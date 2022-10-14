Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Did Her Killer Get Away With Murder? The Story of Taylor Anne McAllisterTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Petersburg, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Related
New documents show Florida spent nearly $1 million for two more sets of planned migrant flights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.
Tampa Bay News Wire
25th Annual Florida Craft Art Festival 2022 features top artists
Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The25th Annual Florida CraftArtFestival on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, is a destination for tourists and local visitors to enjoy a fun-filled, visually exciting Florida weekend. Collectors and art lovers will be delighted by the creations of one hundred of the nation’s best contemporary fine craft artists from twelve states. There will be artist demonstrations, food trucks, craft beers and music. The two-day festival kicks off the Holiday shopping season and features handmade works in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media and wood and admission is free.
Second phase of Florida D-SNAP program opens Monday for Orange and Flagler County residents
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties will...
Fifth ‘Skull Games’ in Tampa identifies at least 20 human trafficking victims
Skull Games is an anti-human trafficking event. The name comes from the brainwashing traffickers do to their victims to keep them docile..
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
FEMA Provides $420 Million To Florida Victims Of Hurricane Ian
FEMA is providing rental assistance, hotel stays, repair assistance, reimbursement for temporary lodging and other forms of support for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian who can’t live in their homes. As of today, FEMA has provided $420 million in assistance to help survivors jumpstart
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the Hurricane
Gov. DeSantis on October 14Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On October 14, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared in Cape Coral to present bonus checks to law enforcement officers.
Floridians seeing fewer gas tax holiday benefits than promised, data shows
ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida passed a one-month gas tax holiday in March, political leaders heralded the move as a relief for drivers facing inflation-fueled prices. Their promise was simple: the state would temporarily wipe away its 25-cent-per-gallon tax, meaning drivers would reap quarter after quarter at the pump that could be used to pay other bills. The move was supported by politicians in both parties.
RELATED PEOPLE
blackchronicle.com
Florida teachers, parents fearful for future of K-12 education
A month into the brand new faculty 12 months, Florida lecturers, parents and college students are already experiencing state adjustments to public faculty curriculum by new state civics requirements and education payments. To enhance the civic literacy of Florida college students, Gov. Ron DeSantis authorized and allotted $106 million towards...
St. Pete family escapes condo fire, helps warn neighbors
St. Petersburg firefighters had to put out a condo fire early Sunday morning, according to a release.
Duke Energy’s Security Staffing Firm Sued By Polk County Woman For Discrimination, Retaliation
TAMPA, Fla. – Allegations of racial slurring, discrimination, and employer retaliation have been hurled at a California-owned company providing security guards to Duke Energy. Zandria Nixon, a Polk County resident and black female protected by Florida’s 1992 Civil Rights Act, is a security officer previously
Florida P-EBT Program Extended – Eligible Families to receive $391 per Student in Fall 2022
If you’re wondering if Florida families are getting P-EBT again in 2022, the answer is YES. A new round of Pandemic EBT Funding has been approved for Florida students to cover Summer 2022 through the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Program (Summer P-EBT). Although the program is for summer 2022, funds are just now being issued in October and November.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept. 14 flights from Texas to Martha’s […]
State attorney seeks death penalty for 2 Florida cold case suspects
The 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney is seeking the death penalty for two suspects in two cold case murders in Tampa.
floridapolitics.com
Rick Scott says property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”. Rick Scott again isn’t providing Ron DeSantis much rhetorical cover when it comes to Florida’s property insurance problems. During an interview that aired Sunday, Scott said that rates had “skyrocketed” in the last four years, a time roughly...
Largo police arrest intoxicated father after failing to pick children up from school: affidavits
A 34-year-old man has been arrested for neglecting his children without great bodily harm after he failed to pick them up from school, police say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tampa Bay News Wire
Hiring Event for Multiple Industries on October 18th, 2022
TAMPA, FL – CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) will be hosting an in-person hiring event for Hillsborough County on Tuesday, October 18th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CSTB’s Tampa Center, located at 9215 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33612, in Room #3. Jobseekers must register on www.EmployFlorida.com...
fox13news.com
Southwest Florida communities in need of baby supplies after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian decimated communities across Southwest Florida, leaving thousands with no homes, no power, and no way to feed or care for their young children and infants. Susan Beauvois, the executive director for the Healthy Start Coalition of Southwest Florida, said they delivered resources to about 900...
fox13news.com
Florida cranberries can be used to make Jamaican sorrel or your own cranberry sauce for the holidays
TAMPA, Fla. - Not all cranberries are created equal – especially in a place like Florida. The Sunshine State's cranberries don't look like your typical cranberry, but they taste similar and are the same color. The fruit is part of the okra family with cranberry-colored edible leaves that can be used in multiple dishes. It's actually native to Central and West Africa. However, it is grown around the world, according to the University of Florida.
wild941.com
Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
Comments / 2