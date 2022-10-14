It seems hard to imagine Providence without the river that runs through its core — or to imagine that same river without WaterFire. Created by Barnaby Evans ’75 almost 30 years ago, WaterFire has brought crowds of people from all different backgrounds to Providence’s riverfront, with families, couples and friends all gathering together under the dim cover of firelight. For each lighting, the team at WaterFire builds all parts of the display from scratch and takes it all away by dawn the next day.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 8 HOURS AGO