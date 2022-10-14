ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals activate veteran QB Colt McCoy from IR, cut Trace McSorley

The Cardinals’ preferred backup quarterback will be available for the first time this season. The team activated Colt McCoy from IR and released quarterback Trace McSorley. McCoy battled multiple issues in the weeks leading up to the season, dealing with arm soreness during training camp before suffering a strained calf. The Cardinals brought McCoy over from the Giants last year, and that move went a long way toward snapping Arizona’s playoff drought.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions land QB of future in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Will Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future or will they decide to go in a different direction?. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, Goff played very well and though he certainly made some big mistakes, he led the top-scoring offense in the entire NFL. Following the first month of the season, the majority of Lions fans seemed to agree that Goff was the Lions QB of the future.
Yardbarker

NFL Writer Lists Cornerback Detroit Lions Could Trade For

The Detroit Lions are hoping the return of cornerback Jerry Jacobs can aid in turning around the struggles of the secondary. Through five games, the entire defense has struggled to execute at a high level, as the statistical numbers opposing offenses have put up against Aaron Glenn's defense have been staggering.
numberfire.com

Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) expected to play in Week 6

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is expected to play in the team's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Robinson has been sidelined since injuring his knee back in Week 1, but it looks like he'll be able to return to the field for this afternoon's game against the Ravens. The Giants have been trotting out one of the worst receiver corps in the league this season, so the 2022 second-round pick should be able to make an immediate impact this week.
ESPN

Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9

SEATTLE -- — Kenneth Walker III wanted to honor mentor Rashaad Penny in his first start. The Seattle rookie did just that, rushing for 97 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to lead the Seahawks to a 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Seahawks (3-3) jumped into...
