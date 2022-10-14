Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinmagazine.com
Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Gaming Company ZEBEDEE Launches Open-Source Bitcoin Development Non-Profit
ZEBEDEE, a bitcoin gaming company, has announced No Big Deal (NDB), a non-profit dedicated to furthering open source development for Bitcoin and the Lightning Network, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “NBD does not sell anything, it does not offer services, it does not support products,'' said Andre Neves,...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Where Will The Bitcoin Price Bottom?
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. CPI Volatility Doesn’t Disappoint. In the last article, we highlighted...
bitcoinmagazine.com
How BIP Bounties Will Supercharge The Bitcoin Network
This is an opinion editorial by Ariel Deschapell, co-founder of multi-cloud hosting platform Hydra Host, senior fellow at Lincoln Network and a team member at BIPBounty.org. The idea that Bitcoin lacks innovation compared to other cryptocurrencies is pervasive, but is it true?. The Bitcoin protocol undergoes significant changes much more...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Gordian Knot of Fiat, And How Bitcoin Cuts Through It
This is an opinion editorial by Andrew Axelrod, a Bitcoin educator and writer whose LinkedIn posts have orange pilled thousands. “We truly are a species with amnesia. We have forgotten a very important part of our story.” — Graham Hancock. “You have forgotten who you are and so...
Beyond Meat has a new CFO—and investors are hungry for a turnaround as the stock has plunged from $110 to $13 over the past year
Beyond Meat has lowered its full-year sales outlook and is reducing 19% of its global workforce.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoiners Have Cassandra’s Curse
This is an opinion editorial by Mark Maraia, an entrepreneur, author of “Rainmaking Made Simple” and Bitcoiner. Legend has it that there was once a princess of Troy named Cassandra, the daughter of King Priam and Queen Hecuba, sister to Hector, the prince of Troy who famously fought Achilles (of heel-related fame). The god Apollo fell in love with her and in an attempt to woo her, he gave her the gift of being able to see the future. Unimpressed, she rejected his love. A god could not take back a divine gift once it had been given, so in his anger Apollo could only give her something more — this time a curse. Cassandra was fated always to see the truth of the future, but never to be believed by anyone who she told her vision to.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Regulation Is Coming And Bitcoin Will Benefit
This is an opinion editorial by Shane Neagle, the editor-in-chief of “The Tokenist.”. The continued discussion about the need for a comprehensive U.S. regulatory framework to identify opportunities and risks within the rapidly growing Bitcoin sector has caught the attention of the wider public. Rostin Behnam, chairman of the...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns an economic disaster may be looming - and sees consumer spending drying up by the summer
Dimon flagged the amount of debt in the financial system as a key concern, and suggested consumers might exhaust their pandemic savings within months.
UK Treasury chief scraps nearly all government tax cut plans
LONDON — (AP) — U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt on Monday reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut to income tax. In a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets, Hunt said he was scrapping "almost all" the tax...
Why Acorda Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 55%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket
Inpixon INPX shares rose 56.7% to $7.49 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Friday. Inpixon reported recent purchase orders of industrial IoT solutions supporting a variety of customers, geographies, use cases and distribution channels. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR rose 55% to $0.5267 in pre-market trading. Acorda Therapeutics announced...
UK's Hunt says he will raise 32 billion pounds more in tax, limit power subsidies
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt, seeking to quell a bond market rout, listed on Monday tax changes that he said would raise an extra 32 billion pounds ($36.16 billion) a year and scaled back the government's energy price cap scheme.
China has stopped sales of LNG to Europe to make sure its households have enough gas for the winter, report says
Beijing's economic planning agency told Chinese oil and gas giants like PetroChina and Sinopec to halt LNG sales to protect domestic supply, Bloomberg reported Monday.China has been a key supplier of natural gas to Europe, which faces an energy crunch after Russia squeezed flows of its exports to the region.
Amazon, Meta, and other big tech firms have entered the 'Great Hesitation.' Here's what that means.
With an economic downturn looming, some Big Tech companies have entered the 'Great Hesitation,' cutting hiring and other costs in preparation.
Comments / 0