Toronto faces Arizona in a non-conference matchup
Arizona Coyotes (0-2-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Arizona Coyotes in a non-conference matchup. Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 33-10-2 record in home games last season. The Maple...
Sunday's Transactions
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Sent G Samuel Ersson to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Reinstated G Felix Sandstrom from the injured, non-roster list. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Sent D Trevor Carrick to Syracuse (AHL). TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Victor Mete and Fs Wayne Simmonds and Nick Robertson from Toronto...
Capitals and Canucks meet in out-of-conference matchup
Vancouver Canucks (0-2-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (1-2-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals take on the Vancouver Canucks in a non-conference matchup. Washington had a 44-26-12 record overall and a 20-16-8 record at home last season. The Capitals had an 18.4%...
Toronto opens 2022-23 season at home against Cleveland
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -3; over/under is 215. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the season opener. Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors averaged 19.0 points off of turnovers, 16.5 second chance points and 25.7 bench points last season.
Canadiens host the Penguins in Eastern Conference action
Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (1-2-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins take the ice in Eastern Conference play. Montreal had a 22-49-11 record overall and an 11-26-4 record at home last season. The Canadiens had...
Pacers host the Wizards for season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -2.5; over/under is 227. BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Washington Wizards in the season opener. Indiana finished 11-41 in Eastern Conference games and 16-25 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 114.9 points per game and shoot 48.3% from the field last season.
Minnesota 24, Miami 16
Mia_FG J.Sanders 44, 6:05. Min_I.Smith 1 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:32. Min_Thielen 2 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 14:13. Mia_Gesicki 4 pass from Bridgewater (J.Sanders kick), 10:04. Min_Cook 53 run (Thielen pass from Cousins), 3:15. Mia_Gesicki 3 pass from Bridgewater (pass failed), 1:24. A_66,100. MinMia. First downs1123. Total Net...
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2
A-struck out for Hedges in the 7th. E_Bader (1), Rosario (1). LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 4. 2B_Rizzo (1). HR_Bader (3), off Quantrill; J.Naylor (1), off Cole. RBIs_Rizzo (3), Bader 2 (4), Stanton (3), Ramírez (1), J.Naylor (3). SB_Torres (1), Kwan (1). CS_Rizzo (1). SF_Stanton. Runners left in scoring position_New...
Philadelphia 26, Dallas 17
Dallas0377—17 Philadelphia02006—26 Phi_Sanders 5 run (J.Elliott kick), 14:55. Drive: 15 plays, 80 yards, 7:36. Key Plays: Hurts 21 pass to Stoll; Gainwell 2 run on 3rd-and-5; Hurts 11 pass to A.Brown on 4th-and-3; Hurts 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Hurts 8 pass to A.Brown on 3rd-and-12. Philadelphia 7, Dallas 0.
Avalanche face the Wild in Central Division play
Colorado Avalanche (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and went 15-14-3 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the...
Los Angeles visits Detroit after Kempe's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Detroit Red Wings after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings' 7-6 win over the Minnesota Wild. Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and...
Sacramento hosts Portland to start season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers in the season opener. Sacramento went 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.
New England 38, Cleveland 15
NE_Stevenson 31 run (Folk kick), 3:23. NE_Thornton 2 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 11:22. NE_Henry 31 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 5:32. Cle_Cooper 15 pass from Brissett (pass failed), 6:17. NE_Thornton 19 run (Folk kick), 4:28. NE_Stevenson 6 run (Folk kick), 3:40. NECle. First downs2016. Total Net Yards399328. Rushes-yards29-9818-70 Passing301258.
Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14
Atl_Pruitt 2 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:46. Atl_J.Hawkins 0 run (Koo kick), 1:26. SF_Aiyuk 12 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:32. SF_Aiyuk 14 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 7:07. Atl_Mariota 3 run (Koo kick), :57. Third Quarter. Atl_Pitts 7 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:40. A_69,813. SFAtl. First downs2118.
Today in Sports History-Cordero Jr., 3rd jockey to win 7,000
1948 — The Green Bay Packers intercept seven passes off Bob Waterfield in a 16-0 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. 1954 — Adrian Burk of the Philadelphia Eagles passes for seven touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over the Washington Redskins. Burk completes 19 of 27 passes for 232 yards and his longest touchdown pass is 26 yards.
Utah opens 2022-23 season at home against Denver
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -8; over/under is 218. BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz host the Denver Nuggets in the season opener. Utah went 49-33 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference play last season. The Jazz averaged 113.6 points per game last season, 47.8 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 10.1 on fast breaks.
Stars host the Jets after Hintz's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (1-0-0, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (2-0-0, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Winnipeg Jets after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars' 5-1 win over the Nashville Predators. Dallas had a 46-30-6 record overall and went 14-8-4...
Nets start season at home against the Pelicans
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -4; over/under is 230. BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the New Orleans Pelicans for the season opener. Brooklyn finished 44-38 overall last season while going 20-21 at home. The Nets gave up 112.1 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season. New Orleans went...
Montreal 2, Orlando City 0
Second Half_1, Montreal, Kone, 3 (Mihailovic), 68th minute; 2, Montreal, Mihailovic, 10 (penalty kick), 90th+9. Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar; Montreal, James Pantemis, Sebastian Breza. Yellow Cards_Carlos, Orlando City, 14th; Angulo, Orlando City, 31st; Kamara, Montreal, 52nd; Kone, Montreal, 60th; Moutinho, Orlando City, 77th; Pereyra, Orlando City, 90th+2. Referee_Ismail...
Pittsburgh 20, Tampa Bay 18
Pit_Harris 6 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), 7:38. Drive: 11 plays, 66 yards, 6:24. Key Plays: Pickett 14 pass to Claypool; Pickett 10 run on 3rd-and-11; Warren 1 run on 4th-and-1. Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 0. TB_FG Succop 30, 2:50. Drive: 13 plays, 60 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: R.White kick...
