Tampa, FL

25th Annual Florida Craft Art Festival 2022 features top artists

Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The25th Annual Florida CraftArtFestival on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, is a destination for tourists and local visitors to enjoy a fun-filled, visually exciting Florida weekend. Collectors and art lovers will be delighted by the creations of one hundred of the nation’s best contemporary fine craft artists from twelve states. There will be artist demonstrations, food trucks, craft beers and music. The two-day festival kicks off the Holiday shopping season and features handmade works in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media and wood and admission is free.
Floridians seeing fewer gas tax holiday benefits than promised, data shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida passed a one-month gas tax holiday in March, political leaders heralded the move as a relief for drivers facing inflation-fueled prices. Their promise was simple: the state would temporarily wipe away its 25-cent-per-gallon tax, meaning drivers would reap quarter after quarter at the pump that could be used to pay other bills. The move was supported by politicians in both parties.
Florida teachers, parents fearful for future of K-12 education

A month into the brand new faculty 12 months, Florida lecturers, parents and college students are already experiencing state adjustments to public faculty curriculum by new state civics requirements and education payments. To enhance the civic literacy of Florida college students, Gov. Ron DeSantis authorized and allotted $106 million towards...
Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept. 14 flights from Texas to Martha’s […]
Hiring Event for Multiple Industries on October 18th, 2022

TAMPA, FL – CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) will be hosting an in-person hiring event for Hillsborough County on Tuesday, October 18th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CSTB’s Tampa Center, located at 9215 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33612, in Room #3. Jobseekers must register on www.EmployFlorida.com...
Florida cranberries can be used to make Jamaican sorrel or your own cranberry sauce for the holidays

TAMPA, Fla. - Not all cranberries are created equal – especially in a place like Florida. The Sunshine State's cranberries don't look like your typical cranberry, but they taste similar and are the same color. The fruit is part of the okra family with cranberry-colored edible leaves that can be used in multiple dishes. It's actually native to Central and West Africa. However, it is grown around the world, according to the University of Florida.
Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
