San Antonio begins season at home against Charlotte
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -2.5; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs host the Charlotte Hornets for the season opener. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged 113.2 points per game last season, 15.4 from the free throw line and 33.9 from deep.
Sacramento hosts Portland to start season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers in the season opener. Sacramento went 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.
Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20
Buffalo01077—24 Kansas City01073—20 Buf_FG Bass 39, 13:32. Drive: 11 plays, 59 yards, 4:44. Key Plays: Elam 0 interception return to Buffalo 20; Allen 31 pass to Diggs; Allen 4 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 3, Kansas City 0. KC_Smith-Schuster 42 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:31. Drive: 7 plays,...
Heat open 2022-23 season at home against the Bulls
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -6; over/under is 216.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat begin the season at home against the Chicago Bulls. Miami went 53-29 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Heat shot 46.7% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range last season. Chicago...
Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14
Atl_Pruitt 2 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:46. Atl_J.Hawkins 0 run (Koo kick), 1:26. SF_Aiyuk 12 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:32. SF_Aiyuk 14 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 7:07. Atl_Mariota 3 run (Koo kick), :57. Third Quarter. Atl_Pitts 7 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:40. A_69,813. SFAtl. First downs2118.
Cincinnati 30, New Orleans 26
Cincinnati7779—30 New Orleans71333—26 NO_T.Smith 18 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:33. Drive: 3 plays, 32 yards, 1:25. New Orleans 7, Cincinnati 0. Cin_Mixon 9 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :45. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:55. Key Plays: Burrow 12 pass to Boyd; Burrow 8 pass to Chase on 3rd-and-3. Cincinnati 7, New Orleans 7.
The Top Twenty Five
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Georgia (31)7-015301. 2. Ohio St. (17)6-015092. 3. Tennessee...
Pistons host the Magic for season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -4; over/under is 217.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons host the Orlando Magic for the season opener. Detroit went 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game last season, 17.2 on free throws and 33.9 from deep.
Nets start season at home against the Pelicans
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -4; over/under is 230. BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the New Orleans Pelicans for the season opener. Brooklyn finished 44-38 overall last season while going 20-21 at home. The Nets gave up 112.1 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season. New Orleans went...
Bucks' Connaughton to miss about 3 weeks with strained calf
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season with a strained right calf. Connaughton had missed the Bucks’ final two preseason games with calf soreness. The Bucks said Connaughton underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed the strain and will be out for approximately three weeks.
New England 38, Cleveland 15
NE_FG Folk 19, 7:31. Drive: 12 plays, 63 yards, 6:50. Key Plays: Dugger 0 interception return to New England 36; Zappe 17 pass to Bourne on 3rd-and-7; Zappe 29 pass to Parker on 3rd-and-9. New England 3, Cleveland 0. Cle_FG York 39, 3:00. Drive: 10 plays, 54 yards, 4:31. Key...
