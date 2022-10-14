Read full article on original website
Cardinals activate veteran QB Colt McCoy from IR, cut Trace McSorley
The Cardinals’ preferred backup quarterback will be available for the first time this season. The team activated Colt McCoy from IR and released quarterback Trace McSorley. McCoy battled multiple issues in the weeks leading up to the season, dealing with arm soreness during training camp before suffering a strained calf. The Cardinals brought McCoy over from the Giants last year, and that move went a long way toward snapping Arizona’s playoff drought.
Detroit Lions land QB of future in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Will Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future or will they decide to go in a different direction?. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, Goff played very well and though he certainly made some big mistakes, he led the top-scoring offense in the entire NFL. Following the first month of the season, the majority of Lions fans seemed to agree that Goff was the Lions QB of the future.
The difference between the brilliant Bills and Chiefs? One Vonnie B’Vsean Miller
Kansas City and Buffalo both have an electrifying quarterback. But the balance of power on Sunday was shifted by a wily old veteran
NFL Writer Lists Cornerback Detroit Lions Could Trade For
The Detroit Lions are hoping the return of cornerback Jerry Jacobs can aid in turning around the struggles of the secondary. Through five games, the entire defense has struggled to execute at a high level, as the statistical numbers opposing offenses have put up against Aaron Glenn's defense have been staggering.
Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options for Sunday
The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) expected to play in Week 6
New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is expected to play in the team's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Robinson has been sidelined since injuring his knee back in Week 1, but it looks like he'll be able to return to the field for this afternoon's game against the Ravens. The Giants have been trotting out one of the worst receiver corps in the league this season, so the 2022 second-round pick should be able to make an immediate impact this week.
Arizona Cardinals cut LB Devon Kennard, activate QB Colt McCoy from IR
The Arizona Cardinals made a plethora of roster moves on Saturday ahead of Week 6’s NFC West matchup against the Seahawks in Seattle. The team announced that it has released linebacker Devon Kennard and activated backup QB Colt McCoy (calf) from the injured reserve list. Arizona also elevated running...
Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9
SEATTLE -- — Kenneth Walker III wanted to honor mentor Rashaad Penny in his first start. The Seattle rookie did just that, rushing for 97 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to lead the Seahawks to a 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Seahawks (3-3) jumped into...
Las Vegas Raiders schedule: Urgency coming out of the bye against the Texans
Las Vegas Raiders schedule: Week 7 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 23 Texans 4:05 PM CBS Prediction:
