind their chain counterparts. Be it loyalty rewards or online ordering channels, independents are far less digitally connected. Research from the June edition of PYMNTS’ Digital Divide study, The Digital Divide: Technology, Customer Service And...
Goldman Sachs to restructure businesses, combining investment banking and trading: report
Goldman Sachs is planning to restructure its biggest businesses into three divisions, which include combining investment banking and trading businesses into one unit.
FinTech One Finance Debuts BNPL Solution In Egypt
One Finance has rolled out its services in Egypt, with an issued and paid capital worth EGP 100 million, letting businesses make BNPL models for customers, a press release said. One Finance looks at offering integrated consumer financing solutions with various kinds of repayment methods. The company works in various...
Today in Crypto: Coinbase Touts ML Site Security; Voyager Creditors Against Granting Firm Execs Immunity
Coinbase has touted its machine learning team’s ability to develop modeling techniques to find bad actors, keeping users’ accounts safe, a company blog said. The company cites the impact machine learning has had on people, with its use expanding to many industries “from agriculture and economics, to athletics and the arts,” with work in things including medical diagnostics, email filters, speech recognition and more.
