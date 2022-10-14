Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Road closed due to fire activity in Harford County
A road closure is in place for Troyer Road between Hunter Mill Road and Norrisville Road due to fire activity, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.
WMDT.com
Suspect at large as Maryland State Police investigate Pittsville road rage hit and run
PITTSVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a hit and run crash that happened Friday night in Wicomico County. Police say just before 8:00 p.m. on October 14th, MSP Salisbury Barrack troopers responded to the area of Old Ocean City Road and Main Street in Pittsville for a hit and run crash. Witnesses told police a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS was traveling west of Old Ocean City Road. At the same time, a Ford pickup truck began tailgating the Chevrolet, police say.
WGMD Radio
Camden-Wyoming Woman Arrested for Stolen Vehicle & Firearms
Delaware State Police have arrested a Camden-Wyoming woman after she was found in a vehicle stolen from Caroline County, Maryland. Police were called Saturday afternoon when the vehicle, a blue Silverado, was spotted in the parking lot of a Royal Farms in Dover. As troopers arrived, the Silverado was trying to leave the parking lot and a traffic stop was done. The driver was identified as 52 year old Judy Goddard of Camden-Wyoming and arrested. A search of the vehicle led to two stolen firearms, stolen power tools, drug paraphernalia and over a gram of methamphetamine.
Hogan celebrates start of construction on $85 million interchange in Cecil County
BALTIMORE -- Gov. Larry Hogan on Saturday touted the construction of a new multi-million-dollar interchange in Cecil County that is projected to reduce commercial traffic on local roads and provide economic benefits for the regional community, according to state officials.Hogan attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the $85 million interchange alongside Maryland Transportation Secretary and Maryland Transportation Authority Chairman James F. Ports Jr., and MDTA Executive Director Will Pines, officials said.The interchange will be built at I-95 and Cecil Avenue. It is projected to replace an existing two-lane overpass bridge on Belvidere Road with a wider structure featuring additional lanes and shoulders, according to state officials.Construction crews will make improvements to Belvidere Road to accommodate the interchange project, officials said. Belvidere Road will remain open throughout the construction period, according to officials."We are excited to be breaking ground on Cecil County's number one transportation priority: a brand-new interchange at I-95 and Belvidere Road," Hogan said of the ceremony. "Project design and utility work is wrapping up, making way for major construction this winter, and we expect this new interchange to open for traffic in the fall of 2025."
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Middletown area on early Saturday morning. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:23 a.m., a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway (Route 13). At the time, a 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 13 within the left lane of travel and was proceeding north from the intersection with Hyetts Corner Road. In the area north of the Route 1 overpass the Dodge, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and entered into the grass median. The Dodge proceeded across the grass median and entered into the left lane of Route 13 northbound, directly into the path of the Ford. The Dodge struck the front and driver side of Ford for a point of impact. The Dodge then came to rest within the left lane of northbound Route 13 and the Ford came to a rest within the right shoulder of northbound Route 13.
WMDT.com
Worcester Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of phone scam
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. – The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says several community members are reporting suspicious phone calls from someone claiming to be a Lieutenant with the agency. In the call, police say the “Lieutenant” will tell the person they have warrants, and instructs them to call a number to have the warrants taken care of.
WBOC
Three Sent to Hospital In Pittsville Hit and Run
PITTSVILLE, Md.- Three people were sent to the hospital after their car was rear-ended by a truck, pushing them into a field Friday night in Pittsville. Maryland State Police say witnesses at the scene saw a Ford Pickup truck tailgating a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS on Old Ocean City Rd. near Main St. around 8 p.m. The Chevelle attempted to slow down, but the truck sped up rear-ending the car. The truck continued driving, pushing the car into a field before driving away, according to police.
Delaware State Police Arrests Two Subjects for Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested Francisco Martinez, 19 of Millsboro, DE, and Kyle Kilgo, 19, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, for robbery and related charges following an incident that occurred last night. On October […] The post Delaware State Police Arrests Two Subjects for Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Cape Gazette
Lewes paths draw concerns from residents
When the 34-unit Mariner’s Retreat subdivision was approved by Lewes Mayor and City council in 2016, 15 conditions were attached for any future development of the site. One of those conditions regarding bicycle and pedestrian paths is now at the center of controversy as the project nears completion. The...
WBOC
Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Newark
NEWARL, Md.- Police were on the scene Saturday afternoon for a possible shooting in Newark. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, were called to Basket Switch Rd. for a possible shooting. The scene has since been marked safe. No word on any injuries. There is no...
WBOC
Dover Police Investigating An Early Morning Shooting
DOVER, Del - Dover police are investigating a murder that occurred early. Sunday morning on South Bradford Street. According to Dover Police, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of South Bradford Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man, with a gun shot wound to his lower body. The man was taken by ambulance to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later died due to his injuries. Identification of the man is pending notification to the next of kin.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z unanimously approves Black Oak
Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a preliminary site plan for the Black Oak cluster subdivision on New Road, just outside Lewes city limits. At its Oct. 13 meeting, commissioners voted 5-0 for approval of the plan, which includes 127 single-family lots on 77 acres. The property is...
WMDT.com
Dover business damaged in shooting, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that damaged an area business Thursday afternoon. Police say a call came in just before 4 p.m. regarding shots fired in the area of Ink Studios, located at 1040 South State Street. Officers responded and began searching for possible victims. Officers spoke with the owner of the business, who they say could not provide any information related to the shooting.
WBOC
Update: Driver Killed in Crash With Tractor-trailer in Ellendale Identified
ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police say a Pennsylvania man died following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Ellendale on Thursday night. Troopers said that shortly before 8 p.m., a Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road. At the same time, a Kia Sportage, driven by Scott Adams, 75, was also traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road, approaching the tractor-trailer.
WBOC
Two Men Arrested After Robbing Man in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Two men were arrested after they robbed a man leaving a convenience store Saturday night in Rehoboth Beach. Delaware State Police say a man, 39, was leaving Wawa, at 31055 Veterans Way, on his scooter when he was approached by two men around 10:30 p.m. One of the men grabbed the man by his jacket and threatened to kill him if he did not give him his wallet, scooter, and other personal belongs. The same man began to physically assault the man and pointed a knife at him. The other man pointed a gun at him.
firststateupdate.com
One Killed, Two Seriously Injured In Middletown Crash Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Middletown area on early Saturday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:23 a.m., a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway (Route 13)....
WBOC
Shooting at Ink Studio Damages Business
DOVER, Del - Dover Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Ink Studios Thursday afternoon leaving the business and a car damaged. Police were called around 4 p.m. to Ink Studio, 1040 South State Street, Dover, DE for shots being fired. Officers responded and began to look for possible...
Bay Journal
Salmon farm developer withdraws discharge permit request amid sturgeon concerns
Facing growing public pushback, a Norwegian company hoping to build a large indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has — at least for now — dropped its bid for a permit to discharge wastewater into the only waterway in the state where endangered Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn.
31 arrested in Ocean City during Endless Summer Cruisin' week
Ocean City police arrested 31 people this past week, mostly on driving-related charges and drinking/drugs, during a time when the town instituted special speed limits and increased penalties
Nottingham MD
Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows
——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
Comments / 0